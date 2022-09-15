AX: axs.com
TM: ticketmaster.com
MUSIC
Thursday: Kip Moore — 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $46 and up; TM.
Thursday: The War and Treaty — 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $23; AX.
Friday: Odesza — With Sylvan Esso, Elderbrook, Nasaya, 6:30 p.m., Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre, Greenwood Village, $29.50-$99.50; AX.
Friday: Why Don’t We — With The Aces, JVKE, 7:30 p.m., 1STBANK Center, Broomfield, $44.95-$249.95; AX.
Friday: Manila Killa — 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $27.50; AX.
Friday: Mariachi Vargas de Tecalitlán — 9 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, go online for prices; TM.
Friday-Saturday: Greensky Bluegrass — 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $50-$75; AX.
Saturday: Gov’t Mule — 8 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder, $89.50-$95; AX.
Saturday: Mahalia — 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $25.50; AX.
Saturday: Denver Barn Party — Featuring Bill Currington with Blackjack Billy, 9 p.m., Mission Ballroom, Denver, $50; AX.
Sunday: Lany & Surfaces — 7 p.m., Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre, Greenwood Village, $42-$65; AX.
Sunday: Kamaiyah — 7 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $22.50; AX.
Sunday: Bicep — 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood, $29.95-$40; AX.
Monday: The War on Drugs — 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $45-$79; AX.
Monday: Pavement — 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $69 and up; TM.
Monday: Marcus Mumford — With Danielle Ponder, 8 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder, $45-$50; AX.
Tuesday: Chvrches — 8 p.m., Mission Ballroom, Denver, $44.95-$99; AX.
Tuesday: Cigarettes After Sex — 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $27-$79; AX.
Tuesday-Wednesday: Lauren Daigle — 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $39 and up; AX.
Tuesday-Wednesday: Marcus Mumford — 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $49 and up; TM.
Wednesday: of Montreal — With Locate S,1, Duck Turnstone, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood, $20; AX.
Wednesday: Natanael Cano — 8 p.m., Mission Ballroom, Denver, $79.50-$99.50; AX.
Sept. 22: Get the Led Out — A celebration of The Mighty Zep, 7:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $55-$70; AX.
Sept. 22: Remi Wolf — 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $35.50-$59.50; AX.
Sept. 22: Peggy Gou — With Regularfantasy, 9 p.m., Mission Ballroom, Denver, $44.95-$99; AX.
STAGE
Friday-Sept. 24: “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” Musical Comedy — 7:30 p.m., Thursdays-Sundays, Sangre de Cristo Arts and Conference Center, 210 N. Santa Fe Ave., Pueblo, $20; sdc-arts.org/performances.
Friday-Oct. 8: “Dry Land” — Benchmark Theatre, 1560 Teller St., Lakewood, $15 and up; benchmarktheatre.com.
Friday-Oct. 16: “The Piano Teacher” — Vintage Theatre, Bond-Trimble Theatre, Aurora, $20-$34; vintagetheatre.org.
Saturday: Hunk-Ta-Bunk-Ta with Katherine Dines — 10 a.m., The Schoolhouse, 19650 Mainstreet, Parker, $10; parkerarts.org.
Saturday: The Comedy Zone — With Talon Saucerman featuring Mo Vida, 7:30 p.m., The Schoolhouse, 19650 Mainstreet, Parker, $24 and up; parkerarts.org.
Sunday: The Clairvoyants Experience — 6 p.m., The PACE Center, 20000 Pikes Peak Ave., Parker, $54 and up; parkerarts.org.
Through Oct. 9: “The Drowsy Chaperone” — Vintage Theatre, Nickelson Auditorium, Aurora, $20-$38; vintagetheatre.org.
Through Oct. 15: “Heroes of the Fourth Turning” — Curious Theatre Co., 1080 Acoma St., Denver, go online for prices: curioustheatre.org.
ART
Monday-Jan. 2: Lakewood Arts Artist’s Choice Exhibit — Lakewood Cultural Center, 472 S. Allison St., Lakewood; lakewoodarts.org.
Through Nov. 11: “Georgia O’Keefe: Photographer” — Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway, Denver, go online for prices; denverartmuseum.org.
Through April 1, 2024: “You Should’ve Seen It: Pueblo’s Mineral Palace” — El Pueblo History Museum, 301 N. Union Ave., Pueblo, $5-$7, free for ages 18 and younger; elpueblohistory museum.org.
FESTIVALS
Friday-Sunday: Handmade in Colorado Expo — Juried event showcasing some of Colorado’s best fine art and contemporary craft, Skyline Park, Denver; handmadeincolorado.com.
Friday-Monday: Denver Jazz Festival — Live music of the Jazz Era, 1920s-’40s, The Studio Loft, Ellie Caulkins Opera House, Denver, go online for prices; cmdance.org/events.
Saturday: Highlands Ranch Music Arts Festival — Entertainment, arts, marketplace and more, 11 a.m., Civic Green Park, Highlands Ranch; hrconcertband.org/festival.
Sunday: Colfax Canvas Mural Festival — With art market, live music, beer, food trucks and more, noon-6 p.m., Fletcher Plaza, Aurora; colfaxcanvas.com.
