AX: axs.com
CW: comedyworks.com
TM: ticketmaster.com
MUSIC
Friday: Tai Mahal Sextet with Cary Morin — 8 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder, $45-$57.50; AX.
Saturday: Anders Osborne & Jackie Greene — 8 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder, $25-$29.50; AX.
Saturday: The Main Squeeze — 9 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder, $17.50-$20; AX.
Monday: Porches — 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $18; AX.
Tuesday: Nation of Language — With Glove, Ducks Ltd, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $20; AX.
Tuesday: Al Di Meola — 8 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder, $35-$45; AX.
Wednesday: Beach House — 8 p.m., Mission Ballroom, Denver, $35.75-$75; AX.
March 31: Hippo Campus — 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood, $28; AX.
March 31: Wilderado — With Flipturn, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $20; AX.
April 1: We Were Promised Jetpacks — 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $20.75; AX.
STAGE
Thursday-Saturday: Brian Posehn — 8 p.m. Thursday, 7:30 and 9:45 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Comedy Works Downtown in Larimer Square, 1226 15th St., Denver, $20-$29; CW.
Friday: Demetri Martin — 7 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $39 and up; TM.
Friday-Sunday: Josh Johnson — 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 7 p.m. Sunday, Comedy Works South at the Landmark, 5345 Landmark Place, Greenwood Village, $16-$24; CW.
Saturday: Tim Dillon — 7 and 9:30 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $35-$59.50; TM.
Saturday: Demetri Martin — 7 and 9:30 p.m., The Lincoln Center, Fort Collins, $20 and up; lctix.com.
Through April 3: “1776” — Presented by Performing Now Theatre Co., 7:30 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 2 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays, Lakewood Cultural Center, 470 S. Allison Parkway, Lakewood, $20 and up; lakewood.org/tickets.
Through May 19: “Stick Fly” — Black Box Repertory Theatre, Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities, 6901 Wadsworth Blvd., Arvada, $45 and up; arvadacenter.org.
ART
Through April 3: “Organic Tarot” — Works by Tya Alisa Anthony, Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St., go online for prices; botanicgardens.org.
Through April 3: “Cross Pollination: The Moth Migration Project” — Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St., go online for prices; botanicgardens.org.
Through April 3: “The Indelible Garden” — Prints by Taiko Chandler, Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St., go online for prices; botanicgardens.org.
Through May 8: “Traitor, Survivor, Icon: The Legacy of La Malinche” — Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway, go online for prices; denverartmuseum.org.
Through May 15: “Snowbound Strength: Horses in the Rocky Mountain Winter” — With works by Todd Bacon, History Colorado Center, 1200 N. Broadway, Denver, included with admission. Tickets required: historycolorado.org.
Through May 22: Eamon Ore-Giron: “Competing with Lightning/Rivalizando con el relampágo” — MCA Denver, 1485 Delgany St., go online for prices; mcadenver.org.
Through May 22: Dyani White Hawk: “ Speaking to Relatives” — MCA Denver, 1485 Delgany St., go online for prices; mcadenver.org.
Through June 30: “Skyward: Breakthroughs In Flight” — Wings over the Rockies Air & Space Museum, 7711 E. Academy Blvd., Denver, included with admission. Tickets required: wingsmuseum.org/portfolio/skyward.
COMPILED BY CARLOTTA OLSON, THE GAZETTE