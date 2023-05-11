AX: axs.com

TM: ticketmaster.com

MUSIC

Thursday: Joseph with Flyte — 8 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder, $29.50-$35; AX.

Thursday: Batterhead — With Howlin' Goatz, Sammy Brue, Sempar, 8 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder, $15-$18; AX.

Thursday: They Might Be Giants —8 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $32.50-$35; AX.

Thursday-Friday: Billy Strings — 7:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, go online for prices; AX.

Thursday-Friday: Wild Child — With Próxima Parada, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $30; AX.

Friday: Obituary — With Blood Incantation, Ingrown, Axeslasher, 7 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood, $27.50; AX.

Friday: Crowded House — 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $73 and up; TM.

Friday: Chris Lake — With Westend, Harry Romero, Tobehonest, 8:30 p.m., Mission Ballroom, Denver, $42.50-$50; AX.

Friday: Habstrakt — With Softest Hard, Chyl, 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $15-$29; AX.

Friday: Banshee Tree & Mr. Mota — With High Step Society, 9 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder, $15-$18; AX.

Saturday: The Rock and Roll Playhouse Plays Music of The Beatles and More — Mother's Day celebration with portion of proceeds to support Femme House, 11:30 a.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $18.50; AX.

Saturday: Jammin De Mayo - 2023 — With Zapp, Midnight Star, Evelyn "Champagne" King, GQ, All-4-One, Color Me Badd, MC Magic, Amanda Perez, A Lighter Shade of Brown, 6:30 p.m., Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre, Greenwood Village, $29 and up; AX.

Saturday: Gary Clark Jr. — With Allen Stone, 7:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $55 and up; AX.

Saturday: The National Parks — With Andrea von Kampen, 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $22; AX.

Saturday: Marc Broussard — With Johnny & the Mongrels, 9 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood, $29; AX.

Saturday: ARMNHMR — With Fairlane, Paws, Leuthero, 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $19.95-$69.95; AX.

Saturday: Start Making Sense: Talking Heads Tribute — 9 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder, $18-$20; AX.

Sunday: John Summit — With Green Velvet, Sosa, Lucati, 5 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $55; AX.

Sunday: Ha*Ash — 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $39 and up; TM.

Sunday: Caroline Polachek — With Alex G, Indigo de Souza, 8 p.m., Mission Ballroom, Denver, $39.95 and up; AX.

Sunday: From Ashes to New — With Wake Me, Suitable Miss, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $29.95; AX.

Sunday: The Wailers — With Selasee & the FaFa Family, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood, $25.50; AX.

Monday: The Backseat Lovers — With support from Free Range, 8 p.m., Mission Ballroom, Denver, $35-$80; AX.

Monday: Yves Tumor — With Pretty Sick and Nation, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $39-$40; AX.

Monday: Augustana — 8 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder, $25-$28; AX.

Monday-Tuesday: Dermot Kennedy — 7:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $49 and up; AX.

Tuesday: Mr. Bungle — With Melvins, 8 p.m., Mission Ballroom, Denver, $49.95; AX.

Tuesday: Tim Hecker — 8 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder, $25-$30; AX.

Tuesday: Hoodoo Gurus — 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $31.50; AX.

Tuesday: Pond — With Cryogeyser, 8:30 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood, $27; AX.

Wednesday: Future Islands — With Deeper, 8 p.m., Mission Ballroom, Denver, $37 and up; AX.

May 18: Sparta — With '68, Geoff Rickly, 7 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $29.50; AX.

STAGE

Friday-Sunday: Legacy — Presented by Cleo Parker Robinson Dance, 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, Cleo Parker Robinson Dance Theatre, 119 Park Ave. West, Denver, $35-$75. Tickets: tinyurl.com/bddnvf53.

Saturday: "Music of Flight: The Falcon" — 11 a.m., The Schoolhouse, Parker, $10; coloradochamberplayers.org.

Through Saturday: "Elizabeth Rex" — Presented by 11 Minutes Theater Co., The People's Building, Aurora, $10-$25; 11minutestheatre.com.

