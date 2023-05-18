AX: axs.com

TM: ticketmaster.com

MUSIC

Thursday: Sparta — With '68, Geoff Rickly, 7 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $29.50; AX.

Friday: Fruit Bats — With Kolumbo, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $25.95; AX.

Friday: Alexandra Kay — With Tana Matz, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $22.50; AX.

Friday: The Casino Effect — With Thunderboogie, Curb Surfer, 8 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder, $15-$18; AX.

Friday: Muna — With Nova Twins, 8 p.m., Mission Ballroom, Denver, $39 and up; AX.

Saturday: GBH & D.R.I. — With MDC, Intent, Niis, 7 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood, $24.50; AX.

Saturday: Ella Mai — With Thuy, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $42 and up; AX.

Saturday: Fenne Lily & Christian Lee Hutson — With Anna Tivel, 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $20.95; AX.

Saturday: Rico Nasty — With Omeretta the Great, 9 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder, $25-$30; AX.

Sunday: Opiuo — With Beats Antique, Supertask, DMVU, Groovsauce, 5:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $74.65 and up; AX.

Sunday: Atreyu — With Within Destruction, LYLVC, Lola Black, 6 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood, $25; AX.

Sunday: Shania Twain — 7:30 p.m., Ball Arena, Denver, go online for prices; TM.

Sunday: Twisted Pine & Fireside Collective — 8 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder, $16-$18; AX.

Tuesday: All Time Low — With Mayday Parade, Games We Play, 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $49 and up; AX.

Tuesday: Y La Bamba — With Ritmo Cascabel, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $22.50; AX.

Tuesday: GZA Performs Liquid Swords — Featuring live band with Ramakhandra, 8 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder, $26.50-$30; AX.

Wednesday: The Les Claypool Frog Brigade — With Fishbone, 8 p.m., Mission Ballroom, Denver, $45 and up; AX.

May 25: Two Friends — With Justus Bennetts, Wuki, Charlie Wonder, 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $59 and up; AX.

May 25: Donna the Buffalo — 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $20; AX.

STAGE

Saturday: Franco Escamilla — 8 p.m., Bellco Theatre, Denver, $73 and up; AX.

Wednesday: Nate Bargatze — 8 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $45 and up; AX.

Through Sunday: "Les Misérables" — Buell Theatre, Denver, go online for prices; denvercenter.org/tickets-events.

Through June 10: "On the Exhale" — Curious Theatre Co., 1080 Acoma St., Denver, go online for prices: curioustheatre.org.

Through June 18: "The 39 Steps" — Singleton Theatre, Denver, $35 and up; denvercenter.org/tickets-events.

ART

Thursday-Aug. 5: "I Do/We Do/You Do" — Center for Visual Art, 965 Santa Fe Drive, Denver; 303-615-0282, jmiles@msudenver.edu.

Through Sunday: "delecTABLE: The Fine Art of Dining" — Art Students League of Denver, 200 Grand St., Denver; asld.org/delectable-2023.

Through Sunday: "Speaking with Light: Contemporary Indigenous Photography" — Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway, Denver, go online for prices: denverartmuseum.org.

Through Monday: Pages from the Original Treaty of Guadalupe Hidalgo — Will be displayed in the "Borderlands of Southern Colorado" core exhibit, History Colorado Center, 1200 N. Broadway, Denver. Go online for prices: historycolorado.org.

Through May 28: "Near East to Far West: Fictions of French and American Colonialism" — Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway, Denver, go online for prices; denverartmuseum.org.

Through May 28: "Rugged Beauty: Antique Carpets from Western Asia" — Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway, Denver, go online for prices: denverartmuseum.org.

Through May 28: "Breakthroughs: A Celebration of RedLine at 15" — MCA Denver, 1485 Delgany St., Denver, go online for admission prices. Tickets: mcadenver.org.

Through May 29: Melanie Yazzie: "Peace Walking" — Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St., Denver, go online for prices; botanicgardens.org.

Through June 6: "To Dusk" Kenzie Sitterud— Featuring ArtLab, PlatteForum Annex Gallery on the Taxi Campus, 3575 Ringsby Court, Suite 103, Denver. Gallery hours, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Wednesday, Thursdays and Saturdays or by appointment only; sstrand@platteforum.org.

Through June 11: Colorado Governor's Art Show & Sale — Loveland Museum, 503 N. Lincoln Ave., Loveland, $7 admission, free for ages 12 and younger. One third of net proceeds will be donated to Thompson Education Foundation’s Resiliency Fund for Unhoused Youth; governorsartshow.org.

Through June 18: "Renewal" Sculptures by Tamara Kostianovsky — Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St., Denver, go online for prices; botanicgardens.org.

Through June 30: Pollinator Place Exhibit — Butterfly Pavilion, 6252 W. 104th Ave., Westminster, go online for additional events and prices: butterflies.org/pollinator/palooza.

Through Aug. 27: "The World is Changing" — Exhibit about the 1893 World's Fair, Molly Brown House Museum, 1340 Pennsylvania St., Denver, go online for prices: mollybrown.org.

Through Jan. 31: "The World In Denver" Photography by Robert Weinberg — History Colorado Center, 1200 N. Broadway, Denver. Go online for prices: historycolorado.org.

Through April 1: "You Should’ve Seen It: Pueblo’s Mineral Palace" — El Pueblo History Museum, 301 N. Union Ave., Pueblo, $5-$7, free for ages 18 and younger; elpueblohistorymuseum.org.

FESTIVALS

Saturday: Global Dub Festival — 5 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $74.65 and up; AX.

Saturday: Upslope Get Down — Music festival with beer, food trucks and more, Boulder; upslopebrewing.com/getdown/#.

COMPILED BY CARLOTTA OLSON,

THE GAZETTE, 636-0221, CARLOTTA.OLSON@GAZETTE.COM