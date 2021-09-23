AX: axs.com
CW: comedyworks.com
LN: livenation.com
TM: ticketmaster.com
MUSIC
Thursday: Get the Led Out — Celebration of the Mighty Zep, 7:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $50-$65; AX.
Thursday: Dirtwire — With Gone Gone Beyond and Blossomn, 8 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder, $22-$25; AX.
Saturday: Van Morrison — With Taj Mahal, 7 p.m., Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre, Greenwood Village, $45 and up; AX.
Saturday: Kevin Gates — With DDG, Gang51E, 8 p.m., Mission Ballroom, Denver, $49.50-$89.95; AX.
Saturday: The Good Kind — With Fists of the Proletariat, 8 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder, $15-$18; AX.
Monday: In This Moment and Black Veil Bridges — With DED and Raven Black, 6:15 p.m., Mission Ballroom, Denver, $44.50-$99.95; AX.
Tuesday: Modest Mouse — With Future Island, 7:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $55-$89.95; AX.
Tuesday: Trippie Redd — With Iann Dior, SoFaygo, 7 p.m., Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre, Greenwood Village, $35.50 and up; AX.
Wednesday and Sept. 30: Tyler Childers — 7:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $45.95 and up; AX.
Sept. 30: The Brook & the Bluff — 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $16; AX.
Sept. 30-Oct. 1: Riot Ten — 8 p.m. Sept. 30, 9 p.m. Oct. 1, Ogden Theatre, Denver, $30; AX.
STAGE
Thursday: Bianca Del Rio — 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $39 and up; TM.
Friday: George Lopez — 7 and 9:30 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $40 and up; TM.
Friday: Ronny Chieng — 7 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder, $29.50-$39.50; AX.
Saturday: George Lopez — 7 p.m., Pueblo Memorial Hall, Pueblo, $59.50-$69.50; PMH.
Saturday: Ronny Chieng — 7 p.m., Newman Center for the Performing Arts, Denver, $29.50-$39.50; newmantix.com.
Saturday: Randy Rainbow — 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $39 and up; TM.
Saturday: Triple Threat Comedy Night — With Frank Caliendo, Sal Vulcano and David Spade, 8 p.m., Bellco Theatre, Denver, $59.95-$89,95; AX.
Wednesday: The Roast of Dr. Kevin Fitzgerald — 7:30 p.m., Comedy Works South at Landmark, Greenwood Village, $20; CW.
Through Sunday: “The Drowsy Chaperone” — 7:30 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays, Lakewood Cultural Center, 470 S. Allison Parkway, Lakewood, $20 and up.; lakewood.org/lccpresents.
Through Oct. 10: “Fiddler on the Roof” — 7:30 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 2:30 p.m. Sundays, Center Stage, 27608 Fireweed Drive, Evergreen, $20-$30; ovationwest.org.
Through Oct. 31: “Young Frankenstein” — 7:30 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 2:30 p.m. Sundays, Vintage Theatre, 1467 Dayton St., Aurora, $20-$38. Tickets required: vintagetheatre.org.
ART
Through Oct. 10: “Oracles of the Pink Universe” Exhibition — Works by Simphiwe Ndzube, Denver Art Museum, Denver; denverartmuseum.org.
Through Nov. 6: “Curiouser and Curiouser” — Works by Hunt Slonem, K Contemporary, 1412 Wazee St., Denver; kcontemporaryart.com.
Through Nov. 28: “Of Sky and Ground” — Cast bronze works by Yoshitomo Saito, Denver Botanic Gardens, Denver; botanicgardens.org/exhibits/sky-and-ground-yoshitomo-saito.
Through Jan. 2: “Fervor” — Works by interdisciplinary artist Ana Maria Hernando, Denver Botanic Gardens, Denver; botanicgardens.org/exhibits/fervor-ana-maria-hernando.
Through Jan. 30: Deborah Roberts: “I’m” — MCA Denver, 1485 Delgany St., Denver, go online for admission prices. Tickets required: mcadenver.org.
Through Jan. 30: Jason Moran: “Bathing the Room with Blues” — MCA Denver, 1485 Delgany St., Denver, go online for admission prices. Tickets required: mcadenver.org.
FESTIVALS
Saturday-Sunday: Plein Air Festival — Central City; tinyurl.com/2xrcev7h.
COMPILED BY CARLOTTA OLSON, 636-0221, CARLOTTA.OLSON@GAZETTE.COM