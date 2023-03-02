AX: axs.com

DA: denverartmuseum.org

DC: denvercenter.org/tickets-events

FM: fillmoreauditorium.org

TM: ticketmaster.com

MUSIC

Thursday: Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band — 7:30 p.m., Ball Arena, Denver, go online for prices; TM.

Thursday: Enjambre — With Making Movies, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $22.50; AX.

Thursday: Jxdn — With Beauty School Dropout, 8 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder, $25-$29; AX.

Thursday: Whethan with Kandy Shop, Gusted — 9 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder, $29.50-$35; AX.

Friday: My 2000's Playlist — With Ja Rule Ashanti, Lil Jon, Fat Joe, Mase, Lloyd, Mike Jones, 7 p.m., Bellco Theatre, Denver, $79 and up; AX.

Friday: 3OH!3 — With The Maine, Joey Valence & Brae, Wildermiss, 7:30 p.m., Mission Ballroom, Denver, $79.50; AX.

Friday: Walker & Royce — With STRM, Hankis, 8 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder, $25-$30; AX.

Friday: Otoboke Beaver — With Cheap Perfume, 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $25; AX.

Friday-Saturday: Elderbrook — With Nasaya, Erez, 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $29 and up; AX.

Saturday: Riverside — With The Cyberiam Duo, 8 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder, $25-$29.50; AX.

Saturday: OTT — With Mark Farina, Random Rab, Tone Ranger, 8 p.m., Mission Ballroom, Denver, $29-95-$50; AX.

Saturday: Wax Tailor — With Kuf Knotz & Christine Elise, 9 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood, $25-$59.95; AX.

Sunday: Eric Johnson — 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $45 and up; TM.

Sunday: The Infamous Stringdusters — 8 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder, $39.50-$45; AX.

Monday: Parov Stelar — 8 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium, Denver, go online for prices; FM.

Tuesday: PUP & Joyce Manor — With Pool Kids, 8 p.m., Mission Ballroom, Denver, $34.50-$75; AX.

Tuesday: The High Kings — 8 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder, $30-$35; AX.

Wednesday: Hardy — 7:45 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium, Denver, go online for prices; FM.

Wednesday: Chiiild — 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $22.50; AX.

Wednesday: Bryce Vine — 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $35 and up; AX.

March 9: Steve Aoli — With 4B BSB Jst Jr, Regard, Bok Nero, 7 p.m., Mission Ballroom, Denver, $36 and up; AX.

March 9: Badflower — With Des Rocks, Blood Red Shoes, 7 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $27.50; AX.

March 9: Inner Wave — 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $22; AX.

March 9: NAV — 8 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium, Denver, go online for prices; FM.

March 9: Hirie — With Kbong & Johnny Cosmic, Vana Liya, 8 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder, $20-$25; AX.

STAGE

Thursday: "Bluey's Big Play" — 7 p.m., Pueblo Memorial Hall, Pueblo, $33-$78; pueblomemorialhall.com.

Thursday-March 12: "Reckoning at the Red Herring Tavern" — Wonderbound Studios, Denver, $65; tinyurl.com/59y36e6w.

Friday: Inspiring Movement — Presented by Cleo Parker Dance, 7:30 p.m., Parsons Theatre, 1 E. Memorial Parkway, Northglenn, $22-$25; tinyurl.com/2kv7jmxu.

Friday and Sunday: "Die tote Stadt (The Dead City)" — Presented by Opera Colorado, Ellie Caulkins Opera House, 1385 Curtis St., Denver, $150, includes dinner and reception; operacolorado.org.

Saturday: Gary Gulman — 7 and 9 p.m., Dairy Arts Center, 2590 Walnut St., Boulder, $35; thedairy.org.

Saturday: Jo Koy — 8 p.m., Ball Arena, Denver, $48 and up; TM.

Saturday-Sunday: "The Thorn" — 7 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, Bellco Theatre, Denver, $30-$79; AX.

Saturday-Sunday: "Bluey's Big Play" — 11 a.m. and 3 p.m., Buell Theatre, Denver, $20 and up; DC.

Wednesday: Neil deGrasse Tyson — 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, go online for prices; TM.

March 9: Sibling Rivalry Live — 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $39 and up; TM.

Through March 12: "Hotter Than Egypt" — Kilstrom Theatre, Denver, $35 and up; DC.

Through March 12: "Laughs in Spanish" — Singleton Theatre, Denver, $35 and up; DC.

ART

Sunday-May 28: "Near East to Far West: Fictions of French and American Colonialism" — Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway, go online for prices; DA.

Through March 18: Gregg Deal’s “Merciless Indian Savages” — El Pueblo History Museum, 301 N. Union Ave., Pueblo; elpueblohistorymuseum.org.

Through March 31: "Women In Their Infinite Forms" — Art show with Athena Project, Dairy Block Alley, 1800 Wazee St., Denver; dairyblock.com/events.

Through May 13: "Her Brush: Japanese Women Artists from the Fong-Johnstone Collection" — Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway, go online for prices; DA.

Through May 21: "Speaking with Light: Contemporary Indigenous Photography" — Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway, go online for prices; DA.

Through May 22: Pages from the Original Treaty of Guadalupe Hidalgo — Will be displayed in the "Borderlands of Southern Colorado" core exhibit, History Colorado Center, 1200 N. Broadway, Denver. Go online for prices: historycolorado.org.

Through May 28: "Rugged Beauty: Antique Carpets from Western Asia" — Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway, go online for prices; DA.

Through May 28: "Breakthroughs: A Celebration of RedLine at 15" — MCA Denver, 1485 Delgany St., go online for prices. Tickets: mcadenver.org.

Through May 29: Melanie Yazzie: "Peace Walking" — Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St., go online for prices; botanicgardens.org.

Through June 18: "Renewal" Sculptures by Tamara Kostianovsky — Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St., go online for prices; botanicgardens.org.

Through Jan. 31, 2024: "The World In Denver" Photography by Robert Weinberg — History Colorado Center, 1200 N. Broadway, Denver, go online for prices: historycolorado.org.

Through April 1, 2024: "You Should’ve Seen It: Pueblo’s Mineral Palace" — El Pueblo History Museum, 301 N. Union Ave., Pueblo, $5-$7, free for ages 18 and younger; elpueblohistorymuseum.org.

COMPILED BY CARLOTTA OLSON, THE GAZETTE