AX: axs.com

BG: botanicgardens.org

DA: denverartmuseum.org

TM: ticketmaster.com

MUSIC

Thursday: The Revivalists — With Band of Horses, The Heavy Heavy, 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $74 and up; AX.

Thursday: Jonas Brothers — 7:30 p.m., Ball Arena, Denver, $39 and up; TM.

Thursday: Brothers of Brass — With Los Mocochetes, ManyColors, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $19.50; AX.

Thursday: iKON — 7:30 p.m., Bellco Theatre, Denver, $50 and up; AX.

Thursday: Jai Wolf — With Evan Giia, Myrne, 8 p.m., Mission Ballroom, Denver, $40; AX

Thursday: Ravenscoon — With smith., Green Matter, w/out, 8 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder, $23-$25; AX.

Friday: VOLA — With Bent Knee, Wheel, 7 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $24.50; AX.

Friday: Jai Wolf — With Evan Giia, Myrne, 8 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder, $35-$40; AX.

Friday: No Rush — With Beauprêx, On the Dot, Big Pinch, 8 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder, $15-$18; AX.

Friday: King Krule — 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $35.95; AX.

Friday-Saturday: Greensky Bluegrass — 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $53 and up; AX.

Saturday: Rob Zombie — With Alice Cooper, Ministry, Filter, 6 p.m., Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre, Greenwood Village, $40 and up; AX.

Saturday: Eric Clapton — 7:30 p.m., Ball Arena, Denver, $69 and up; TM.

Saturday: Eazybaked — With Tiedye Ky, Molokai, Milano, Charles Nimbus, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $24.99-$29.99; AX.

Saturday: Kula Shaker — 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $26.50; AX.

Saturday: Band of Horses — With Griffin William Sherry, 8 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder, $44-$48; AX.

Saturday: Saint Motel — With Juliana Madrid, 9 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood, $57 and up; AX.

Sunday: Atmosphere — With Danny Brown, Souls of Mischief, The Grouch & Eligh, DJ Fresh, Mr. Dibbs, Breakbeat Lou, 6 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $52 and up; AX.

Sunday: EyeHateGod — With Goatwhore, Cancer Christ, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $22.50; AX.

Monday: Wolfmother — 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $29.50; AX.

Monday-Tuesday: Arctic Monkeys — With Fontaines D.C., 7:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $79 and up; AX.

Tuesday: Hermanos Gutiérrez — 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $26.50 and up; AX.

Tuesday: Emicida — 8 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder, $25-$27.50; AX.

Tuesday: KenTheMan — 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $25; AX.

Wednesday: Reneé Rapp — With Alexander 23, Towa Bird, 7 p.m., Mission Ballroom, Denver, $40-$89; AX.

Wednesday: Delain — With Visions of Atlantis, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $25.50; AX.

Wednesday: Richard Cheese & Lounge Against the Machine — 8 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder, $29.50-$45; AX.

Wednesday-Sept. 21: Sting — 8 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, go online for prices; AX.

Sept. 21: The Walkmen — With Yeah Baby, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $35; AX.

Sept. 21: Bandalos Chinos — 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $30; AX.

Sept. 21: Santa Ana Rodeo — With The Dirty Turkeys, The Free Licks, 8 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder, $15-$18; AX.

Sept. 21: Local Natives — With Chartreuse, 8 p.m., Mission Ballroom, Denver, $39-$85; AX.

STAGE

Friday: WWE Friday Night SmackDown — 5:30 p.m., Ball Arena, Denver, $20 and up; TM.

Friday-Oct. 8: "Into the Woods" — 7:30 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 2:30 p.m. Sundays, Center Stage, 27608 Fireweed Drive, Evergreen, $16-$32; ovationwest.org.

Friday-Oct. 22: "Cabaret" — Vintage Theatre, 1468 Dayton St., Aurora, $20-$38; vintagetheatre.org.

