MUSIC
Thursday: Highly Suspect — With Iann Dior, Spiritbox, Destroy Boys, 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $52.50-$85; AX.
Thursday: Twin Temple — With The Bridge City Sinners, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood, $24.50; AX.
Thursday: Lee Fields — 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $26.75; AX.
Friday: Gryffin — With Joel Corry, Surf Mesa, Dot, 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $42.50-$79.95; AX.
Friday: The California Honeydrops — With The Dip, 7:30 p.m., Mission Ballroom, Denver, $32.50-$50; AX.
Friday: Jessica Audiffred — With Artix!, Youth in Circles, 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $19.95-$79.95; AX.
Saturday: Rare Americans — 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $20; AX.
Saturday: Jukebox the Ghost — 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $35; AX.
Saturday: Mersiv — 9 p.m., Mission Ballroom, Denver, $29.99-$75; AX.
Sunday: Movements — 7:30 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood, $25-$30; AX.
Sunday: Fuerza Regida — With Calle 24, 8 p.m., Bellco Theatre, Denver, $39.50 and up; AX.
Sunday: Flamingosis & Blockhead — With Ehirobo, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $24.95-$69; AX.
Sunday: The Jesus and Mary Chain — 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $39 and up; TM.
Monday: Polo & Pan — 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $49.95-$89; AX.
Tuesday: Graham Nash — 8 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder, $50 and up; AX.
Tuesday: Black Lips — 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $25; AX.
Tuesday: Dayglow — With Ritt Momney, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $29.50-$76; AX.
Wednesday: Ic3peak — 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $25; AX.
Oct. 27: Scott Bradlee’s Postmodern Jukebox — 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $29 and up; TM.
Oct. 27: Jason Boland & the Stragglers & Muscadine Bloodline — 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $25; AX.
STAGE
Thursday-Nov. 6: “Raised on Ronstadt” — Presented by Local Theater Company, eTown Hall, 1535 Spruce St., Boulder, go online for prices; localtheaterco.org.
Friday: Dry Bar Comedy Live — 7:30 p.m., The PACE Center, 20000 Pikes Peak Ave., Parker, $34 and up; parkerarts.org.
Through Oct. 29: “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow” — Presented by Alley Children’s Theatre, 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Saturdays, Miners Alley Playhouse, 1224 Washington Ave., Golden, $12; minersalley.com.
Through Nov. 6: “Much Ado About Nothing” — Kilstrom Theatre, Denver, $35 and up; denvercenter.org/tickets-events.
Through Dec. 18: “Theater of the Minds” — York Street Yards, 3887 Steele St., Denver, go online for prices: denvercenter.org.
ART
Through Oct. 31: Spiders Around the World Exhibition — 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Butterfly Pavilion, 6252 W. 104th Ave., Westminster, included in price of admission; butterflies.org.
Through Nov. 6: Dia de los Muertos Exhibition — Longmont Museum, 400 Quail Road, Longmont; longmontmuseum.org.
Through Nov. 11: “Georgia O’Keefe: Photographer” — Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway, Denver, go online for prices; denverartmuseum.org.
Through Dec. 21: “Day of the Dead” Exhibit — Northglenn Recreation Center, 1 E. Memorial Parkway, Northglenn; northglennarts.org.
Through Dec. 31: “Colorado Through the Seasons” — Works by nature photographer Jeremy Janus, Denver International Airport, Denver; tinyurl.com/5d7xtpcj.
Through Jan. 2: Lakewood Arts Artist’s Choice Exhibit — Lakewood Cultural Center, 472 S. Allison St., Lakewood; lakewoodarts.org.
Through Jan. 15: “Abundant Future: Cultivating Diversity in Garden Farm and Field” — Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St., Denver, go online for prices; botanicgardens.org.
Through Jan. 16: “Seeing Red: Botanical Illustration” — Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St., Denver, go online for prices; botanicgardens.org.
Through Jan. 22: ”Saints, Sinners, Lovers, and Fools: 300 Years of Flemish Masterworks” — Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway, Denver, go online for prices; denverartmuseum.org.
Through Feb. 5: “Sammy Lee: Taking Root” — Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St., Denver, go online for prices; botanicgardens.org.
Through Feb. 26: “Other People’s Pictures” — Selections from the Robert and Kerstin Adams Collection, Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway, Denver, go online for prices; denverartmuseum.org.
Through April 1, 2024: “You Should’ve Seen It: Pueblo’s Mineral Palace” — El Pueblo History Museum, 301 N. Union Ave., Pueblo, $5-$7, free for ages 18 and younger; elpueblohistorymuseum.org.
