MUSIC
Friday: Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band — 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $39 and up; TM.
Friday: The Cult — 8 p.m., Mission Ballroom, Denver, $55-$100; AX.
Saturday: Black Tiger Sex Machine — 7 p.m., 1STBANK Center, Broomfield, $29-$35.75; AX.
Saturday: Earthgang — With Pigeons & Planes, 8 p.m., Mission Ballroom, Denver, $35-$79.50; AX.
Saturday: William Black — With Fairlane, Cinema Kid, 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $25-$75; AX.
Sunday: Henry Rollins — 8 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder, $30-$35; AX.
Sunday: Reik — En Cambio — 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $49 and up; TM.
Sunday: Orville Peck — With Teddy & the Rough Riders, 8 p.m., Mission Ballroom, Denver, $35-$89; AX.
Monday: Fontaines D.C. — 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $25.75; AX.
Tuesday: Ray LaMontagne — 7:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $59.50-$99.50; AX.
Tuesday: Steve Hackett — 8 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder, $39.50-$69.50; AX.
Tuesday: METZ — 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $22.50; AX.
Wednesday: Stevie Nicks — 7:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $75-$300; AX.
Wednesday: Jens Lekman — 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $25; AX.
May 12: Downlink & Dieselboy — With Craze, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $25; AX.
STAGE
Thursday-Saturday: Yamaneika Saunders — 8 p.m. Thursday, 7:30 and 9:45 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Comedy Works Downtown in Larimer Square, 1226 15th St., Denver, $16-$24; CW.
Friday-Sunday: Henry Cho — 7:15 and 9:45 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 3 p.m. Sunday, Comedy Works South at the Landmark, 5345 Landmark Place, Greenwood Village, $8-$27; CW.
Friday-May 21: “Epic Proportions” — Coal Creek Theater of Louisville, 801 Grant Ave., Louisville, $23-$25; cctlouisville.org.
Saturday: Shakespeare in the Parking Lot — Noon “Romeo & Juliet,” 2 p.m. “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” Cook Park Recreation Center, 7100 Cherry Creek S. Drive, Denver; denvercenter.org/for-educators/shakespeare-in-the-parking-lot.
Saturday: Mark Normand — 7 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $29 and up; TM.
Saturday, Tuesday, May 13, 15, 19 and 21: “Carmen” — Ellie Caulkins Opera House, Denver, $35 and up; operacolorado.org.
Sunday: “Blippi the Musical” — 2 p.m., Bellco Theatre, Denver, $33.50-$76.50; AX.
Monday: Neil Gaiman — 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $38 and up; TM.
Through May 19: “Stick Fly” — Black Box Repertory Theatre, Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities, 6901 Wadsworth Blvd., Arvada, $45 and up; arvadacenter.org.
Through May 22: “The One-Act Play That Goes Wrong” — Vintage Theatre, 1468 Dayton St., Aurora, $20-$38; vintagetheatre.org.
Through June 5: “Blue Ridge” — Miners Alley Playhouse, 1224 Washington Ave., Golden, $17 and up; minersalley.com.
ART
Through Sunday: “Traitor, Survivor, Icon: The Legacy of La Malinche” — Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway, Denver, go online for prices; denverartmuseum.org.
Through May 15: “Snowbound Strength: Horses in the Rocky Mountain Winter” Pop-Up Exhibition — With works by Todd Bacon, History Colorado Center, 1200 N. Broadway, Denver, free with admission. Tickets required: historycolorado.org.
Through May 22: Eamon Ore-Giron: “Competing with Lightning / Rivalizando con el relampágo” Exhibition — MCA Denver, 1485 Delgany St., Denver, go online for prices; mcadenver.org.
Through May 22: Dyani White Hawk: “ Speaking to Relatives” Exhibition — MCA Denver, 1485 Delgany St., Denver, go online for prices; mcadenver.org.
Through May 28: “Hothouse” — Works by Noelle Phares, Space Gallery, 400 Santa Fe Drive, Denver; spacegallery.org.
Through June 30: “Skyward: Breakthroughs In Flight” — Wings over the Rockies Air & Space Museum, 7711 E. Academy Boulevard, Denver, included with museum admission. Tickets required: wingsmuseum.org/portfolio/skyward.
Through Aug. 28: “Modern Women/Modern Vision” — Works from the Bank of America Collection, Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway, Denver, go online for prices; denverartmuseum.org.
Through Sept. 5: “The Dr. Seuss Experience” Exhibit — Centennial Promenade, 9667 E. County Line Road, Centennial, go online for prices. Tickets: experienceseuss.com.
Through Sept. 11: “Ursula von Rydingsvard: The Contour of Feeling” — Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St., Denver, go online for prices; botanicgardens.org.
