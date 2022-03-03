Note: Events might be canceled due to COVID-19.
AX: axs.com
CW: comedyworks.com
TM: ticketmaster.com
MUSIC
Thursday: Cordae — 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $32.50-$69.95; AX.
Thursday-Friday: Boris Brejcha — 8 p.m. Thursday, 9 p.m. Friday, Mission Ballroom, Denver, $38-$90; AX.
Saturday: Underoath — With Every Time I Die, Spiritbox, 7:30 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $38.50; AX.
Saturday: Grandson — With Royal & the Serpent, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood, $25.50; AX.
Saturday: Yungblud — With Palaye Royale, Poutyface, 9 p.m., Mission Ballroom, Denver, $29.99-$85; AX.
Sunday: George Porter Jr. & Dumpstaphunk perform The Meters — 9 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder, $40-$45; AX.
Wednesday: Joywave — 6 and 9:30 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $25; AX.
Wednesday: Epik High — 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $45.95-$79.95; AX.
Wednesday: The Sword — With Zombi, 9 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood, $30; AX.
March 10: Futurebirds — 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $22; AX.
March 11: Fruition — With The Record Company, DJ SLeePY, 6:30 p.m., Mission Ballroom, Denver, $25-$50; AX.
March 11: Parcels — 9 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood, $22.75; AX.
STAGE
Thursday-Saturday: Opey, Biniam & Andrew — 7:30 p.m. Thursday, 7:15 and 9:45 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Comedy Works South at the Landmark, 5345 Landmark Place, Greenwood Village, $15-$23; CW.
Thursday-Saturday: Dan Soder — 8 p.m. Thursday, 7:30 and 9:45 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Comedy Works Downtown in Larimer Square, 1226 15th St., Denver, $35; CW.
Monday: Ballet Folklorico — 8:30 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $35 and up; TM.
March 10: Fortune Feimster — 7 and 9:30 p.m., The Lincoln Center, Fort Collins, $20-$49.50; lctix.com.
March 10: “Dancing with the Stars: Live!” — 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $39 and up; TM.
March 11: Fortune Feimster — 7 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $34 and up; TM.
Through March 20: “Shakespeare in Love” — 7:30 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 2:30 p.m. Sundays, Vintage Theatre, 1468 Dayton St., Aurora, $20-$34; vintagetheatre.org.
ART
Through March 13: “Whistler to Cassatt: American Painters in France” — Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway, Denver, go online for prices; denverartmuseum.org.
Through April 3: “Organic Tarot” — Works by Tya Alisa Anthony, Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St., Denver, go online for prices; botanicgardens.org.
Through April 3: “Cross Pollination: The Moth Migration Project” — Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St., Denver, go online for prices; botanicgardens.org.
Through April 3: “The Indelible Garden” — Prints by Taiko Chandler, Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St., Denver, go online for prices; botanicgardens.org.
Through May 8: “Traitor, Survivor, Icon: The Legacy of La Malinche” — Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway, Denver, go online for prices; denverartmuseum.org.
Through May 22: Eamon Ore-Giron: “Competing with Lightning / Rivalizando con el relampágo” Exhibition — MCA Denver, 1485 Delgany St., Denver, go online for prices; mcadenver.org.
Through May 22: Dyani White Hawk: “Speaking to Relatives” Exhibition — MCA Denver, 1485 Delgany St., Denver, go online for prices; mcadenver.org.
hrough June 30: “Skyward: Breakthroughs In Flight” — Wings over the Rockies Air & Space Museum, 7711 E. Academy Boulevard, Denver, included with museum admission. Tickets required: wingsmuseum.org/portfolio/skyward.
COMPILED BY CARLOTTA OLSON, THE GAZETTE