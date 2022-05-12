AX: axs.com
CW: comedyworks.com
TM: ticketmaster.com
MUSIC
Thursday: Downlink & Dieselboy — With Craze, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $25; AX.
Friday: Krewella — 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $25-$69; AX.
Saturday: Spacey Jane — 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $20; AX.
Saturday: Mild High Club — With JW Francis, 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $19.99-$27; AX.
Saturday-Sunday: Turnpike Troubadours — With Shovels & Rope, Reckless Kelly, 6:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $49.95 and up; AX.
Sunday: OMD — 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $30 and up; TM.
Sunday: HONNE — 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood, $29.50; AX.
Sunday: Nightwish — With Beast in Black, 8 p.m., Mission Ballroom, Denver, $65-$104; AX.
Monday: EELS — 8 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder, $37.50-$39.50; AX.
Tuesday: nothing, nowhere. — With Poorstacy, Carolesdaughter, Guccihighwaters, Snarls, 7 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood, $25; AX.
Tuesday: Phoebe Bridgers — 8 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $55-$79.50; AX.
Tuesday: The Music of Cream — Featuring Will Johns & Kofi Baker, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $25-$30; AX.
Tuesday: Nilüfer Yanya with Tasha — 9 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder, $20-$23; AX.
Wednesday: Daryl Hall and the Daryl’s House Band — With Todd Rundgren, 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $25 and up; TM.
May 19: Christone “Kingfish” Ingram — 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $25 and up; TM.
STAGE
Thursday-Saturday: Jessica Kirson — 7:30 p.m. May 12, 7:15 and 9:45 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Comedy Works South at the Landmark, 5345 Landmark Place, Greenwood Village, $16-$24; CW.
Friday, Sunday, May 19 and 21: “Carmen” — Ellie Caulkins Opera House, Denver, $35 and up; operacolorado.org.
Saturday: Shakespeare in the Parking Lot — “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” 2 p.m., Denver Public Library — RiNo ARtPark, 1900 35th St., Suite A, Denver; denvercenter.org/for- educators/shakespeare-in-the-parking-lot.
Saturday: Patton Oswalt — 9:30 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $45 and up; TM.
Monday: Professor Brian Cox — 7 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $55 and up; TM.
Through May 19: “Stick Fly” — Black Box Repertory Theatre, Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities, 6901 Wadsworth Blvd., Arvada, $45 and up; arvadacenter.org.
Through May 22: “The One-Act Play That Goes Wrong” — Vintage Theatre, 1468 Dayton St., Aurora, $20-$38; vintagetheatre.org.
Through May 21: “Epic Proportions” — Coal Creek Theater of Louisville, 801 Grant Ave., Louisville, $23-$25; cctlouisville.org.
Through June 5: “Blue Ridge” — Miners Alley Playhouse, 1224 Washington Ave., Golden, $17 and up; minersalley.com.
ART
Sunday-Sept. 5: “Age of Armor: Treasures from the Higgins Collection at the Worcester Art Museum” — Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway, Denver, go online for prices; denverartmuseum.org.
Through Sunday: “Snowbound Strength: Horses in the Rocky Mountain Winter” Pop-Up Exhibition — With works by Todd Bacon, History Colorado Center, 1200 N. Broadway, Denver, free with admission. Tickets required: historycolorado.org.
Through May 22: Eamon Ore-Giron: “Competing with Lightning / Rivalizando con el relampágo” Exhibition — MCA Denver, 1485 Delgany St., Denver, go online for prices; mcadenver.org.
Through May 22: Dyani White Hawk: “ Speaking to Relatives” Exhibition — MCA Denver, 1485 Delgany St., Denver, go online for prices; mcadenver.org.
Through May 28: “Hothouse” — Works by Noelle Phares, Space Gallery, 400 Santa Fe Drive, Denver; spacegallery.org.
Through June 30: “Skyward: Breakthroughs In Flight” — Wings over the Rockies Air & Space Museum, 7711 E. Academy Boulevard, Denver, included with museum admission. Tickets required: wingsmuseum.org/portfolio/skyward.
Through Aug. 28: “Modern Women/Modern Vision” — Works from the Bank of America Collection, Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway, Denver, go online for prices; denverartmuseum.org.
Through Sept. 5: The Dr. Seuss Experience Exhibit — Centennial Promenade, 9667 E. County Line Road, Centennial, go online for prices. Tickets: experienceseuss.com.
Through Sept. 11: “Ursula von Rydingsvard: The Contour of Feeling” — Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St., Denver, go online for prices; botanicgardens.org.
FESTIVALS
Tuesday-May 22: Colorado MahlerFest — Celebration of the life and music, Boulder; mahlerfest.org.
