AX: axs.com
MUSIC
Thursday: T.I. — 5:30 p.m., Colorado State Fairgrounds, Southwest Motors Event Center, Pueblo, go online for prices; coloradostatefair.com.
Thursday: Robert Plant & Alison Krauss — 8 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $59.95-$199.95; AX.
Thursday: Vista Kicks — 8 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder, $15-$18; AX.
Thursday: Disco Lines — 8 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder, $20-$25; AX.
Friday: iDKHOW and Joywave — 7 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $29.50; AX.
Friday: Lupita D’alessio & Maria Jose — 8:30 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $59 and up; ticketmaster.com.
Friday: Peekaboo — 9 p.m., Mission Ballroom, Denver, $29.99-$79; AX.
Saturday: Mom Jeans. — With Free Throw, Just Friends, 7 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $25; AX.
Sunday: Stone Temple Pilots — 7 p.m., Colorado State Fairgrounds, Southwest Motors Event Center, Pueblo, go online for prices; coloradostatefair.com.
Sunday: Kidz Bop Live — 4 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $29.50-$119.50; AX.
Sunday: The Get Up Kids — With Sparta, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood, $25; AX.
Sunday: Silverstein & the Amity Affliction — With Holding Absence, Unity TX, 8 p.m., Mission Ballroom, Denver, $29.50; AX.
Sunday: Echo & the Bunnymen — 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $49.50; AX.
Monday: Shakey Graves — With Sierra Ferrell, 6:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $44.95-$74.95; AX.
Monday: Flume — With Prospa, 7:30 p.m., Mission Ballroom, Denver, $59.95-$149.95; AX.
Monday: Peter Hook & the Light — 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $36.50; AX.
Tuesday: Lauv — With Hayley Kiyoko, 8 p.m., Mission Ballroom, Denver, $41.50-$76.50; AX.
Tuesday-Wednesday: Flume — 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $55.95-$99; AX.
Sept. 8: Lane 8 — 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $59.95-$99.95; AX.
STAGE
Friday-Oct. 1: “The Drowsy Chaperone” — Vintage Theatre, Nickelson Auditorium, Aurora, $20-$38; vintagetheatre.org.
Wednesday-Sept. 25: “NEWSical the Musical” — Garner Galleria Theatre, Denver, $48-$52; denvercenter.org.
Through Oct. 22: “Hair” — 7:30 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays, Miners Alley Playhouse, 1224 Washington Ave., Golden, $42-$56; minersalley.com.
Through Dec. 18: “Theater of the Minds” — York Street Yards, 3887 Steele St., Denver, go online for prices: denvercenter.org.
ART
Through Nov. 11: “Georgia O’Keefe: Photographer” — Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway, go online for prices; denverartmuseum.org.
Through Dec. 31: “Colorado Through the Seasons” — Works by nature photographer Jeremy Janus, Denver International Airport; tinyurl.com/5d7xtpcj.
Through Feb. 26: “Other People’s Pictures” — Selections from the Robert and Kerstin Adams Collection, Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway, go online for prices; denverartmuseum.org.
FESTIVALS
Friday-Sunday: Four Corners Folk Festival — Pagosa Springs; folkwest.com.
Saturday: Here and There Festival — With Courtney Barnett, Japanese Breakfast, Arooj Aftab, Bedouine, 5 p.m., Mission Ballroom, Denver, $52-$124.95; AX.
Saturday-Monday: Denver Chalk Art Festival — More than 200 professional and amateur artists with streets as their canvas, Denver; denver.org.
Saturday-Monday: Gathering at the Great Divide Art Festival — More than 100 artists, Breckenridge; mountainartfestivals.com.
COMPILED BY CARLOTTA OLSON, THE GAZETTE