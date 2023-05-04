AX: axs.com

TM: ticketmaster.com

MUSIC

Thursday: Godsmack — With I Prevail, Bad Omens, Fame on Fire, 5:30 p.m., Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre, Greenwood Village, $40 and up; AX.

Thursday: Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit — With Angel Olson, 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $45 and up; AX.

Thursday: 49 Winchester — With The Weathered Souls, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $20; AX.

Thursday: Molchat Doma — With Nuovo Testamento, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $27 and up; AX.

Thursday: Gusted — With Kandyshop, Donny J, Planet Bloop, 8 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder, $20-$25; AX.

Friday: Walker Hayes — With Chris Lane, Nicolle Galyon, 5 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $35 and up; AX.

Friday: Travis McNamara — With Heavy Diamond Ring, Summers Baker, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $18; AX.

Friday: Aaron Lewis Acoustic — 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $39 and up; TM.

Friday: Ricardo Montaner — 8 p.m., Bellco Theatre, Denver, $59 and up; AX.

Friday: Chapel Hart — With Rosevelt, 8 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder, $35-$45; AX.

Friday: M83 — With Jeremiah Chiu, 8 p.m., Mission Ballroom, Denver, $45 and up; AX.

Friday: ButchCop — With Bury Mia, Egoista, 9 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder, $15-$18; AX.

Saturday: Waterparks — With Hunny, Daisy Grenade, 7 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $35; AX.

Saturday: The Old Friends Acoustic Tour Starring Ben Rector — 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $37 and up; TM.

Saturday: Ian Munsick — With Ned LeDoux, 8 p.m., Mission Ballroom, Denver, $30; AX.

Saturday: Kerala Dust — With Lannds, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $20; AX.

Saturday-Sunday: Ganja White Night — 5 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $47 and up; AX.

Sunday: Cobra Man — With Starbenders, Stolen Nova, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood, $24.50; AX.

Sunday: Babe Rainbow — 9 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder, $22-$25; AX.

Monday: Shane Smith & the Saints — With Full Belly, 7:30 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder, go online for prices; AX.

Monday: Mighty Poplar — Featuring Noam Pikelny, Chris Eldridge, Andrew Marlin & Greg Garrison, 8 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder, $25-$27; AX.

Tuesday: Shane Smith & the Saints — With Charles Wesley Godwin, Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway, Midnight River Choir, 6 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $101 and up; AX.

Tuesday: The Electric Light Orchestra Experience — Featuring Evil Woman, 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $29 and up; TM.

Tuesday: Elder — With Ruby the Hatchet, Howling Giant, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $20; AX.

Tuesday: Death Grips — 8 p.m., Mission Ballroom, Denver, $71 and up; AX.

Tuesday: Built to Spill — With Prism Bitch, Itchy Kitty, 8 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder, $26-$30; AX.

Wednesday: Pixies — With Pond, 7:30 p.m., Mission Ballroom, Denver, $49.95; AX.

Wednesday: American Aquarium — 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $25; AX.

Wednesday: Bloodywood — With Vended, Wargasm, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood, $27.50; AX.

May 11: Joseph with Flyte — 8 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder, $29.50-$35; AX.

May 11: Batterhead — With Howlin' Goatz, Sammy Brue, Sempar, 8 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder, $15-$18; AX.

May 11: They Might Be Giants —8 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $32.50-$35; AX.

May 11-12: Billy Strings — 7:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $150 and up; AX.

May 11-12: Wild Child — With Próxima Parada, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $30; AX.

STAGE

Thursday: "Space Conflicts: May the Farce be With You" — Presented by Audacious Theatre, 8 p.m., Left Hand Brewing Co., Denver, go online for prices; audacioustheatre.com.

Thursday-Friday: "Music of Flight: The Falcon" — 11 a.m.-7 p.m., Ellie Caulkins Opera House, Studio Loft, Denver, $32; coloradochamberplayers.org.

Friday: "Giggly Squad Live" — 7 and 9:30 p.m., Newman Center for the Performing Arts, 2344 E. Iliff Ave., Denver, $35 and up; newmancenterpresents.com.

Friday-Saturday: "Space Conflicts: May the Farce be With You" — Presented by Audacious Theatre, 8 p.m., Fiction Beer Co., Denver, go online for prices; audacioustheatre.com.

Friday-May 20: "Rope" — Coal Creek Theater of Louisville at Louisville Center for the Arts, 801 Grant Ave., Louisville, $25-$28; cctlouisville.org.

Saturday: "Music of Flight: The Falcon" — 11 a.m., The People's Building, Aurora, $10-$32; coloradochamberplayers.org.