Saturday: Carbonaro: Lies on Stage — 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $39.50 and up; TM.

Saturday-Sunday: "Firebird" — Presented by Cleo Parker Robinson Dance, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, Ellie Caulkins Opera House, Denver, $20 and up; AX.

Sunday: Stories on Stage - "Random Acts of Kindness" — 2 p.m., Su Teatro Cultural & Performing Arts Center, 721 Santa Fe Drive, Denver, $26; storiesonstage.org

Through Sept. 24: "Seussical" — Presented by Now Theatre Co., Lakewood Cultural Center, Lakewood, $22 and up; performancenow.org.

Through Oct. 8: "A Little Night Music" — Wolf Theatre, Denver, $35 and up; denvercenter.org.

Through Oct. 14: "The Minutes" — Curious Theatre Co., 1080 Acoma St., Denver; curioustheatre.org.

ART

Friday-May 5: "Spotlight: Inside Collections Care and Conservation" — Clyfford Still Museum, 1250 Bannock St., Denver; clyffordstillmuseum.org.

Through Sept. 22: "Locus of Control" — Works by Joanna Hoge, Wolf Den Gallery, 6640 E. Colfax Ave., Denver; thewolfdentattoo.com.

Through Sept. 24: "Desert Rider: Dreaming in Motion" — Featuring artwork exploring lowrider and skateboard culture in Denver and across the American Southwest, Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway; DA.

Through Oct. 1: Justin Favela: "Vistas in Color" — Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St.; BG.

Through Oct. 1: "Bright Nights" — Larger-than-life illuminated sculptures, interactive exhibits and more, 7-10 p.m. Wednesdays, Thursdays, Sundays; 7-11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, Four Mile Historic Park, Denver, $25, $15 for ages 3-12; fourmilepark.org.

Through Oct. 1: Ansel Adams: "Early Works" — Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St.; BG.

Through Nov. 5: "Indigo" — Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St.; BG.

Through Dec. 30: "More Than Place: Colorado, Women, and Land" — El Pueblo History Museum, 301 N. Union Ave., Pueblo; elpueblohistorymuseum.org.

Through Jan. 31: "The World In Denver" photography by Robert Weinberg — History Colorado Center, 1200 N. Broadway, Denver; historycolorado.org.

Through Feb. 11: "Personal Geographies: Trent Davis Bailey / Brian Adams" — Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway; DA.

Through April 1: "You Should’ve Seen It: Pueblo’s Mineral Palace" — El Pueblo History Museum, 301 N. Union Ave., Pueblo; elpueblohistorymuseum.org.

Through May 31: "Revolt 1680/2180: Runners + Gliders" — History Colorado Center, 1200 N. Broadway, Denver; historycolorado.org.

FESTIVALS

Friday-Sunday: Denver Jazz Festival — Vintage jazz and blues, Ellie Caulkins Opera House, Denver; cmdance.org.

Friday-Sunday: Telluride Blues and Brews Festival — Beer, music and more, Telluride; tellurideblues.com.

Friday-Monday: Lindy on the Rocks — Weekend of swing dance with live music, classes, competitions and more, The Studio Loft, Ellie Caulkins Studio Loft, Denver; cmdance.org.

Saturday: Viva Southwest Mariachi Festival — Special evening of Mariachi, Levitt Pavilion, Denver; levittdenver.org

Saturday: Colfax Canvas Mural Festival — With art market, live music, beer, food trucks and more, Aurora; colfaxcanvas.com.

Sunday: Entertainment Competition Colorado Throw Down Show Down — Battle of the bands, Infinity Park, Glendale; infinityparkatglendale.com.

Sept. 21-23: High Plains Comedy Festival — With more than 100 local and national performers, Denver; highplainscomedyfestival.com.

Sept. 21-24: Spanish Peaks International Celtic Music Festival — Music, workshops and more, La Veta; celticmusicfest.com.

