AX: axs.com
TM: ticketmaster.com
MUSIC
Thursday: Christone “Kingfish” Ingram — 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $25 and up; TM.
Friday: Ben Rector — With Jake Scott, Jordy Searcy, Stephen Day, 8 p.m., Mission Ballroom, Denver, $39.50-$85; AX.
Friday: Son Lux — 9 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder, $22-$25; AX.
Friday: Oh Wonder — 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $35-$75; AX.
Saturday: Global Dub: Peekaboo, Dirt Monkey — With ATLiens, Buku B2B Esseks, Space Wizard, Zia, 6 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $34.99-$69; AX.
Saturday: Luke Combs — 6 p.m., Empower Field at Mile High, Denver, $41 and up; TM.
Sunday: Penny & Sparrow — With Lera Lynn, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood, $20; AX.
Sunday: Todd Snider — 8 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder, $25-$30; AX.
Monday: The Pineapple Thief — Featuring Gavin Harrison, 7:30 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder, $25-$30; AX.
Monday: Aurora — With Sub Urban, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood, $25.75-$75; AX.
Monday: Kurt Vile and the Violators — 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $35.75-$75; AX.
Monday: Modest Mouse — With The Cribs, 8 p.m., Mission Ballroom, Denver, $49.95-$109; AX.
Monday-Tuesday: Chris Tomlin Worship — 7:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $19.99 and up; AX.
Tuesday: Spoon — With Geese, 8 p.m., Mission Ballroom, Denver, $36.75-$75; AX.
Tuesday: Role Model — 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood, $23.75; AX.
Wednesday: Rex Orange County — 7:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $70 and up; AX.
Wednesday: Bauhaus — With Automatic, 8 p.m., Mission Ballroom, Denver, $87.50-$160; AX.
May 26: The Infamous Stringdusters & the California Honeydrops — With Karina Rykman, 6:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $42-$65; AX.
May 26: Marc Broussard — 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $25; AX.
STAGE
Friday-June 19: “Blackademics” — 7:30 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 2:30 p.m. Sundays, Vintage Theatre, 1468 Dayton St., Aurora, $20-$34; vintagetheatre.org.
Sunday: Wow in the World Pop Up Party: Laboratory of Bad Ideas — 11 a.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $45 and up; TM.
Through June 5: “Blue Ridge” — Miners Alley Playhouse, 1224 Washington Ave., Golden, $17 and up; minersalley.com.
ART
Through May 28: “Hothouse” — Works by Noelle Phares, Space Gallery, 400 Santa Fe Drive, Denver; spacegallery.org.
Through June 30: “Skyward: Breakthroughs In Flight” — Wings over the Rockies Air & Space Museum, 7711 E. Academy Boulevard, Denver, included with museum admission. Tickets required: wingsmuseum.org/portfolio/skyward.
COMPILED BY CARLOTTA OLSON,
THE GAZETTE, 636-0221, CARLOTTA.OLSON@GAZETTE.COM