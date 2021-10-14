AX: axs.com
CW: comedyworks.com
LN: livenation.com
TM: ticketmaster.com
MUSIC
Thursday: Lane 8 — 6 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $45 and up; AX.
Thursday: Delta Rea — 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $25; AX.
Thursday-Friday: ATLiens — 8 p.m. Thursday, 9 p.m. Friday, Ogden Theatre, Denver, $29-$75; AX.
Friday: Nitty Gritty Dirt Band — 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $45 and up; TM.
Friday: Shlump — 9 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder, $18-$20; AX.
Saturday: Champagne Drip — 9 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder, $10-$20; AX.
Saturday: 100 gecs — 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $25; AX.
Saturday-Sunday: Elderbrook — 9 p.m. Saturday, 8 p.m. Sunday, Bluebird Theater, Denver, $18; AX.
Sunday: Black Tiger Sex Machine — 6 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $45-$75; AX.
Sunday: Billy Strings — 8 p.m., Mission Ballroom, Denver, $35-$89; AX.
Monday: Machine Gun Kelly — With JXDN, KennyHoopla, 7:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $39.95-$99.95; AX.
Monday: Erykah Badu — 8 p.m., Mission Ballroom, Denver, $69.95 and up; AX.
Monday: Cradle of Filth — With 3Teeth, Once Human, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $35.50; AX.
Tuesday: Whitney with Renée Reed — 8 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder, $35-$39.50; AX.
Tuesday: Jungle — With Blu De Tiger, 8 p.m., Mission Ballroom, Denver, $39.99-$79.99; AX.
Tuesday-Wednesday: Dead & Company — 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $99.95 and up; AX.
Wednesday: Thrice — With Touché Amoré, Self Defense Family, 7:30 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $30; AX.
Oct. 21: Above & Beyond — 6:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $55-$125; AX.
Oct. 21: Trampa — 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $19.99-$75; AX.
STAGE
Friday: “Girls Gotta Eat” — 8 p.m., Newman Center for the Performing Art, Denver, $42.50-$49; newmantix.com.
Friday-Saturday: Tom Papa — 7:15 and 9:45 p.m. Friday, 7 and 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Comedy Works South, 5345 S. Landmark Place, Greenwood Village, $33; CW.
Saturday: Justin Willman — 7 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $34.50 and up; TM.
Saturday: Roy Wood Jr. — 7 and 9:30 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood, $25; AX.
Sunday: Colin Mochrie and Brad Sherwood — 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $35-$49.95; TM.
Tuesday: Lecture with Author Andrew Yang — 7 p.m., Comedy Works South, 5345 S. Landmark Place, Greenwood Village, $50; CW.
Through Oct. 31: “Young Frankenstein” — 7:30 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 2:30 p.m. Sundays, Vintage Theatre, 1467 Dayton St., Aurora, $20-$38. Tickets required: vintagetheatre.org.
Through Nov. 7: “Cross Words” — Vintage Theatre, 1467 Dayton St., Aurora, $20-$38. Tickets required: vintagetheatre.org.
ART
Through Nov. 6: “Curiouser and Curiouser” — Works by Hunt Slonem, K Contemporary, 1412 Wazee St., Denver; kcontemporaryart.com.
Through Nov. 7: “Alebrije: Xólotl” — Monumental sculpture by contemporary Mexican artist Óscar Becerra Mora, Denver Botanic Gardens, Denver; botanicgardens.org/exhibits/alebrije-xolotl.
Through Nov. 28: “Of Sky and Ground” — Cast bronze works by Yoshitomo Saito, Denver Botanic Gardens, Denver; botanicgardens.org/exhibits/sky-and-ground-yoshitomo-saito.
Through Jan. 2: “Fervor” — Works by interdisciplinary artist Ana Maria Hernando, Denver Botanic Gardens, Denver; botanicgardens.org/exhibits/fervor-ana-maria-hernando.
Through Jan. 30: Deborah Roberts: “I’m” — MCA Denver, 1485 Delgany St., Denver, go online for admission prices. Tickets required: mcadenver.org.
Through Jan. 30: Jason Moran: “Bathing the Room with Blues” — MCA Denver, 1485 Delgany St., Denver, go online for admission prices. Tickets required: mcadenver.org.
Through Feb. 6: The Original Immersive Van Gogh Exhibit — Lighthouse Denver, 3900 Elatie St., Denver, $39.99-$49.99. Tickets required: denvervangogh.com.
