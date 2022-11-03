AX: axs.com

PMH: pueblomemorialhall.com

TM: ticketmaster.com

MUSIC

Thursday: Sara Evans — 7 p.m., Pueblo Memorial Hall, Pueblo, $39-$76; PMH.

Thursday: Zach Bryan — With Charles Wesley Godwin, Jonathan Peyton, 7:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $45 and up; AX.

Thursday: Dropkick Murphys — 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $42 and up; TM.

Thursday: Spafford with Mr. Mota — 8:30 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder, $25-$30; AX.

Friday: Elton John — 8 p.m., Ball Arena, Denver, go online for prices; AX.

Friday: Cory Wong — With Sierra Hull, Robbie Wulfsohn, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $32.50; AX.

Friday: Foil Arms and Hog — 8 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder, $37.50; AX.

Friday-Saturday: Deadmau5 — 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $58 and up; AX.

Friday-Saturday: Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros — Featuring The Wolfpack, 8 p.m., Mission Ballroom, Denver, $75 and up; AX.

Friday-Sunday: moe. — 8 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Fox Theatre, Boulder, $55 and up; AX.

Saturday: Spafford — With Squeaky Feet, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $27.50; AX.

Saturday: Kevin Morby — With Coco, 9 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood, $25; AX.

Saturday: Death from Above 1979 — Is 4 Lovers — With The OBGMs, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $28.50; AX.

Saturday: Cory Wong — Featuring Sierra Hill and Robbie Wulfsohn, 8:30 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder, $32.50-$37; AX.

Sunday: Bear Grillz & DJ Diesel — With Midnight Tyrannosaurus, Stoned Level, Muerte, Stryler, 6 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $39.95 and up; AX.

Sunday: Straight No Chaser — 7 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $25 and up; TM.

Sunday: Fletcher — With Chappell Roan, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $34.95; AX.

Sunday: Brasstracks — The Dance Machine Tour — With Jackson Lundy, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood, $25.50; AX.

Monday: Foals — 7:30 p.m., Mission Ballroom, Denver, $36.50-$75; AX.

Tuesday: Surf Curse — With Toner, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $25.50-$79.95; AX.

Tuesday: Mezerg — 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $22; AX.

Tuesday: Tegan and Sara — With Tomberlin, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood, $45; AX.

Tuesday-Wednesday: Noah Kahan — With Stephen Sanchez, 8 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder, $29.50-$32; AX.

Wednesday-Nov. 10: Slander — 6 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $45 and up; AX.

Nov. 10: Celebrating David Bowie — Featuring Adrian Belew, Todd Rundgren and Scrote, 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $35 and up; TM.

STAGE

Friday: Rodney Carrington — 7 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $49 and up; TM.

Friday-Dec. 11: Monty Python’s “Spamalot” — 7:30 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 2:30 p.m. Sundays, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 14, Vintage Theatre, Aurora, $20-$38; vintagetheatre.org.

Saturday: Whose Live Anyway? — With Drew Carey, 7 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $39 and up; TM.

Saturday: Chris D’Elia — 8 p.m., Bellco Theatre, Denver, $30 and up; AX.

Sunday: Stories on Stage — “Modern Times” — 2 p.m., Su Teatro Cultural & Performing Arts Center, Denver, $24; storiesonstage.org.

Tuesday, Nov. 11 and 13: “Rigoletto” — Presented by Opera Colorado, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday and Nov. 11, 2 p.m. Nov. 13, Ellie Caulkins Opera House, Denver, $39 and up; operacolorado.org.

Through Nov. 20: “The Addams Family” A New Musical Comedy — The Schoolhouse, Parker, $29 and up; parkerarts.org.

Through Nov. 20: “Peter and the Starcatcher” — Presented by Cherry Creek Theatre, Pluss Theatre, Mizel Arts and Culture Center, Denver, $20-$42; cherrycreektheatre.org.

Through Dec. 18: “Theater of the Minds” — York Street Yards, Denver, go online for prices: denvercenter.org.

ART

Through Nov. 11: “Georgia O’Keefe: Photographer” — Denver Art Museum, Denver, go online for prices; denverartmuseum.org.

Through Nov. 12: “Synesthesia” — Works by Yana Beylinson, Abend’s Cherry Creek North, Denver; abendgallery.com.

Through Dec. 21: “Day of the Dead” Exhibit — Northglenn Recreation Center, Northglenn; northglennarts.org.

Through Dec. 31: “Colorado Through the Seasons” — Works by nature photographer Jeremy Janus, Denver International Airport, Denver; tinyurl.com/5d7xtpcj.

Through Jan. 2: Lakewood Arts Artist’s Choice Exhibit — Lakewood Cultural Center, Lakewood; lakewoodarts.org.

Through Jan. 15: “Abundant Future: Cultivating Diversity in Garden Farm and Field” — Denver Botanic Gardens, Denver, go online for prices; botanicgardens.org.

Through Jan. 16: “Seeing Red: Botanical Illustration” — Denver Botanic Gardens, Denver, go online for prices; botanicgardens.org.

Through Jan. 22: ”Saints, Sinners, Lovers, and Fools: 300 Years of Flemish Masterworks” — Denver Art Museum, Denver, go online for prices; denverartmuseum.org.

Through Feb. 5: “Sammy Lee: Taking Root” — Denver Botanic Gardens, Denver, go online for prices; botanicgardens.org.

Through Feb. 26: “Other People’s Pictures” — Selections from the Robert and Kerstin Adams Collection, Denver Art Museum, Denver, go online for prices; denverartmuseum.org.

Through April 1, 2024: “You Should’ve Seen It: Pueblo’s Mineral Palace” — El Pueblo History Museum, Pueblo, $5-$7, free for ages 18 and younger; elpueblohistorymuseum.org.

COMPILED BY CARLOTTA OLSON, THE GAZETTE, 636-0221, CARLOTTA.OLSON@GAZETTE.COM