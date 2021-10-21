AX: axs.com
CW: comedyworks.com
LN: livenation.com
TM: ticketmaster.com
MUSIC
Thursday: Above & Beyond — 6:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $55-$125; AX.
Thursday: Trampa — 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $19.99-$75; AX.
Friday: Intocable — 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $49 and up; TM.
Friday: The Struts — 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $29.50; AX.
Friday: John Hiatt and the Jerry Douglas Band — 8 p.m., Pueblo Memorial Hall, Pueblo, $33-$53; PMH.
Friday: Adam Melchor — 9 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder, $15; AX.
Saturday: Dreamville on the Rocks — Featuring J.I.D., Ari Lennox, Earthgang, Bas, Bozz, Lutte & Omen, 6:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $49.95 and up; AX.
Saturday: Walk the Moon — 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $35.75-$75; AX.
Saturday: Kompany — With Effin, Jiqui, 9 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood, $15-$25; AX.
Sunday: Svdden Death — 6 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $29-$69; AX.
Sunday: Dr. Dog — 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $30.75-$75; AX.
Sunday: Birdtalker with Lonas — 9 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder, $15-$20; AX.
Tuesday: The Del McCoury Band — 8 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder, $25-$37.50; AX.
Tuesday: Mac DeMarco — 8 p.m., Mission Ballroom, Denver, $45-$80; AX.
Wednesday: G-Eazy — With Joyner Lucas, Yung Baby Tate, Allblack, Kossisko, 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $59.95 and up; AX.
Wednesday: JP Saxe — With Amy Allen, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood, $23; AX.
Oct. 28: Colony House — With Fleurie, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood, $22; AX.
Oct. 29: Little River Band — 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $35 and up; TM.
Oct. 29: The Del McCoury Band — 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood, $32.50; AX.
STAGE
Saturday: Whitney Cummings — 7 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $39.50-$49.50; TM.
Wednesday: Theresa Caputo — 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $39.75 and up; TM.
Nov. 2: MasterChef Live — 7 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $29 and up; TM.
Through Oct. 31: “Young Frankenstein” — 7:30 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 2:30 p.m. Sundays, Vintage Theatre, 1467 Dayton St., Aurora, $20-$38. Tickets required: vintagetheatre.org.
Through Nov. 7: “Cross Words” — Vintage Theatre, 1467 Dayton St., Aurora, $20-$38. Tickets required: vintagetheatre.org.
ART
Through Nov. 6: “Curiouser and Curiouser” — Works by Hunt Slonem, K Contemporary, 1412 Wazee St., Denver; kcontemporaryart.com.
Through Nov. 7: “Alebrije: Xólotl” — Monumental sculpture by Mexican artist Óscar Becerra Mora, Denver Botanic Gardens, Denver; botanicgardens.org/exhibits/alebrije-xolotl.
Through Nov. 28: “Of Sky and Ground” — Cast bronze works by Yoshitomo Saito, Denver Botanic Gardens, Denver; botanicgardens.org/exhibits/sky-and-ground-yoshitomo-saito.
Through Jan. 2: “Fervor” — Works by interdisciplinary artist Ana Maria Hernando, Denver Botanic Gardens, Denver; botanicgardens.org/exhibits/fervor-ana-maria-hernando.
Through Jan. 30: Deborah Roberts: “I’m” — MCA Denver, 1485 Delgany St., Denver, go online for admission prices. Tickets required: mcadenver.org.
Through Jan. 30: Jason Moran: “Bathing the Room with Blues” — MCA Denver, 1485 Delgany St., Denver, go online for admission prices. Tickets required: mcadenver.org.
Through Feb. 6: The Original Immersive Van Gogh Exhibit — Lighthouse Denver, 3900 Elatie St., Denver, $39.99-$49.99. Tickets required: denvervangogh.com.
COMPILED BY CARLOTTA OLSON,