AX: axs.com

DC: denvercenter.org

DM: denverartmuseum.org

FM: fillmoreauditorium.org

TM: ticketmaster.com

MUSIC

Thursday: Sabrina Carpenter — 8 p.m., Mission Ballroom, Denver, $39 and up; AX.

Thursday: Black Violin — 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $29 and up; TM.

Thursday: Hermanos Gutiérrez — 8 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder, $25; AX.

Thursday: Worship — With Sub Focus (DJ Set), Dimension (DJ Set), Culture Shock, 1991, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $35-$39; AX.

Thursday: Futurebirds — With The Texas Gentlemen, 9 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder, $27.50-$32.50; AX.

Friday: Dabin — With Ray Volpe, Jvna, Grabbitz, Myrne, 6 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $45.99-$79.95; AX.

Friday: N3pTune — With Rusty Steve, Neon the Bishop, Cain Culto, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $16.50-$22; AX.

Friday: ATLiens — With Jkyl & Hydem Drinkurwater, Joof, 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $25-$79; AX.

Friday-Saturday: The Disco Biscuits — 8 p.m., Mission Ballroom, Denver, $38.95; AX.

Saturday: Steel Panther — 7:30 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium, Denver, go online for prices; FM.

Saturday: Town Mountain & Wood Belly — With David Lawrence & the Spoonful, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $22; AX.

Saturday: MarchFourth with The Pamlico Sound — 8 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder, $22.50-$25; AX.

Saturday: Epik High — 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $49 and up; AX.

Saturday: The Green House Band, Liver Down the River, The Buzz — 9 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder, $15-$18; AX.

Saturday-Sunday: Dom Dolla — With Patrick Topping, LF System, Torren Foot, Option4, Ladies of Leisure, 6 p.m. Saturday, 5 p.m. Sunday, Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $49 and up; AX.

Sunday: Key Clock — 8 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium, Denver, go online for prices; FM.

Monday: Microwave — With Oso Oso, Delta Sleep, Mothe, 7 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood, $22.50; AX.

Monday: John Mayer — 7:30 p.m., Ball Arena, Denver, $77 and up; TM.

Monday: Terrible, Thanks for Asking — 8 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder, $35-$39.50; AX.

Tuesday: Muse — 6:30 p.m., Ball Arena, Denver, $30 and up; TM.

Tuesday: Aly & AJ — 7 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium, Denver, go online for prices; FM.

Tuesday: Billy Idol — With Kelsy Karter & the Heroines, 8 p.m., Mission Ballroom, Denver, $60; AX.

Tuesday: Unknown Mortal Orchestra — With Amulets, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $32.50-$75; AX.

April 6: Mersiv — With Daily Bread, Tripp St., Sippy, Astrolizard, Smoakland, Honeycomb, 5 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $79.95; AX.

April 6: ZOSO - The Ultimate Led Zeppelin Experience — 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $20-$25; AX.

April 6: Rainbow Full of Sound — Retrace the Grateful Dead in the 70's, 8 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder, $15-$17.50; AX.

April 6: Colony House — With Little Image, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood, $20-$25; AX.

STAGE

Thursday-Saturday: Trevor Noah — 8 p.m., Bellco Theatre, Denver, $59 and up; axs.com.

Friday-April 23: "I Hate Hamlet" — Miners Alley Playhouse, 1224 Washington Ave., Golden, $44-$56; minersalley.com.

Friday-May 7: "The Color Purple" — Wolf Theatre, Denver, $35 and up; DC.

Saturday: Tammy Pescatelli — 7:30 p.m., The PACE Center, 20000 Pikes Peak Ave., Parker, $34 and up; parkerarts.org.

Sunday: Stories on Stage - "Denver Noir" — 2 p.m., Su Teatro Cultural & Performing Arts Center, 721 Santa Fe Drive, Denver, $24; storiesonstage.org.

Sunday: Shane Gills — 9:30 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $50-$94; TM.

April 6-29: "Eden Prairie, 1971" — Presented by Butterfly Effect Theatre of Colorado, Grace Gamm Theatre, 2590 Walnut St., Boulder, $25-$51; thedairy.org.

Through Sunday: "Carousel" — Performed by Now Theatre Co., Lakewood Cultural Center, 470 S. Allison Parkway, Lakewood, $20 and up; lakewood.org/lccpresents.

Through Sunday: "1776" — Buell Theatre, Denver, $35 and up; DC.

Through April 9: The Heavyweights Present - "Three Man - The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee" — Garner Galleria Theatre, Denver, $38 and up; DC.

Through April 15: "Amerikin" — Curious Theatre Co., 1080 Acoma St., Denver, go online for prices: curioustheatre.org.

Through April 23: "Tick, Tick...Boom!" — Vintage Theatre, Aurora, $20-$38; vintagetheatre.org.

ART

Friday-April 16: Works by Candance Shepard and Jason McKinsey — Edge Gallery, 6501 W. Colfax Ave., Lakewood; edgeart.org.

Saturday-April 30: "Israel Impressions: The Photography of Paul Margolis" — Staenberg-Loup Jewish Community Center, 350 S. Dahlia St., Denver; jccdenver.org.

Through Friday: "Generations" photography exhibit — Featuring Anthony Maes and ArtLabe interns, PlatteForum Annex Gallery, 2700 Arapahoe St., Denver. Gallery hours by appointment only; sstrand@platteforum.org.

Through Friday: "Women In Their Infinite Forms" — Art show with Athena Project, Dairy Block Alley, 1800 Wazee St., Denver; dairyblock.com.

Through April 21: "Sustainable Mosaics" — Lakewood Arts Gallery, 6501 W. Colfax Ave., Lakewood; lakewoodarts.org.

Through May 13: "Her Brush: Japanese Women Artists from the Fong-Johnstone Collection" — Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway, go online for prices: DM.

Through May 21: "Speaking with Light: Contemporary Indigenous Photography" — Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway, go online for prices: DM.

Through May 22: Pages from the Original Treaty of Guadalupe Hidalgo — Will be displayed in the "Borderlands of Southern Colorado" core exhibit, History Colorado Center, 1200 N. Broadway, Denver. Go online for prices: historycolorado.org.

Through May 28: "Near East to Far West: Fictions of French and American Colonialism" — Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway, go online for prices; DM.

Through May 28: "Rugged Beauty: Antique Carpets from Western Asia" — Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway, go online for prices: DM.

Through May 28: "Breakthroughs: A Celebration of RedLine at 15" — MCA Denver, 1485 Delgany St., go online for prices; mcadenver.org.

Through May 29: Melanie Yazzie: "Peace Walking" — Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St., go online for prices; botanicgardens.org.

Through June 18: "Renewal" sculptures by Tamara Kostianovsky — Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St., go online for prices; botanicgardens.org.

Through Jan. 31, 2024: "The World In Denver" photography by Robert Weinberg — History Colorado Center, 1200 N. Broadway, Denver. Go online for prices: historycolorado.org.

Through April 1, 2024: "You Should’ve Seen It: Pueblo’s Mineral Palace" — El Pueblo History Museum, 301 N. Union Ave., Pueblo, $5-$7, free for ages 18 and younger; elpueblohistorymuseum.org.

FESTIVALS

Tuesday-April 6: BOCO Flamenco Festival — Dance workshops and performances, The Dairy Arts Center, Boulder; bouldercoloradousa.com/events/annual-events.

