AX: axs.com
CW: comedyworks.com
TM: ticketmaster.com
MUSIC
Thursday: Durand Jones & the Indications — With 79.5, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood, $22; AX.
Thursday: St. Vincent — 8 p.m., Mission Ballroom, Denver, $44.50-$89.50; AX.
Thursday: The National Parks — 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $20; AX.
Thursday: Mersiv — With Smoakland and Meduso, 9 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder, $25-$30; AX.
Friday: Herbie Hancock — 8 p.m., Ellie Caulkins Opera House, Denver, $55-$109.95; AX.
Friday: Larkin Poe — 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $28.50-$59.95; AX.
Friday: Christian French — With Sarah Barrios, 8 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder, $16-$18; AX.
Friday-Saturday: Zac Brown Band — With Adam Doleac, Ashland Craft, 7 p.m., Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre, Greenwood Village, $45.50-$180; AX.
Saturday: Rickie Lee Jones — 8 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder, $35-$45; AX.
Tuesday: Khruangbin — 7:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $54.50-$75; AX.
Wednesday: Portugal. The Man — With Parquet Courts, 7:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $55-$89.50; AX.
Wednesday: Andy Shauf + Son Little — 8 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder, $25-$28; AX.
Sept. 23: Get the Led Out — Celebration of the Mighty Zep, 7:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $50-$65; AX.
Sept. 23: Dirtwire — With Gone Gone Beyond and Blossomn, 8 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder, $22-$25; AX.
STAGE
Thursday-Saturday: Christopher Titus — 7:30 p.m. Thursday, 7 and 9:45 p.m. Friday- Saturday, Comedy Works South at Landmark, Greenwood Village, $25-$32; CW.
Saturday: The Dollop — With Dave Anthony & Gareth Reynolds, 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $37.50 and up; TM.
Saturday-Oct. 10: “Fiddler on the Roof” — 7:30 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 2:30 p.m. Sundays, Center Stage, 27608 Fireweed Drive, Evergreen, $20-$30; ovationwest.org.
Wednesday: The Minimalists — 7:30 p.m., Comedy Works South at Landmark, Greenwood Village, $30-$40; CW.
Sept. 23: Bianca Del Rio — 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $39 and up; TM.
Through Sept. 26: “The Drowsy Chaperone” — 7:30 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays, Lakewood Cultural Center, 470 S. Allison Parkway, Lakewood, $20 and up.; lakewood.org/lccpresents.
ART
Through Oct. 10: “Oracles of the Pink Universe” — Works by Simphiwe Ndzube, Denver Art Museum, Denver; denverartmuseum.org.
Through Nov. 6: “Curiouser and Curiouser” — Works by Hunt Slonem, K Contemporary, 1412 Wazee St., Denver; kcontemporaryart.com.
Through Nov. 28: “Of Sky and Ground” — Cast bronze works by Yoshitomo Saito, Denver Botanic Gardens, Denver; botanicgardens.org/exhibits/sky-and-ground-yoshitomo-saito.
Through Jan. 2: “Fervor” — Works by interdisciplinary artist Ana Maria Hernando, Denver Botanic Gardens, Denver; botanicgardens.org/exhibits/fervor-ana-maria-hernando.
Through Jan. 30: Deborah Roberts: “I’m” — MCA Denver, 1485 Delgany St., Denver, go online for admission prices. Tickets required: mcadenver.org.
Through Jan. 30: Jason Moran: “Bathing the Room with Blues” — MCA Denver, 1485 Delgany St., Denver, go online for prices. Tickets required: mcadenver.org.
FESTIVALS
Thursday-Saturday: High Plains Comedy Festival — Denver; highplainscomedyfestival.com.
Friday-Sunday: Handmade in Colorado Expo — Juried event showcasing some of Colorado’s best fine art, Denver; handmadeincolorado.com.
Friday-Monday: Denver Jazz Festival — Ellie Caulkins Opera House, Denver, $119 and up; tinyurl.com/avrthcbu.
Saturday-Sunday: Denver Arts Festival — Fine arts and crafts, Denver; denverartsfestival.com.
COMPILED BY CARLOTTA OLSON, THE GAZETTE