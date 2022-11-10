AX: axs.com
MUSIC
Thursday: Celebrating David Bowie — Featuring Adrian Belew, Todd Rundgren and Scrote, 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $35 and up; TM.
Thursday: Lucius — With Shamir, 8 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder, $35-$39.50; AX.
Friday: Alan Parson’s Life Project — 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $35 and up; TM.
Friday: Lucius — With Abraham Alexander, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $35; AX.
Friday: King Buffalo — With Abrams, Green Druid, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood, $22.50; AX.
Friday: Blu DeTiger — With Tiffany Day, 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $20-$25; AX.
Friday: Parra for Cuva — With il:lo, 9 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder, $20-$25; AX.
Friday-Saturday: ZHU — 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $59 and up; AX.
Saturday: Blue October — 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $27 and up; TM.
Saturday: Son Little — With Moorea Masa & the Mood, 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $25; AX.
Saturday: Lucii — With Crystal Skies, Twerl, 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $25-$65; AX.
Saturday: Roger Clyne and the Peacemakers — 9 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood, $29.99; AX.
Sunday: Langhorne Slim — With Jeremie Albino, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood, $25; AX.
Sunday: The Brook & the Bluff — With Sam MacPherson, 8 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder, $17.50-$20; AX.
Monday: Let’s Eat Grandma — With Corsicana, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $22.50; AX.
Wednesday: Brian Culbertson — 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $49 and up; TM.
Nov. 17: Jake Scott — With Rosie, Brynn Cartelli, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood, $20.75; AX.
Nov. 17: Barefoot in the Bathroom — With The Dick Nixons, The Dirty Turkeys, 8 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder, $15-$18; AX.
Nov. 17-19: Liquid Stranger — 8 p.m. Nov. 17, 9 p.m. Nov. 18-19, Mission Ballroom, Denver, $32.50-$79; AX.
STAGE
Friday-Sunday: “Winnie the Pooh” — Newman Center for the Performing Arts, Denver, $30 and up. Tickets: newmantix.com.
Friday-Dec. 10: “The COVID Wife” — Benchmark Theatre, 1560 Teller St., Lakewood, go online for prices: benchmarktheatre.com.
Friday-Dec. 18: “DOT” — A holiday comedy, 7:30 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 2:30 p.m. Sundays, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 21, Vintage Theatre, 1468 Dayton St., Aurora, $20-$34; vintagetheatre.org.
Through Nov. 20: “The Addams Family” A New Musical Comedy — The Schoolhouse, 19650 Mainstreet, Parker, $29 and up; parkerarts.org.
Through Nov. 20: “Peter and the Starcatcher” — Presented by Cherry Creek Theatre, Pluss Theatre, Mizel Arts and Culture Center, 350 S. Dahlia St., Denver, $20-$42; cherrycreektheatre.org.
Through Dec. 11: Monty Python’s “Spamalot” — 7:30 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 2:30 p.m. Sundays, 7:30 p.m. Monday, Vintage Theatre, 1468 Dayton St., Aurora, $20-$38; vintage theatre.org.
Through Dec. 18: “Theater of the Minds” — York Street Yards, 3887 Steele St., Denver, go online for prices: denvercenter.org.
ART
Friday-March 18: Gregg Deal’s “Merciless Indian Savages” — El Pueblo History Museum, 301 N. Union Ave., Pueblo; elpueblohistory museum.org.
Sunday-May 13: “Her Brush: Japanese Women Artists from the Fong-Johnstone Collection” — Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway, Denver, go online for prices: denverartmuseum.org.
Through Dec. 21: “Day of the Dead” Exhibit — Northglenn Recreation Center, 1 E. Memorial Parkway, Northglenn; northglennarts.org.
Through Dec. 31: “Colorado Through the Seasons” — Works by nature photographer Jeremy Janus, Denver International Airport, Denver; tinyurl.com/5d7xtpcj.
Through Jan. 2: Lakewood Arts Artist’s Choice Exhibit — Lakewood Cultural Center, 472 S. Allison St., Lakewood; lakewoodarts.org.
Through Jan. 8: “Planet Pioneers” Exhibit — Wings over the Rockies Air & Space Museum, 7711 E. Academy Boulevard, Denver, go online for admission prices: wingsmuseum.org.
Through Jan. 15: “Abundant Future: Cultivating Diversity in Garden Farm and Field” — Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St., Denver, go online for prices; botanicgardens.org.
Through Jan. 16: “Seeing Red: Botanical Illustration” — Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St., Denver, go online for prices; botanicgardens.org.
Through Jan. 22: ”Saints, Sinners, Lovers, and Fools: 300 Years of Flemish Masterworks” — Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway, Denver, go online for prices; denverartmuseum.org.
Through Feb. 5: “Sammy Lee: Taking Root” — Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St., Denver, go online for prices; botanicgardens.org.
Through Feb. 26: “Other People’s Pictures” — Selections from the Robert and Kerstin Adams Collection, Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway, Denver, go online for prices; denverartmuseum.org.
Through April 1, 2024: “You Should’ve Seen It: Pueblo’s Mineral Palace” — El Pueblo History Museum, 301 N. Union Ave., Pueblo, $5-$7, free for ages 18 and younger; elpueblohistorymuseum.org.
FESTIVALS
Saturday: Soul Rebel Festival — 6:30 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder, $20-$25; AX.
