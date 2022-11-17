AX: axs.com
TM: ticketmaster.com
MUSIC
Thursday: Jake Scott — With Rosie, Brynn Cartelli, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood, $20.75; AX.
Thursday: Barefoot in the Bathroom — With The Dick Nixons, The Dirty Turkeys, 8 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder, $15-$18; AX.
Thursday-Saturday: Liquid Stranger — 8 p.m. Thursday, 9 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Mission Ballroom, Denver, $32.50-$79; AX.
Friday: The Murlocs — With Paul Jacobs, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $18; AX.
Friday: The Last Waltz — Revisited — 8 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder, $17.50-$25; AX.
Friday: Covet — With The Velvet Teens, The Speed of Sound in Seawater, 8 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder, $22-$25; AX.
Saturday: Trans-Siberian Orchestra — “The Ghosts of Christmas Eve” — 3 and 8 p.m., Ball Arena, Denver, $49 and up; TM.
Saturday: Daniel Rodriquez — With Shook Twins, The Copper Children, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $10-$20; AX.
Sunday: Deck the Halls with Disney — Featuring Dcappella, 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $18 and up; TM.
Sunday: Victor Wooten — Featuring Steve Bailey & Derico Watson Bass Extremes with Dandu, 8 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder, $30-$40; AX.
Sunday: Penny & Sparrow — 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood, $20; AX.
Tuesday: State Champs — With Hunny, Between You and Me, Games We Play, 7 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood, $29.50-$34.50; AX.
Tuesday: Trinity: Classically Irish — 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $27 and up; TM.
Wednesday: Blanke — With Chandler Leighton, Au5, Amidy, Poni, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $19.95-$79.95; AX.
STAGE
Thursday-Dec. 24: “Camp Christmas” — Heritage Lakewood Belmar Park, 801 S. Yarrow St., Lakewood, go online for prices; denvercenter.org/tickets-events.
Thursday-Jan. 8: Irving Berlin’s “White Christmas” — Candlelight Dinner Playhouse, 4747 Marketplace Drive, Johnstown, $35 and up; coloradocandlelight.com.
Friday: Brian Regan — 8 p.m., Bellco Theatre, Denver, $49.50-$85; AX.
Friday-Dec. 24: “A Christmas Carol” — Wolf Theatre, Denver, $35 and up; denvercenter.org/tickets-events.
Saturday: Daniel Howell — 7:30 p.m., Ellie Caulkins Opera House, Denver, $29.50-$59.50; AX.
Through Sunday: “The Addams Family” A New Musical Comedy — The Schoolhouse, 19650 Mainstreet, Parker, $29 and up; parkerarts.org.
Through Sunday: “Peter and the Starcatcher” — Presented by Cherry Creek Theatre, Pluss Theatre, Mizel Arts and Culture Center, 350 S. Dahlia St., Denver, $20-$42; cherrycreektheatre.org.
Through Dec. 10: “The COVID Wife” — Benchmark Theatre, 1560 Teller St., Lakewood, go online for prices: benchmarktheatre.com.
Through Dec. 11: Monty Python’s “Spamalot” — 7:30 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 2:30 p.m. Sundays, Vintage Theatre, 1468 Dayton St., Aurora, $20-$38; vintagetheatre.org.
Through Dec. 18: “DOT” — A holiday comedy, 7:30 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 2:30 p.m. Sundays, 7:30 p.m. Monday, Vintage Theatre, 1468 Dayton St., Aurora, $20-$34; vintagetheatre.org.
Through Dec. 18: “Theater of the Minds” — York Street Yards, 3887 Steele St., Denver, go online for prices: denvercenter.org.
ART
Friday-Jan. 15: “The Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition” — Cherry Creek Mall, 2401 E. 2nd Ave., Suite 150, Denver; $18.30 and up; chapelsistine.com/exhibits/denver.
Through Dec. 21: “Day of the Dead” Exhibit — Northglenn Recreation Center, 1 E. Memorial Parkway, Northglenn; northglennarts.org.
Through Dec. 31: “Colorado Through the Seasons” — Works by nature photographer Jeremy Janus, Denver International Airport, Denver; tinyurl.com/5d7xtpcj.
Through Jan. 2: Lakewood Arts Artist’s Choice Exhibit — Lakewood Cultural Center, 472 S. Allison St., Lakewood; lakewoodarts.org.
Through Jan. 8: “Planet Pioneers” Exhibit — Wings over the Rockies Air & Space Museum, 7711 E. Academy Boulevard, Denver, go online for admission prices: wingsmuseum.org.
Through Jan. 15: “Abundant Future: Cultivating Diversity in Garden Farm and Field” — Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St., Denver, go online for prices; botanicgardens.org.
Through Jan. 16: “Seeing Red: Botanical Illustration” — Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St., Denver, go online for prices; botanicgardens.org.
Through Jan. 22: ”Saints, Sinners, Lovers, and Fools: 300 Years of Flemish Masterworks” — Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway, Denver, go online for prices; denverartmuseum.org.
Through Feb. 5: “Sammy Lee: Taking Root” — Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St., Denver, go online for prices; botanicgardens.org.
Through Feb. 26: “Other People’s Pictures” — Selections from the Robert and Kerstin Adams Collection, Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway, Denver, go online for prices; denverartmuseum.org.
Through March 18: Gregg Deal’s “Merciless Indian Savages” — El Pueblo History Museum, 301 N. Union Ave., Pueblo; elpueblohistory museum.org.
Through May 13: “Her Brush: Japanese Women Artists from the Fong-Johnstone Collection” — Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway, Denver, go online for prices: denverartmuseum.org.
Through April 1, 2024: “You Should’ve Seen It: Pueblo’s Mineral Palace” — El Pueblo History Museum, 301 N. Union Ave., Pueblo, $5-$7, free for ages 18 and younger; elpueblohistorymuseum.org.
COMPILED BY CARLOTTA OLSON, THE GAZETTE, 636-0221, CARLOTTA.OLSON@GAZETTE.COM