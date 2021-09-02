AX: axs.com
CW: comedyworks.com
LN: livenation.com
TM: ticketmaster.com
MUSIC
Thursday: George Thorogood & the Destroyers — 7 p.m., Colorado State Fairgrounds, Southwest Motors Event Center, Pueblo, $30-$40; coloradostatefair.com/events.
Thursday: Alan Parsons Project — 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $35 and up; TM.
Thursday: Meadow Mountain — 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $18; AX.
Friday: Jon Pardi — 5:30 p.m., Colorado State Fairgrounds, Southwest Motors Event Center, Pueblo, $35-$55; coloradostatefair.com/events.
Friday: Dom Dolla — 9 p.m., Mission Ballroom, Denver, $20-$75; AX.
Saturday: DaBaby — With Jack Harlow, Saweetie, Prof. Clever, 5 p.m., Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre, Greenwood Village, $49.95 and up; AX.
Saturday: Nelly — 7 p.m., Colorado State Fairgrounds, Southwest Motors Event Center, Pueblo, $25-$45; coloradostatefair.com/events.
Saturday: PROF — 8:30 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $29.50-$59.50; AX.
Sunday: Jonas Brothers — With Kelsea Ballerini, 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $69.95 and up; AX.
Sunday: Celebración del Los Charros with Luis Ángel “El Flaco” — 7 p.m., Colorado State Fairgrounds, Bud Light Grandstand, Pueblo, $28; coloradostatefair.com/events.
Sunday: The Mighty Mighty Bosstones — 7 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $29.95; AX.
Sunday: 18th Annual All White Attire Party — Hosted by Lil Wayne and Von Miller, 9 p.m., Mission Ballroom, Denver, $75-$150; AX.
Monday: GRiZ — 6:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $59.50-$99.95; AX.
Tuesday: Spoon with Nicole Atkins — 8 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder, $35-$39.50; AX.
Wednesday: Gogol Bordello — 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood, $36.50; AX.
Wednesday: 3 Doors Down — With Seether, 8 p.m., Bellco Theatre, Denver, $29-$109.50; AX.
Sept. 9: Here Comes the Mummies — 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood, $20; AX.
Sept. 10: NEEDTOBREATHE — With Switchfoot, the New Respects, 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $65 and up; AX.
Sept. 10: Surfaces — With Verzache, Public Library Commute, 7 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $25.75; AX.
STAGE
Sept. 8: Bert Kreischer — 8 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $40-$125; AX.
Sept. 10: Rob Bell — 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $25 and up; TM.
Sept. 10-26: “The Drowsy Chaperone” — 7:30 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays, Lakewood Cultural Center, 470 S. Allison Parkway, Lakewood, $20 and up.; lakewood.org/lccpresents.
ART
Sept. 10-Jan. 30: Deborah Roberts: “I’m” — MCA Denver, 1485 Delgany St., Denver, go online for admission prices. Tickets required: mcadenver.org.
Sept. 10-Jan. 30: Jason Moran: “Bathing the Room with Blues” — MCA Denver, 1485 Delgany St., Denver, go online for admission prices. Tickets required: mcadenver.org.
Sept. 10-Nov. 6: “Curiouser and Curiouser” — Works by Hunt Slonem, K Contemporary, 1412 Wazee St., Denver; kcontemporaryart.com.
Through Saturday: Robin Hextrum: “Reimagining the Sublime” Solos Exhibition — Abend Gallery, 1261 Delaware St., Denver; abendgallery.com.
Through Oct. 10: “Oracles of the Pink Universe” Exhibition — Works by Simphiwe Ndzube, Denver Art Museum, Denver; denverartmuseum.org.
Through Nov. 28: “Of Sky and Ground” — Cast bronze works by Yoshitomo Saito, Denver Botanic Gardens, Denver; botanicgardens.org/exhibits/sky-and-ground-yoshitomo-saito.
FESTIVALS
Saturday-Sunday: Cherry Creek Arts Festival — Denver; cherrycreekartsfestival.org/30th.
Saturday-Sunday: SummerFest — With more than 100 artists from all over the country, Evergreen; evergreenarts.org.
COMPILED BY CARLOTTA OLSON