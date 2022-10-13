AX: axs.com
TM: ticketmaster.com
MUSIC
Friday: Carbon Leaf — 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $25; AX.
Friday: FKJ — 8 p.m., Mission Ballroom, Denver, $35-$75; AX.
Friday: Crooked Colours — 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $25-$75; AX.
Saturday: Rufus Du Sol — With WhoMadeWho, Paraleven, 6:45 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, go online for prices; AX.
Saturday: Matisyahu — 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood, $29.50-$59.50; AX.
Sunday: MUNA — 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood, $30; AX.
Sunday: Ondara — 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $25; AX.
Monday: MercyMe — 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $35.75-$95.75; AX.
Tuesday: Marcus King — With Neal Frances, Dean Delray, Ashland Craft, 7 p.m., Mission Ballroom, Denver, $36.75-$75; AX.
Tuesday: Ocean Alley — With Le Shiv, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood, $25-$79.95; AX.
Wednesday: Napalm Death — With Brujeria, 7 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $25; AX.
Wednesday: Maren Morris — With The Lone Bellow, 8 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $39.95-$99.95; AX.
Oct. 20: Highly Suspect — With Iann Dior, Spiritbox, Destroy Boys, 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $52.50-$85; AX.
Oct. 20: Twin Temple — With The Bridge City Sinners, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood, $24.50; AX.
Oct. 20: Lee Fields — 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $26.75; AX.
Oct. 21: Gryffin — With Joel Corry, Surf Mesa, Dot, 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $42.50-$79.95; AX.
STAGE
Friday: Theo Von — 7 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $39 and up; TM.
Saturday: David Spade — 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $45 and up; TM.
Saturday-Sunday: Stories on Stage — “Stone Animals” — 7 p.m. Saturday, Nomad Playhouse Boulder; 2 p.m. Sunday, Su Teatro Cultural & Performing Arts Center, Denver, $24; storiesonstage.org.
Sunday: “Carnaval” and “Sleeping Beauty’s Dream” — Presented by Ballet Ariel, 3 p.m., Parsons Theatre, Northglenn, $20-$30; balletariel.org.
Oct. 20-30: “Penny’s Dreadful” — Presented by Wonderbound, 3865 Grape St., Unit 2, Denver, go online for prices; wonderbound.com.
Oct. 20-Nov. 6: “Raised on Ronstadt” — Presented by Local Theater Company, eTown Hall, 1535 Spruce St., Boulder, go online for prices; localtheaterco.org.
Through Oct. 22: “Hair” — 7:30 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays, Miners Alley Playhouse, 1224 Washington Ave., Golden, $42-$56; minersalley.com.
Through Oct. 29: “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow” — Presented by Alley Children’s Theatre, 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Saturdays, Miners Alley Playhouse, 1224 Washington Ave., Golden, $12; minersalley.com.
Through Nov. 6: “Much Ado About Nothing” — Kilstrom Theatre, Denver, $35 and up; denvercenter.org/tickets-events.
Through Dec. 18: “Theater of the Minds” — York Street Yards, 3887 Steele St., Denver, go online for prices: denvercenter.org.
ART
Saturday: Creations for Conservation Art Show — To benefit the Turtle Survival Alliance and animal care, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Pueblo Zoo, 3455 Nuckolls Ave., Pueblo, included with zoo admission; pueblozoo.org.
Sunday-Jan. 22: ”Saints, Sinners, Lovers, and Fools: 300 Years of Flemish Masterworks” — Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway, Denver, go online for prices; denverartmuseum.org.
Through Oct. 31: Spiders Around the World Exhibition — 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Butterfly Pavilion, 6252 W. 104th Ave., Westminster, included in price of admission; butterflies.org.
Through Nov. 6: Dia de los Muertos Exhibition — Longmont Museum, 400 Quail Road, Longmont; longmontmuseum.org.
Through Nov. 11: “Georgia O’Keefe: Photographer” — Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway, Denver, go online for prices; denverartmuseum.org.
Through Dec. 21: “Day of the Dead” Exhibit — Northglenn Recreation Center, 1 E. Memorial Parkway, Northglenn; northglennarts.org.
Through Dec. 31: “Colorado Through the Seasons” — Works by nature photographer Jeremy Janus, Denver International Airport, Denver; tinyurl.com/5d7xtpcj.
Through Jan. 2: Lakewood Arts Artist’s Choice Exhibit — Lakewood Cultural Center, 472 S. Allison St., Lakewood; lakewoodarts.org.
Through Jan. 15: “Abundant Future: Cultivating Diversity in Garden Farm and Field” — Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St., Denver, go online for prices; botanicgardens.org.
Through Jan. 16: “Seeing Red: Botanical Illustration” — Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St., Denver, go online for prices; botanicgardens.org.
Through Feb. 5: “Sammy Lee: Taking Root” — Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St., Denver, go online for prices; botanicgardens.org.
Through Feb. 26: “Other People’s Pictures” — Selections from the Robert and Kerstin Adams Collection, Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway, Denver, go online for prices; denverartmuseum.org.
Through April 1, 2024: “You Should’ve Seen It: Pueblo’s Mineral Palace” — El Pueblo History Museum, 301 N. Union Ave., Pueblo, $5-$7, free for ages 18 and younger; elpueblohistorymuseum.org.
FESTIVALS AND FAIRS
Saturday-Sunday: Rail Fair TECO Model Train Show — 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, Colorado State Fairgrounds, Livestock Pavilion, Pueblo; $10, free for age 12 and younger with an adult; pueblomodelrailroadassoc.org.
COMPILED BY CARLOTTA OLSON,
THE GAZETTE, 636-0221, CARLOTTA.OLSON@GAZETTE.COM