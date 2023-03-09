AX: axs.com

FM: fillmoreauditorium.org

TM: ticketmaster.com

MUSIC

Thursday: Steve Aoki — With 4B BSB Jst Jr, Regard, Bok Nero, 7 p.m., Mission Ballroom, Denver, $36 and up; AX.

Thursday: Badflower — With Des Rocks, Blood Red Shoes, 7 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $27.50; AX.

Thursday: Inner Wave — 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $22; AX.

Thursday: Hirie — With Kbong & Johnny Cosmic, Vana Liya, 8 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder, $20-$25; AX.

Friday: August Burns Red — 6 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium, Denver, go online for prices; FM.

Friday: CO Middle All State Choir — 7 p.m., Bellco Theatre, Denver, $15-$17; axs.com.

Friday: Cloonee — Featuring Amici, Rpsm B2B Ryne, Merki II B2B Gogimal, 8 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder, $25-$30; AX.

Friday: Of the Trees — With Com Truise DJ Set, Catching Flies, Parkbreezy, Digital Vagabond, 8 p.m., Mission Ballroom, Denver, $29.50-$62.50; AX.

Friday: Sultan & Shepard — 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $25; AX.

Friday: Nelly & Santa Ana Rodeo — With Nakos B2B Dagan, 9 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder, $15-$18; AX.

Friday-Saturday: Twiddle — 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $36; AX.

Saturday: Wooli — With William Black, Muerte, Emorfik, Shank Aaron, 7:30 p.m., Mission Ballroom, Denver, $35 and up; AX.

Saturday: We are the Union, Catbite, Kill Lincoln — With Omnigone, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $22.50; AX.

Saturday: Codex Natura — With Potions, Chmura, Don Jamal, 8 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder, $25-$35; AX.

Saturday: Take Me to the River NOLA Live — With George Porter Jr. & Runnin' Pardners, Jon Cleary & the Absolute Gentlemen with Big Chief Bo Dolis Jr. of the Wild Magnolias, 8 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder, $26.50-$29.50; AX.

Saturday: Donny Benét — 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood, $22.95; AX.

Saturday-Sunday: Marco Antonio Solis — 7 p.m., Bellco Theatre, Denver, $59 and up; axs.com.

Sunday: One Night of Queen — Presented by Gary Mullen & the Works, 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $25-$55; TM.

Sunday: Dreamcatcher — 7:30 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium, Denver, go online for prices; FM.

Sunday: Elise Trouw — 7:30 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder, $15-$20; AX.

Sunday: Flogging Molly — With Anti-Flag, Skinny Lister, 8 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder, $49.50; AX.

Sunday: Show Me the Body — 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood, $26; AX.

Tuesday: The Acacia Strain, Fit for an Autopsy & Full of Hell — With Primitive Man, 7 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood, $29.50; AX.

Tuesday: Morgan Wade — With Meg McRee, 8 p.m., Mission Ballroom, Denver, $25-$50; AX.

Tuesday: Eluveitie — With Omnium Gatherum, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $30.50; AX.

Wednesday: Paolo Nutini — 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood, $35; AX.

Wednesday: The Lagoons — With Jelly Ellington, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $25; AX.

Wednesday-March 16: Ani DiFranco — With Pieta Brown, 8 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder, $35-$50; AX.

March 16: Nessa Barrett — With Isabel LaRosa, 8 p.m., Mission Ballroom, Denver, $30; AX.

STAGE

Thursday: Sibling Rivalry Live — 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $39 and up; TM.

Friday-Saturday and March 17-18: "The Jungle Book Kids" and "Moana Jr." — Presented by the Platte Valley Players, 7 p.m. Friday and March 17, 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday and March 18, Armory Performing Arts Center, 300 Strong St., Brighton, $13, $10 for kids. Tickets: plattevalleyplayers.org.

Saturday: Colin Mochrie and Brad Sherwood — 7 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $35 and up; TM.

Saturday-April 15: "Amerikin" — Curious Theatre Co., 1080 Acoma St., Denver, go online for prices: curioustheatre.org.

Sunday: Stories on Stage - "The White Chip" — 2 p.m., Su Teatro Cultural & Performing Arts Center, Denver, $24; storiesonstage.org.

Tuesday-March 19: "Fiddler on the Roof" — Buell Theatre, Denver, $35 and up; denvercenter.org/tickets-events.

Wednesday: An Evening with Jane Goodall — 7 p.m., Bellco Theatre, Denver, go online for prices; axs.com.

Through Sunday: "Reckoning at the Red Herring Tavern" — Wonderbound Studios, Denver, $65; tinyurl.com/59y36e6w.

Through Sunday: "Hotter Than Egypt" — Kilstrom Theatre, Denver, $35 and up; denvercenter.org/tickets-events.

Through Sunday: "Laughs in Spanish" — Singleton Theatre, Denver, $35 and up; denvercenter.org/tickets-events.

ART

Through March 18: Gregg Deal’s “Merciless Indian Savages” — El Pueblo History Museum, 301 N. Union Ave., Pueblo; elpueblohistorymuseum.org.

Through March 31: "Women In Their Infinite Forms" — Art show with Athena Project, Dairy Block Alley, 1800 Wazee St., Denver; dairyblock.com/events.

Through May 13: "Her Brush: Japanese Women Artists from the Fong-Johnstone Collection" — Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway, Denver, go online for prices: denverartmuseum.org.

Through May 21: "Speaking with Light: Contemporary Indigenous Photography" — Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway, Denver, go online for prices: denverartmuseum.org.

Through May 22: Pages from the Original Treaty of Guadalupe Hidalgo — Will be displayed in the "Borderlands of Southern Colorado" core exhibit, History Colorado Center, 1200 N. Broadway, Denver. Go online for prices: historycolorado.org.

Through May 28: "Near East to Far West: Fictions of French and American Colonialism" — Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway, Denver, go online for prices; denverartmuseum.org.

Through May 28: "Rugged Beauty: Antique Carpets from Western Asia" — Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway, Denver, go online for prices: denverartmuseum.org.

Through May 28: "Breakthroughs: A Celebration of RedLine at 15" — MCA Denver, 1485 Delgany St., Denver, go online for admission prices. Tickets: mcadenver.org.

Through May 29: Melanie Yazzie: "Peace Walking" — Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St., Denver, go online for prices; botanicgardens.org.

Through June 18: "Renewal" Sculptures by Tamara Kostianovsky — Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St., Denver, go online for prices; botanicgardens.org.

Through Jan. 31, 2024: "The World In Denver" Photography by Robert Weinberg — History Colorado Center, 1200 N. Broadway, Denver. Go online for prices: historycolorado.org.

Through April 1, 2024: "You Should’ve Seen It: Pueblo’s Mineral Palace" — El Pueblo History Museum, 301 N. Union Ave., Pueblo, $5-$7, free for ages 18 and younger; elpueblohistorymuseum.org.

COMPILED BY CARLOTTA OLSON,

THE GAZETTE, 636-0221, CARLOTTA.OLSON@GAZETTE.COM