AX: axs.com
TM: ticketmaster.com
MUSIC
Thursday: Scott Bradlee’s Postmodern Jukebox — 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $29 and up; TM.
Thursday: Jason Boland & the Stragglers & Muscadine Bloodline — 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $25; AX.
Friday: Big Richard — With Pixie & the Partygrass Boys, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $20; AX.
Saturday: Flatbush Zombies — With Freddie Gibbs, Danny Brown, Coast Contra, Col3trane, 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $49.95 and up; AX.
Saturday: Omar Apollo — 7:45 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder, $27.50-$32; AX.
Saturday: Marc Rebillet — 9 p.m., Mission Ballroom, Denver, $44.95-$179.95; AX.
Sunday: Gayle — With Carlie Hanson, 7:30 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $22.50; AX.
Monday: $uicideboy$ — With Ski Mask the Slump God, $not, Knocked Loose, DJ Scheme, 7:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, go online for prices; AX.
Wednesday: King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard — With The Murlocs, Leah Senior, 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $40-$75; AX.
Wednesday: Bret McKenzie — 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $49.50; AX.
Wednesday: Sammy Rae & the Friends — 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood, $32.50; AX.
Wednesday: Magdalena Bay — 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $25; AX.
Wednesday: Café Tacvba — 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $49 and up; TM.
Nov. 3: Sara Evans — 7 p.m., Pueblo Memorial Hall, Pueblo, $39-$76; PMH.
Nov. 3: Zach Bryan — With Charles Wesley Godwin, 7:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $45 and up; AX.
Nov. 3: Dropkick Murphys — 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $42 and up; TM.
STAGE
Friday: “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” — 8 p.m., The PACE Center, 20000 Pikes Peak Ave., Parker, $29 and up; parkerarts.org.
Friday-Nov. 20: “The Addams Family” – A New Musical Comedy — The Schoolhouse, 19650 Mainstreet, Parker, $29 and up; parkerarts.org.
Friday-Nov. 20: “Peter and the Starcatcher” — Presented by Cherry Creek Theatre, Pluss Theatre, Mizel Arts and Culture Center, 350 S. Dahlia St., Denver, $20-$42; cherrycreektheatre.org.
Saturday: SALT Contemporary Dance — 7:30 p.m., Lakewood Cultural Center, 470 S. Allison Parkway, Lakewood, $25 and up; lakewood.org/lccpresents.
Tuesday: “Paddington Gets in a Jam” — 6:30 p.m., The PACE Center, 20000 Pikes Peak Ave., Parker, $29 and up; parkerarts.org.
Through Nov. 6: “Raised on Ronstadt” — Presented by Local Theater Company, eTown Hall, 1535 Spruce St., Boulder, go online for times and prices; localtheaterco.org.
Through Nov. 6: “Much Ado About Nothing” — Kilstrom Theatre, Denver, $35 and up; denvercenter.org/tickets-events.
Through Dec. 18: “Theater of the Minds” — York Street Yards, 3887 Steele St., Denver, go online for prices: denvercenter.org.
ART
Saturday-Nov. 12: “Synesthesia” — Works by Yana Beylinson, Abend’s Cherry Creek North, 303 Detroit St., Denver; abendgallery.com.
Through Nov. 6: Dia de los Muertos Exhibition — Longmont Museum, 400 Quail Road, Longmont; longmontmuseum.org.
Through Nov. 11: “Georgia O’Keefe: Photographer” — Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway, Denver, go online for prices; denverartmuseum.org.
Through Dec. 21: “Day of the Dead” Exhibit — Northglenn Recreation Center, 1 E. Memorial Parkway, Northglenn; northglennarts.org.
Through Dec. 31: “Colorado Through the Seasons” — Works by nature photographer Jeremy Janus, Denver International Airport, Denver; tinyurl.com/5d7xtpcj.
Through Jan. 2: Lakewood Arts Artist’s Choice Exhibit — Lakewood Cultural Center, 472 S. Allison St., Lakewood; lakewoodarts.org.
Through Jan. 15: “Abundant Future: Cultivating Diversity in Garden Farm and Field” — Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St., Denver, go online for prices; botanicgardens.org.
Through Jan. 16: “Seeing Red: Botanical Illustration” — Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St., Denver, go online for prices; botanicgardens.org.
Through Jan. 22: ”Saints, Sinners, Lovers, and Fools: 300 Years of Flemish Masterworks” — Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway, Denver, go online for prices; denverartmuseum.org.
Through Feb. 5: “Sammy Lee: Taking Root” — Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St., Denver, go online for prices; botanicgardens.org.
Through Feb. 26: “Other People’s Pictures” — Selections from the Robert and Kerstin Adams Collection, Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway, Denver, go online for prices; denverartmuseum.org.
Through April 1, 2024: “You Should’ve Seen It: Pueblo’s Mineral Palace” — El Pueblo History Museum, 301 N. Union Ave., Pueblo, $5-$7, free for ages 18 and younger; elpueblohistorymuseum.org.
