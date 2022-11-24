AX: axs.com
TM: ticketmaster.com
MUSIC
Friday-Saturday: Leftover Salmon — Featuring Sam Bush with Lindsay Lou, 8 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder, $40-$50; AX.
Saturday: Kai Wachi — 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $22-$79; AX.
Saturday: Duke Dumont — With Clarke, Option4, Josh Fedz, 9 p.m., Mission Ballroom, Denver, $29.95-$124.95; AX.
Saturday: Angie Stevens & the Beautiful Wreck — With Bonnie & Taylor Sims Band, Seth Doud, 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $20; AX.
Sunday: Blitzkid — With American’s Most Haunted, Thee Coroners, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $20; AX.
Monday: Face Vocal Band Holiday Show — 5:30 p.m., BDT Stage, 5501 Arapahoe Ave., Boulder, go online for prices: bdtstage.com.
Tuesday: Alan Walker — 8 p.m., Mission Ballroom, Denver, $30-$79; AX.
Tuesday: Brakence — With Jane Remover, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood, $25.50; AX.
Dec. 1: The Frank White Experience — A live tribute to the Notorious B.I.G. with Lil Cease, 9 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder, $20-$25; AX.
Dec. 1: Shane Smith & the Saints — With Andy Sydrow, 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $28.50; AX.
Dec. 1-3: The Lil Smokies — 8 p.m. Dec. 1, 9 p.m. Dec. 2-3, Bluebird Theater, Denver, $29.95; AX.
STAGE
Saturday: The Silhouettes — Bringing light and love to the holiday season, 2 and 7:30 p.m., The PACE Center, 20000 Pikes Peak Ave., Parker, $34; parkerarts.org.
Saturday: Wheel of Fortune Live — 8 p.m., Bellco Theatre, Denver, $38 and up; AX.
Sunday: “Peppa Pig Live! Peppa Pig’s Adventure” — 2 p.m., Bellco Theatre, Denver, $29 and up; AX.
Wednesday: ”A Magical Cirque Christmas” — 7:30 p.m., Bellco Theatre, Denver, $39.95-$79.95; AX.
Wednesday-Dec. 17: “Pop the Holidays” — Presented by Local Theater Co., hosted by Shells Hoffman, The Savoy, 2700 Arapahoe St., Denver, go online for prices: localtheaterco.org.
Dec. 1: Disney Junior Live on Tour: “Costume Palooza” — 6 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $39 and up; TM.
Through Dec. 10: “The COVID Wife” — Benchmark Theatre, 1560 Teller St., Lakewood, go online for prices: benchmarktheatre.com.
Through Dec. 11: Monty Python’s “Spamalot” — 7:30 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 2:30 p.m. Sundays, Vintage Theatre, 1468 Dayton St., Aurora, $20-$38; vintagetheatre.org.
Through Dec. 18: “DOT” — A holiday comedy, 7:30 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 2:30 p.m. Sundays, Vintage Theatre, 1468 Dayton St., Aurora, $20-$34; vintagetheatre.org.
Through Dec. 18: “Theater of the Minds” — York Street Yards, 3887 Steele St., Denver, go online for prices: denvercenter.org.
Through Dec. 24: “A Christmas Carol” — Wolf Theatre, Denver, $35 and up; denvercenter.org/tickets-events.
Through Dec. 24: “Camp Christmas” — Heritage Lakewood Belmar Park, 801 S. Yarrow St., Lakewood, go online for prices; denvercenter.org/tickets-events.
Through Jan. 8: Irving Berlin’s “White Christmas” — Candlelight Dinner Playhouse, 4747 Marketplace Drive, Johnstown, $35 and up; coloradocandlelight.com.
ART
Through Dec. 21: “Day of the Dead” Exhibit — Northglenn Recreation Center, 1 E. Memorial Parkway, Northglenn; northglennarts.org.
Through Dec. 31: “Colorado Through the Seasons” — Works by nature photographer Jeremy Janus, Denver International Airport, Denver; tinyurl.com/5d7xtpcj.
Through Jan. 2: Lakewood Arts Artist’s Choice Exhibit — Lakewood Cultural Center, 472 S. Allison St., Lakewood; lakewoodarts.org.
Through Jan. 8: “Planet Pioneers” Exhibit — Wings over the Rockies Air & Space Museum, 7711 E. Academy Boulevard, Denver, go online for admission prices: wingsmuseum.org.
Through Jan. 15: “The Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition” — Cherry Creek Mall, 2401 E. 2nd Ave., Suite 150, Denver; $18.30 and up; chapelsistine.com/exhibits/denver.
Through Jan. 15: “Abundant Future: Cultivating Diversity in Garden Farm and Field” — Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St., Denver, go online for prices; botanicgardens.org.
Through Jan. 16: “Seeing Red: Botanical Illustration” — Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St., Denver, go online for prices; botanicgardens.org.
Through Jan. 22: ”Saints, Sinners, Lovers, and Fools: 300 Years of Flemish Masterworks” — Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway, Denver, go online for prices; denverartmuseum.org.
Through Feb. 5: “Sammy Lee: Taking Root” — Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St., Denver, go online for prices; botanicgardens.org.
Through Feb. 26: “Other People’s Pictures” — Selections from the Robert and Kerstin Adams Collection, Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway, Denver, go online for prices; denverartmuseum.org.
Through March 18: Gregg Deal’s “Merciless Indian Savages” — El Pueblo History Museum, 301 N. Union Ave., Pueblo; elpueblohistorymuseum.org.
Through May 13: “Her Brush: Japanese Women Artists from the Fong-Johnstone Collection” — Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway, Denver, go online for prices: denverartmuseum.org.
Through April 1, 2024: “You Should’ve Seen It: Pueblo’s Mineral Palace” — El Pueblo History Museum, 301 N. Union Ave., Pueblo, $5-$7, free for ages 18 and younger; elpueblohistorymuseum.org.
COMPILED BY CARLOTTA OLSON,
THE GAZETTE, 636-0221, CARLOTTA.OLSON@GAZETTE.COM