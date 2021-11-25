AX: axs.com
TM: ticketmaster.com
MUSIC
Friday-Saturday: Trevor Hall — 8 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder, $49.50-$54.50; AX.
Saturday: Pantheon Tour — With Kill the Noise b2b Jason Ross, Blanke, Gem & Tauri, 8 p.m., 1STBANK Center, Broomfield, $39.50; AX.
Saturday: Sebastian Bach — 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood, $28.50; AX.
Tuesday: Beach Bunny — With Miloe, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood, $20-$24; AX.
Tuesday: Polo G — 8 p.m., 1STBANK Center, Broomfield, $39.50-$89.50; AX.
Wednesday: Mary Chapin Carpenter, Marc Cohen and Shawn Colvin — 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $59 and up; TM.
STAGE
Friday-Saturday: John Novosad — 7:30 and 9:45 p.m., Comedy Works Downtown at Larimer, 1226 15th St., Denver, $22; comedyworks.com.
Friday-Jan. 9: “Cinderella” — Vintage Theatre, 1468 Dayton St., Aurora, $20-$38; vintagetheatre.org.
Saturday: Colorado Stars of Magic — 7 p.m., Holiday Theatre, 2644 W. 32nd Ave., Denver, $32; coloradostarsofmagic.com.
Tuesday: Trailer Park Boys — “Sunnyvale Xmas” — 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $34.50-$74.50; TM.
Through Dec. 23: “Elf — The Musical” — Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities, 6901 Wadsworth Blvd., Arvada, go online for ticket prices; arvadacenter.org.
Through Dec. 26: “A Christmas Carol” — Denver Center for the Performing Arts, Wolf Theatre, Denver, go online for tickets prices; denvercenter.org/tickets-events.
Through Jan. 2: “Camp Christmas” — Outdoor extravaganza, Heritage Lakewood Belmar Park, 801 S. Yarrow St., Lakewood, $8-$25; denvercenter.org/tickets-events.
Through Jan. 2: “Cirque Dreams Holidaze” — Gaylord Rockies, Aurora, $29 and up; tickets.gaylordrockies.com.
ART
Through Sunday: “Of Sky and Ground” — Cast bronze works by Yoshitomo Saito, Denver Botanic Gardens, Denver; botanicgardens.org/exhibits/sky-and-ground-yoshitomo-saito.
Through Jan. 2: “Fervor” — Works by interdisciplinary artist Ana Maria Hernando, Denver Botanic Gardens, Denver; botanicgardens.org/exhibits/fervor-ana-maria-hernando.
Through Jan. 8: “I Know Not Where” — Works by Shawn Huckins, K Contemporary, 1412 Wazee St., Denver; kcontemporaryart.com.
Through Jan. 30: Deborah Roberts: “I’m” — MCA Denver, 1485 Delgany St., Denver, go online for admission prices; mcadenver.org.
Through Feb. 6: The Original Immersive Van Gogh Exhibit — Lighthouse Denver, 3900 Elatie St., Denver, $39.99-$49.99; denvervangogh.com.
Through March 13: “Whistler to Cassatt: American Painters in France” — Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway, Denver, go online for admission prices; denverartmuseum.org.
COMPILED BY CARLOTTA OLSON, THE GAZETTE