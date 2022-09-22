AX: axs.com
TM: ticketmaster.com
MUSIC
Thursday: Get the Led Out — A celebration of The Mighty Zep, 7:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $55-$70; AX.
Thursday: Remi Wolf — 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $35.50-$59.50; AX.
Thursday: Peggy Gou — With Regularfantasy, 9 p.m., Mission Ballroom, Denver, $44.95-$99; AX.
Friday: The Chemical Brothers — With The Avalanches, 8 p.m., 1STBANK Center, Broomfield, $65-$75; AX.
Friday: Arlo Parks — 8 p.m., Mission Ballroom, Denver, $36-$80; AX.
Friday: Crowded House — 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $73 and up; TM.
Friday: Ibibio Sound Machine — With Terror Jr, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood, $25; AX.
Friday: Super Diamond — Tribute to Neil Diamond — 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $17.50-$29.50; AX.
Saturday: Dustin Lynch, Bailey Zimmerman, Nate Smith — With Corey Kent, Avery Anna and Jordan Fletcher, 4:30 p.m., Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre, Greenwood Village, $25-$99.95; AX.
Saturday: Billy Cobham’s Crosswinds Project — 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood, $52.50-$62.50; AX.
Saturday: Luis Angel “El Flaco” y Luis Alfonso Partida “El Yaki” — 8 p.m., Bellco Theatre, Denver, $53 and up; AX.
Saturday: Novo Amor — 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $27.50-$75; AX.
Saturday: Hollow Coves — 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $25; AX.
Sunday: The Front Bottoms — With Mobley, 7:30 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder, $30-$35; AX.
Sunday: Porcupine Tree — 8 p.m., Bellco Theatre, Denver, $49-$153.50; AX.
Sunday: Tokischa — 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $45.50-$79.50; AX.
Monday: Matt Nathanson — 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $49 and up; TM.
Tuesday: Bear’s Den — 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $25; AX.
Tuesday: Moderat — 9 p.m., Mission Ballroom, Denver, $35-$75; AX.
Wednesday: Jack Harlow — With City Girls, 8 p.m., 1STBANK Center, Broomfield, $45-$69.50; AX.
Wednesday: Yung Bae — With Macross 82-99 & Vantage, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $25-$79; AX.
Wednesday: Nick Shoulders & Sustro — 9 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder, $20-$25; AX.
Sept. 29: Todd Snider — With Nicki Bluhm, 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $32 and up; TM.
STAGE
Saturday: Andrew Santino — 7 and 9:30 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $29 and up; TM.
Saturday: RuPaul’s Drag Race — 8 p.m., Ellie Caulkins Opera House, Denver, $58 and up; AX.
Through Oct. 8: “Dry Lane” — Benchmark Theatre, 1560 Teller St., Lakewood, $15 and up; benchmarktheatre.com.
Through Oct. 16: “The Piano Teacher” — Vintage Theatre, Bond-Trimble Theatre, Aurora, $20-$34; vintagetheatre.org.
Through Oct. 16: “The Chinese Lady” — Singleton Theatre, Denver, $35 and up; denvercenter.org.
Through Oct. 22: “Hair” — 7:30 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays, Miners Alley Playhouse, 1224 Washington Ave., Golden, $42-$56; minersalley.com.
Through Dec. 18: “Theater of the Minds” — York Street Yards, 3887 Steele St., Denver, go online for prices: denvercenter.org.
ART
Through Sept. 29: Mountainside Art Guild Mountainside Miniatures Art Show — Lakewood Art Gallery, 6501 W. Colfax Ave., Lakewood; mtnsideartguild.org.
Through Dec. 31: “Colorado Through the Seasons” — Works by nature photographer Jeremy Janus, Denver International Airport, Denver; tinyurl.com/5d7xtpcj.
Through Jan. 2: Lakewood Arts Artist’s Choice Exhibit — Lakewood Cultural Center, 472 S. Allison St., Lakewood; lakewoodarts.org.
Through Feb. 26: “Other People’s Pictures” — Selections from the Robert and Kerstin Adams Collection, Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway, Denver, go online for prices; denverartmuseum.org.
FESTIVALS
Thursday-Sunday: Plein Air Festival — Art and opera, Central City; centralcityopera.org.
Saturday: Cool Vibes Reggae Fest — Levitt Pavilion, Ruby Hill Park, Denver; levittdenver.org.
Sunday: Viva Southwest Mariachi Festival — With Denver’s Mariachi Sol de Mi Tierra and Latin Grammy-nominated singer Lupita Infante, Levitt Pavilion, Ruby Hill Park, Denver; levittdenver.org.
COMPILED BY CARLOTTA OLSON,
THE GAZETTE, 636-0221, CARLOTTA.OLSON@GAZETTE.COM