AX: axs.com

TM: ticketmaster.com

MUSIC

Thursday: Two Friends — With Wuki, Justus Bennetts, Charlie Wonder, 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $59 and up; AX.

Thursday: Donna the Buffalo — 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $20; AX.

Friday: Chromeo & Hot Chip — With Coco & Breezy, Cimafunk, 6 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $67 and up; AX.

Friday: Gasoline Lollipops — With Mama Magnolia, Phoebe Hunt, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $20; AX.

Friday: The River Arkansas — With Hunter Burnette, Golden Brown, 8 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder, $15-$18; AX.

Friday-Saturday: Nghtmre — 9 p.m., Mission Ballroom, Denver, $29.95 and up; AX.

Saturday: Tommy James & the Shondells — 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $45 and up; TM.

Saturday: Top Flite Empire — With Collaboratory Complex, JG, Hyp3, Dime Dee, The Real Age, Much Better Music, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood, $20; AX.

Saturday: King Lil G — With El Cacho, 8 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder, $40-$45; AX.

Saturday-Sunday: Old Dominion — With Frank Ray, Greylan James, Kassi Ashton, 7:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $49 and up; AX.

Sunday: YOB — With Cave In, Dreadnought, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood, $30; AX.

Monday-Tuesday: LCD Soundsystem — With M.A.I., Peaches, 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $74 and up; AX.

Tuesday: Helloween — With Hammerfall, 7:15 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $67.50 and up; AX.

Tuesday: Seal — With The Buggles, 7:30 p.m., Bellco Theatre, Denver, $49 and up; AX.

Tuesday: Ondara — 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $25; AX.

Wednesday: Haken — With Arch Echo, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood, $30; AX.

Wednesday: Night Moves — With The Mañanas, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $19.95; AX.

Wednesday-June 1: Lord Huron — 7:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $45 and up; AX.

June 1: Anees — With Michael Minelli, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $25 and up; AX.

June 1: Cailyn Smith — With Alex Hall, 8 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder, $18-$20; AX.

STAGE

Sunday: Kevin Nealon — 6 p.m., The PACE Center, 20000 Pikes Peak Ave., Parker, $49 and up; parkerarts.org.

Tuesday: David Cross — 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood, $39-$50; AX.

Wednesday: David Cross — 8 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder, $46-$50; AX.

Wednesday-June 4: Riverdance 25th Anniversary Show — Buell Theatre, Denver, go online for prices; denvercenter.org/tickets-events.

Through June 10: "On the Exhale" — Curious Theatre Co., 1080 Acoma St., Denver, go online for prices: curioustheatre.org.

Through June 11: "The Oldest Boy: A Play in Three Ceremonies" — Miners Alley Playhouse, 1224 Washington Ave., Golden, $44-$56; minersalley.com.

Through June 18: "The 39 Steps" — Singleton Theatre, Denver, $35 and up; denvercenter.org/tickets-events.

ART

Through Sunday: "Near East to Far West: Fictions of French and American Colonialism" — Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway, Denver, go online for prices; denverartmuseum.org.

Through Sunday: "Rugged Beauty: Antique Carpets from Western Asia" — Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway, Denver, go online for prices: denverartmuseum.org.

Through Sunday: "Breakthroughs: A Celebration of RedLine at 15" — MCA Denver, 1485 Delgany St., Denver, go online for admission prices. Tickets: mcadenver.org.

Through Monday: Melanie Yazzie: "Peace Walking" — Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St., Denver, go online for prices; botanicgardens.org.

Through June 6: "To Dusk" Kenzie Sitterud— Featuring ArtLab, PlatteForum Annex Gallery on the Taxi Campus, 3575 Ringsby Court, Suite 103, Denver. Gallery hours, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Wednesday, Thursdays and Saturdays or by appointment only; sstrand@platteforum.org.

Through June 11: Colorado Governor's Art Show & Sale — Loveland Museum, 503 N. Lincoln Ave., Loveland, $7 admission, free for ages 12 and younger. One third of net proceeds will be donated to Thompson Education Foundation’s Resiliency Fund for Unhoused Youth; governorsartshow.org.

Through June 18: "Renewal" Sculptures by Tamara Kostianovsky — Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St., Denver, go online for prices; botanicgardens.org.

Through June 30: Pollinator Place Exhibit — Butterfly Pavilion, 6252 W. 104th Ave., Westminster, go online for additional events and prices: butterflies.org/pollinator/palooza.

Through Aug. 5: "I Do/We Do/You Do" — Center for Visual Art, 965 Santa Fe Drive, Denver; 303-615-0282, jmiles@msudenver.edu.

Through Aug. 27: "The World is Changing" — Exhibit about the 1893 World's Fair, Molly Brown House Museum, 1340 Pennsylvania St., Denver, go online for prices: mollybrown.org.

Through Jan. 31: "The World In Denver" Photography by Robert Weinberg — History Colorado Center, 1200 N. Broadway, Denver. Go online for prices: historycolorado.org.

Through April 1: "You Should’ve Seen It: Pueblo’s Mineral Palace" — El Pueblo History Museum, 301 N. Union Ave., Pueblo, $5-$7, free for ages 18 and younger; elpueblohistorymuseum.org.

FESTIVALS

Friday-Sunday: Comedy Festival — With headliners from HBO, CBS, NBC and more, Vail; vailcomedyfestival.com.

Saturday-Sunday: Denver Arts Festival — Fine arts and crafts, Central Park, Denver; denverartsfestival.com.

Saturday-Monday: Glenwood Art Festival — With original handcrafted artwork, 7th Street and Bethel Plaza, Glenwood Springs; coloradoevents.org/glenwood-art-festival.

COMPILED BY CARLOTTA OLSON,

THE GAZETTE, 636-0221, CARLOTTA.OLSON@GAZETTE.COM