Through Saturday: "A Great Wilderness" — Benchmark's Home Theatre, Lakewood, $18-$30; benchmarktheatre.com.

Through Sunday: "The Inheritance, Parts 1 and 2" — Vintage Theatre, Nickelson Auditorium, Aurora, $20-$38 vintagetheatre.org.

Through Sunday: "The Sandman" — With Gasoline Lollipops, Wonderbound, 3824 Dahlia St., Denver, go online for prices: wonderbound.com.

Through May 21: "Les Misérables" — Buell Theatre, Denver, go online for prices; denvercenter.org/tickets-events.

Through June 10: "On the Exhale" — Curious Theatre Co., 1080 Acoma St., Denver, go online for prices: curioustheatre.org.

Through June 18: "The 39 Steps" — Singleton Theatre, Denver, $35 and up; denvercenter.org/tickets-events.

ART

May 18-Aug. 5: "I Do/We Do/You Do" — Center for Visual Art, 965 Santa Fe Drive, Denver; 303-615-0282, jmiles@msudenver.edu.

Through Saturday: "Her Brush: Japanese Women Artists from the Fong-Johnstone Collection" — Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway, Denver, go online for prices: denverartmuseum.org.

Through May 21: "delecTABLE: The Fine Art of Dining" — Art Students League of Denver, 200 Grand St., Denver; asld.org/delectable-2023.

Through May 21: "Speaking with Light: Contemporary Indigenous Photography" — Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway, Denver, go online for prices: denverartmuseum.org.

Through May 22: Pages from the Original Treaty of Guadalupe Hidalgo — Will be displayed in the "Borderlands of Southern Colorado" core exhibit, History Colorado Center, 1200 N. Broadway, Denver. Go online for prices: historycolorado.org.

Through May 28: "Near East to Far West: Fictions of French and American Colonialism" — Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway, Denver, go online for prices; denverartmuseum.org.

Through May 28: "Rugged Beauty: Antique Carpets from Western Asia" — Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway, Denver, go online for prices: denverartmuseum.org.

Through May 28: "Breakthroughs: A Celebration of RedLine at 15" — MCA Denver, 1485 Delgany St., Denver, go online for admission prices. Tickets: mcadenver.org.

Through May 29: Melanie Yazzie: "Peace Walking" — Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St., Denver, go online for prices; botanicgardens.org.

Through June 6: "To Dusk" Kenzie Sitterud— Featuring ArtLab, PlatteForum Annex Gallery on the Taxi Campus, 3575 Ringsby Court, Suite 103, Denver. Gallery hours, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Wednesday, Thursdays and Saturdays or by appointment only; sstrand@platteforum.org.

Through June 11: Colorado Governor's Art Show & Sale — Loveland Museum, 503 N. Lincoln Ave., Loveland, $7 admission, free for ages 12 and younger. One third of net proceeds will be donated to Thompson Education Foundation’s Resiliency Fund for Unhoused Youth; governorsartshow.org.

Through June 18: "Renewal" Sculptures by Tamara Kostianovsky — Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St., Denver, go online for prices; botanicgardens.org.

Through June 30: Pollinator Place Exhibit — Butterfly Pavilion, 6252 W. 104th Ave., Westminster, go online for additional events and prices: butterflies.org/pollinator/palooza.

Through Jan. 31: "The World In Denver" Photography by Robert Weinberg — History Colorado Center, 1200 N. Broadway, Denver. Go online for prices: historycolorado.org.

Through April 1, 2024: "You Should’ve Seen It: Pueblo’s Mineral Palace" — El Pueblo History Museum, 301 N. Union Ave., Pueblo, $5-$7, free for ages 18 and younger; elpueblohistorymuseum.org.

FESTIVALS

Saturday: Elite Comedy Fest — Featuring Brincos Dieras, 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $50 and up; TM.

COMPILED BY CARLOTTA OLSON,

THE GAZETTE, 636-0221, CARLOTTA.OLSON@GAZETTE.COM