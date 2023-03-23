AX: axs.com

FM: fillmoreauditorium.org

TM: ticketmaster.com

MUSIC

Thursday: Air Supply — 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $49 and up; TM.

Thursday: Pinback — With Disheveled Cuss, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood, $27 and up; AX.

Thursday: Gano & Friends II — Featuring Method with Gano, Shifty, Amici B2B Gusted, Reds B2B Rij, Jen, 8 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder, $15-$18; AX.

Thursday-Friday: Sullivan King — 8 p.m. Thursday, 9 p.m. Friday, Mission Ballroom, Denver, $29.95 and up; AX.

Friday: Queensrÿche — With Marty Friedman, Trauma, 7:30 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood, $37 and up; AX.

Friday: Schism — With Rally ‘Round the Family, My Own Summer, Rooster, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $22.50; AX.

Friday: Ivy Lab — With Oakk, Lake Hills, 9 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder, $20-$30; AX.

Friday: Betty Who — With Shae Couleé, 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $30.75-$75; AX.

Saturday: The Legendary Shack Shakers & Hillbilly Casino — With Mad Dog and the Smoking J's, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $20; AX.

Saturday: Joan Osborne — 8 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder, $25-$35; AX.

Saturday: Elephant Revival — With The Tallest Man on Earth, 9 p.m., Mission Ballroom, Denver, $55; AX.

Saturday: Ivy Lab — With Oakk, Lake Hills, 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $25-$29; AX.

Saturday: G. Love & Special Sauce — With Nat Myers, 9 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder, $35-$99; AX.

Sunday: G. Love & Special Sauce — With Nate Myers, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $39.50; AX.

Sunday: Louis Cole Big Band — With Genevieve Artadi, 8 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder, $25-$27.50; AX.

Monday: The Heavy Heavy — With Alpenglow, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $20; AX.

Monday: Jerry Cantrell — 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $49.95; AX.

Tuesday: Wizkid — 7:30 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium, Denver, go online for prices; FM.

Tuesday: Keshi — With Deb Never, James Ivy, 7:30 p.m., Mission Ballroom, Denver, $59.50-$99.50; AX.

Tuesday: Vancouver Sleep Clinic — With Julia Pratt, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $22; AX.

Wednesday: Delta Rae — 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $25; AX.

March 30: Sabrina Carpenter — 8 p.m., Mission Ballroom, Denver, $39 and up; AX.

March 30: Black Violin — 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $29 and up; TM.

March 30: Hermanos Gutiérrez — 8 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder, $25; AX.

March 30: Worship — With Sub Focus, Dimension, Culture Shock, 1991, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $35-$39; AX.

March 30: Futurebirds — With The Texas Gentlemen, 9 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder, $27.50-$32.50; AX.

STAGE

Tuesday: Sarah Millican — 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $39 and up; TM.

Wednesday-April 9: The Heavyweights Present - "Three Man - The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee" — Garner Galleria Theatre, Denver, $38 and up; denvercenter.org/tickets-events.

March 30-April 1: Trevor Noah — 8 p.m., Bellco Theatre, Denver, $59 and up; axs.com.

Through April 2: "Carousel" — Performed by Now Theatre Co., 7:30 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 2 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays, Lakewood Cultural Center, 470 S. Allison Parkway, Lakewood, $20 and up. Tickets: lakewood.org/lccpresents.

Through April 2: "1776" — Buell Theatre, Denver, $35 and up; denvercenter.org/tickets-events.

Through April 15: "Amerikin" — Curious Theatre Co., 1080 Acoma St., Denver, go online for prices: curioustheatre.org.

Through April 23: "Tick, Tick...Boom!" — Vintage Theatre, Aurora, $20-$38; vintagetheatre.org.

ART

Sunday-April 21: "Sustainable Mosaics" — Lakewood Arts Gallery, 6501 W. Colfax Ave., Lakewood; lakewoodarts.org.

Through March 31: "Generations" Photography Exhibit — Featuring Anthony Maes and ArtLabe interns, PlatteForum Annex Gallery, 2700 Arapahoe St., Denver. Gallery hours by appointment only; sstrand@platteforum.org.

Through March 31: "Women In Their Infinite Forms" — Art show with Athena Project, Dairy Block Alley, 1800 Wazee St., Denver; dairyblock.com/events.

Through May 13: "Her Brush: Japanese Women Artists from the Fong-Johnstone Collection" — Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway, Denver, go online for prices: denverartmuseum.org.

Through May 21: "Speaking with Light: Contemporary Indigenous Photography" — Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway, Denver, go online for prices: denverartmuseum.org.

Through May 22: Pages from the Original Treaty of Guadalupe Hidalgo — Will be displayed in the "Borderlands of Southern Colorado" core exhibit, History Colorado Center, 1200 N. Broadway, Denver. Go online for prices: historycolorado.org.

Through May 28: "Near East to Far West: Fictions of French and American Colonialism" — Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway, Denver, go online for prices; denverartmuseum.org.

Through May 28: "Rugged Beauty: Antique Carpets from Western Asia" — Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway, Denver, go online for prices: denverartmuseum.org.

Through May 28: "Breakthroughs: A Celebration of RedLine at 15" — MCA Denver, 1485 Delgany St., Denver, go online for admission prices. Tickets: mcadenver.org.

Through May 29: Melanie Yazzie: "Peace Walking" — Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St., Denver, go online for prices; botanicgardens.org.

Through June 18: "Renewal" Sculptures by Tamara Kostianovsky — Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St., Denver, go online for prices; botanicgardens.org.

Through Jan. 31, 2024: "The World In Denver" Photography by Robert Weinberg — History Colorado Center, 1200 N. Broadway, Denver. Go online for prices: historycolorado.org.

Through April 1, 2024: "You Should’ve Seen It: Pueblo’s Mineral Palace" — El Pueblo History Museum, 301 N. Union Ave., Pueblo, $5-$7, free for ages 18 and younger; elpueblohistorymuseum.org.

COMPILED BY CARLOTTA OLSON,

THE GAZETTE, 636-0221, CARLOTTA.OLSON@GAZETTE.COM