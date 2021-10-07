AX: axs.com
CW: comedyworks.com
LN: livenation.com
TM: ticketmaster.com
MUSIC
Thursday: Badflower — With Teenage Wrist, Dead Poet Society, 7 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood, $20; AX.
Thursday: Pat Metheny Side-Eye — With James Francies & Joe Dyson, 8 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder, $60-$85; AX.
Thursday: Jade Bird — 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $25; AX.
Thursday-Saturday: Illenium — 6 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $49.95-$99; AX.
Friday: Dave Matthews Band — 7:30 p.m., Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre, Greenwood Village, $49.50-$135; AX.
Friday: Japanese Breakfast — With Luna Li, 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $39.95; AX.
Saturday: Opiuo — With 1788-L, Esseks, Brux, 7:45 p.m., Mission Ballroom, Denver, $19.50-$59.50; AX.
Saturday: Carbon Leaf — 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $25; AX.
Saturday: Pat Metheny Side-Eye — With James Francies & Joe Dyson, 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $45 and up; TM.
Saturday: Andy Frasco & the U.N. — 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $22.50; AX.
Wednesday: A Day to Remember — With Asking Alexandria, Point North, 6 p.m., Mission Ballroom, Denver, $55-$99.50; AX.
Wednesday: Ashley McBryde — With Ray Fulcher, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $27.50; AX.
Oct. 14: Lane 8 — 6 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $45 and up; AX.
Oct. 14: Delta Rea — 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $25; AX.
Oct. 14 and 15: ATLiens — 8 p.m. Oct. 14, 9 p.m. Oct. 15, Ogden Theatre, Denver, $29-$75; AX.
STAGE
Thursday: The Price is Right Live — 7 p.m., Pueblo Memorial Hall, Pueblo, $46-$56; PMH.
Sunday: Chris Fleming — 8 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder, $35-$45; AX.
Tuesday: John Cleese — 7 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $69 and up; TM.
Wednesday: An Evening with Stacey Abrams — Moderated by Gloria Neal, 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $44.50-$79.50; TM.
Through Sunday: “Fiddler on the Roof” — 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Center Stage, 27608 Fireweed Drive, Evergreen, $20-$30; ovationwest.org.
Through Oct. 31: “Young Frankenstein” — 7:30 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 2:30 p.m. Sundays, Vintage Theatre, 1467 Dayton St., Aurora, $20-$38. Tickets required: vintagetheatre.org.
Through Nov. 7: “Cross Words” — Vintage Theatre, 1467 Dayton St., Aurora, $20-$38. Tickets required: vintagetheatre.org.
ART
Through Sunday: “Oracles of the Pink Universe” Exhibition — Works by Simphiwe Ndzube, Denver Art Museum, Denver; denverartmuseum.org.
Through Nov. 6: “Curiouser and Curiouser” — Works by Hunt Slonem, K Contemporary, 1412 Wazee St., Denver; kcontemporary art.com.
Through Nov. 7: “Alebrije: Xólotl” — Monumental sculpture by contemporary Mexican artist Óscar Becerra Mora, Denver Botanic Gardens, Denver; botanicgardens.org/exhibits/alebrije-xolotl.
Through Nov. 28: “Of Sky and Ground” — Cast bronze works by Yoshitomo Saito, Denver Botanic Gardens, Denver; botanicgardens.org/exhibits/sky-and-ground-yoshitomo-saito.
Through Jan. 2: “Fervor” — Works by interdisciplinary artist Ana Maria Hernando, Denver Botanic Gardens, Denver; botanicgardens.org/exhibits/fervor-ana-maria-hernando.
Through Jan. 30: Deborah Roberts: “I’m” — MCA Denver, 1485 Delgany St., Denver, go online for admission prices. Tickets required: mcadenver.org.
Through Jan. 30: Jason Moran: “Bathing the Room with Blues” — MCA Denver, 1485 Delgany St., Denver, go online for admission prices. Tickets required: mcadenver.org.
Through Feb. 6: The Original Immersive Van Gogh Exhibit — Lighthouse Denver, 3900 Elatie St., Denver, $39.99-$49.99. Tickets required: denvervangogh.com.
FESTIVALS
Sunday: West Coast Festival — With E-40, Too $hort, Warren G, Tha Dogg Pound, and Mack 10, 7:30 p.m., Bellco Theatre, Denver, $39 and up; AX.
COMPILED BY CARLOTTA OLSON, 636-0221, CARLOTTA.OLSON@GAZETTE.COM