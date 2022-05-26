AX: axs.com
TM: ticketmaster.com
MUSIC
Thursday: The Infamous Stringdusters & the California Honeydrops — With Karina Rykman, 6:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $42-$65; AX.
Thursday: Marc Broussard — 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $25; AX.
Saturday: Chromeo — With Purple Disco Machine, Blu DeTiger, Jim-E Stack, 6 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $45.95-$75; AX.
Saturday: Ezra Furman — 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood, $22.50; AX.
Saturday: Jantsen — 9 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder, $20-$25; AX.
Saturday: DJ Snake — 9 p.m., Mission Ballroom, Denver, $44.95-$125; AX.
Sunday: Celtic Woman — 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $29 and up; TM.
Sunday: Griselda — With Westside Gunn, Conway the Machine, Benny the Butcher, Doe Boy, 8 p.m., Mission Ballroom, Denver, $39.50-$79.50; AX.
Monday: Gary Clark Jr. — With Durand Jones & the Indications, 7:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $55-$89.50; AX.
Monday: Dean Lewis — 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $29.50; AX.
Tuesday: Blackbear — With Neck Deep, State Champs, Mod Sun, 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $49.95-$99.95; AX.
Wednesday: Parkway Drive — With Hatebreed, The Black Dahlia Murder, 7 p.m., Mission Ballroom, Denver, $38.50-$75; AX.
June 2: Tori Amos — 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $49 and up; TM.
June 2: Lawrence and MisterWives — With Winnetka Bowling League, 7:30 p.m., Mission Ballroom, Denver, $39.50-$75; AX.
June 2: Michael Franti & Spearhead — 8 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder, $89.50-$95; AX.
STAGE
Tuesday: USO Benefit Variety Show — To benefit the crisis in Ukraine, 6 p.m. dinner, show at 7:30 p.m., Candlelight Dinner Playhouse, 4747 Marketplace Drive, Johnstown, $65; coloradocandlelight.com.
Wednesday-June 2: “2XTenn” — Presented by Visionbox Cocktail Theatre, 6 and 8 p.m., Field House, 1600 Federal Blvd., Denver, $48; visionbox.org.
Through June 5: “Blue Ridge” — Miners Alley Playhouse, 1224 Washington Ave., Golden, $17 and up; minersalley.com.
Through June 19: “Blackademics” — 7:30 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 2:30 p.m. Sundays, Vintage Theatre, 1468 Dayton St., Aurora, $20-$34; vintagetheatre.org.
ART
Through June 30: “Skyward: Breakthroughs In Flight” — Wings over the Rockies Air & Space Museum, 7711 E. Academy Boulevard, Denver. Tickets required: wingsmuseum.org.
Through Aug. 28: “Modern Women/Modern Vision” — Works from Bank of America Collection, Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway, go online for prices; denverart museum.org.
Through Sept. 5: “The Dr. Seuss Experience” — Centennial Promenade, 9667 E. County Line Road, Centennial, go online for prices. Tickets: experienceseuss.com.
Through Sept. 11: “Ursula von Rydingsvard: The Contour of Feeling” — Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St., go online for prices; botanicgardens.org.
Through Sept. 5: “Age of Armor: Treasures from the Higgins Collection at the Worcester Art Museum” — Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway, go online for prices; denverartmuseum.org.
FESTIVALS
Thursday-Monday: Mountainfilm — Telluride; telluride.com/festivals-events/festivals.
Friday-Sunday: Comedy festival — With headliners from HBO, CBS, NBC and more, Vail; vailcomedyfestival.com.
Saturday-Sunday: Arts festival — Fine arts and crafts, Denver; denverartsfestival.com.
COMPILED BY CARLOTTA OLSON, THE GAZETTE, Carlotta.olson@ gazette.com