Saturday: Impractical Jokers — 8 p.m., Bellco Theatre, Denver, $49 and up; axs.com.

Saturday-Sunday: Stories on Stage - "Confessions of a Wedding Singer" — 7 p.m. Saturday, The Nomad Playhouse, Boulder; 2 p.m. Sunday, Su Teatro Cultural & Performing Arts Center, Denver, $24; storiesonstage.org.

Saturday-June 10: "On the Exhale" — Curious Theatre Co., 1080 Acoma St., Denver, go online for prices: curioustheatre.org.

Wednesday: A Night of Comedy — With headliner Chelsea Handler, 8 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $55 and up; AX.

Wednesday-May 21: "Les Misérables" — Buell Theatre, Denver, go online for prices; denvercenter.org/tickets-events.

Through May 13: "Elizabeth Rex" — Presented by 11 Minutes Theater Co., The People's Building, Aurora, $10-$25; 11minutestheatre.com.

Through May 13: "A Great Wilderness" — Benchmark's Home Theatre, Lakewood, $18-$30; benchmarktheatre.com.

Through May 14: "The Inheritance, Parts 1 and 2" — Vintage Theatre, Nickelson Auditorium, Aurora, $20-$38 vintagetheatre.org.

Through May 14: "The Sandman" — With Gasoline Lollipops, Wonderbound, 3824 Dahlia St., Denver, go online for prices: wonderbound.com.

Through June 18: "The 39 Steps" — Singleton Theatre, Denver, $35 and up; denvercenter.org/tickets-events.

ART

Saturday-June 11: Colorado Governor's Art Show & Sale — Loveland Museum, 503 N. Lincoln Ave., Loveland, $7 admission, free for ages 12 and younger. One third of net proceeds will be donated to Thompson Education Foundation’s Resiliency Fund for Unhoused Youth; governorsartshow.org.

Through May 13: "Her Brush: Japanese Women Artists from the Fong-Johnstone Collection" — Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway, Denver, go online for prices: denverartmuseum.org.

Through May 21: "delecTABLE: The Fine Art of Dining" — Art Students League of Denver, 200 Grand St., Denver; asld.org/delectable-2023.

Through May 21: "Speaking with Light: Contemporary Indigenous Photography" — Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway, Denver, go online for prices: denverartmuseum.org.

Through May 22: Pages from the Original Treaty of Guadalupe Hidalgo — Will be displayed in the "Borderlands of Southern Colorado" core exhibit, History Colorado Center, 1200 N. Broadway, Denver. Go online for prices: historycolorado.org.

Through May 28: "Near East to Far West: Fictions of French and American Colonialism" — Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway, Denver, go online for prices; denverartmuseum.org.

Through May 28: "Rugged Beauty: Antique Carpets from Western Asia" — Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway, Denver, go online for prices: denverartmuseum.org.

Through May 28: "Breakthroughs: A Celebration of RedLine at 15" — MCA Denver, 1485 Delgany St., Denver, go online for admission prices. Tickets: mcadenver.org.

Through May 29: Melanie Yazzie: "Peace Walking" — Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St., Denver, go online for prices; botanicgardens.org.

Through June 6: "To Dusk" Kenzie Sitterud— Featuring ArtLab, PlatteForum Annex Gallery on the Taxi Campus, 3575 Ringsby Court, Suite 103, Denver. Gallery hours, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Wednesday, Thursdays and Saturdays or by appointment only; sstrand@platteforum.org.

Through June 18: "Renewal" Sculptures by Tamara Kostianovsky — Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St., Denver, go online for prices; botanicgardens.org.

Through June 30: Pollinator Place Exhibit — Butterfly Pavilion, 6252 W. 104th Ave., Westminster, go online for additional events and prices: butterflies.org/pollinator/palooza.

Through July 30: "From Chaos to Order: Greek Geometric Art from the Sol Rabin Collection" — Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway, Denver, go online for prices: denverartmuseum.org.

Through Jan. 31: "The World In Denver" Photography by Robert Weinberg — History Colorado Center, 1200 N. Broadway, Denver. Go online for prices: historycolorado.org.

Through April 1, 2024: "You Should’ve Seen It: Pueblo’s Mineral Palace" — El Pueblo History Museum, 301 N. Union Ave., Pueblo, $5-$7, free for ages 18 and younger; elpueblohistorymuseum.org.

FESTIVALS

Friday-Wednesday: SeriesFest — Includes in-competition independent pilot screenings, innovation talks and a Night of Comedy with Headliner Chelsea Handler, Denver, Red Rock Amphitheater and surrounding areas; seriesfest.com.

