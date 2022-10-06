AX: axs.com
TM: ticketmaster.com
MUSIC
Thursday: Amanda Shires — 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $22.50; AX.
Friday: Alison Wonderland — With Valentino Khan, 1788-L, Jon Casey, 5 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $49 and up; AX.
Friday: Revocation — With Krisiun, Alluvial, Inoculation, 7 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $20; AX.
Friday: Sonny Fodera — With Biscits, 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $24.95-$79.95; AX.
Saturday: CloZee — With Deathpact, Memba, Kilamanzego, Habitaat, 6:15 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $49.95-$89.95; AX.
Saturday: Sigrid — 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $25.95-$79; AX.
Sunday: Incubus — With Animals as Leaders, 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, go online for prices; AX.
Monday: Phoenix — With Porches, 8 p.m., Mission Ballroom, Denver, $49.95-$89.50; AX.
Monday: Choir! Choir! Choir! — 8 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder, $20-$22.50; AX.
Tuesday: Gaelic Storm — 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood, $27.50-$50; AX.
Tuesday: Julieta Venegas — 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $39 and up; TM.
Tuesday: One Ok Rock — With You Me at Six, Fame on Fire, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $31.50; AX.
Tuesday: Sueco — With Lil Aaron, Killboy, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $22; AX.
Wednesday: Young the Giant & Phantogram — With Jean Dawson, 6:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $55.95-$89.50; AX.
Wednesday: Alex G — With Barrie, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $25-$79; AX.
STAGE
Thursday: “Carnaval” and “Sleeping Beauty’s Dream” — Presented by Ballet Ariel, 7 p.m., PACE Center, Parker, $20-$30; balletariel.org.
Through Oct. 15: “Coyote. Badger. Rattlesnake.” — Buntport Theater, 717 Lipan St., Denver, pay-what-you-can; buntport.com.
Through Oct. 15: “Heroes of the Fourth Turning” — Curious Theatre Co., 1080 Acoma St., Denver, go online for prices: curioustheatre.org.
Through Oct. 16: “The Piano Teacher” — Vintage Theatre, Bond-Trimble Theatre, Aurora, $20-$34; vintagetheatre.org.
Through Oct. 16: “The Chinese Lady” — Singleton Theatre, Denver, $35 and up; denvercenter.org.
Through Oct. 22: “Hair” — 7:30 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays, Miners Alley Playhouse, 1224 Washington Ave., Golden, $42-$56; minersalley.com.
Through Oct. 29: “The Legend of Sleepy Hallow” — Presented by Alley Children’s Theatre, 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Saturdays, Miners Alley Playhouse, 1224 Washington Ave., Golden, $12; minersalley.com.
Through Nov. 6: “Much Ado About Nothing” — Kilstrom Theatre, Denver, $35 and up; denvercenter.org/tickets-events.
Through Dec. 18: “Theater of the Minds” — York Street Yards, 3887 Steele St., Denver, go online for prices: denvercenter.org.
ART
Friday-Oct. 31: Spiders Around the World Exhibition — 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Butterfly Pavilion, 6252 W. 104th Ave., Westminster, included in price of admission; butterflies.org.
Friday-Dec. 21: “Day of the Dead” Exhibit — Opening reception 6-9 p.m. Friday, Northglenn Recreation Center, 1 E. Memorial Parkway, Northglenn; northglennarts.org.
Saturday-Nov. 6: Dia de los Muertos Exhibition — Longmont Museum, 400 Quail Road, Longmont; longmontmuseum.org.
Saturday-Jan. 15: “Abundant Future: Cultivating Diversity in Garden Farm and Field” — Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St., Denver, go online for prices; botanicgardens.org.
Through Nov. 11: “Georgia O’Keefe: Photographer” — Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway, Denver, go online for prices; denverartmuseum.org.
Through Dec. 31: “Colorado Through the Seasons” — Works by nature photographer Jeremy Janus, Denver International Airport, Denver; tinyurl.com/5d7xtpcj.
Through Jan. 2: Lakewood Arts Artist’s Choice Exhibit — Lakewood Cultural Center, 472 S. Allison St., Lakewood; lakewoodarts.org.
Through Jan. 16: “Seeing Red: Botanical Illustration” — Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St., Denver, go online for prices; botanicgardens.org.
Through Feb. 5: “Sammy Lee: Taking Root” — Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St., Denver, go online for prices; botanicgardens.org.
Through Feb. 26: “Other People’s Pictures” — Selections from the Robert and Kerstin Adams Collection, Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway, Denver, go online for prices; denverartmuseum.org.
Through April 1, 2024: “You Should’ve Seen It: Pueblo’s Mineral Palace” — El Pueblo History Museum, 301 N. Union Ave., Pueblo, $5-$7, free for ages 18 and younger; elpueblohistorymuseum.org.
FESTIVALS
Friday-Sunday: Downtown Art Festival — Grand Junction; visitgrandjunction.com/events-calendar.
COMPILED BY CARLOTTA OLSON, THE GAZETTE, 636-0221, CARLOTTA.OLSON@GAZETTE.COM