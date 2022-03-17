AX: axs.com
CW: comedyworks.com
TM: ticketmaster.com
MUSIC
Thursday: Marshall Tucker Band — With Dave Mason, 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $29 and up; TM.
Thursday: The Brothers Comatose & the Sweet Lillies — 7:30 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder, $18-$22; AX.
Thursday: Bonobo — 8 p.m., Mission Ballroom, Denver, $39.95-$55; AX.
Friday: Motown 60th Anniversary — With The Four Tops, 8 p.m., Pueblo Memorial Hall, Pueblo, $48-$78; PMH.
Friday: The Districts — With Francis of Delirium, Vanillaroma, 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $22.75; AX.
Friday: Elle King — With Lola Kirke, 9 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood, $32.50; AX.
Friday: Madeon — With Yung Bae, 9 p.m., Mission Ballroom, Denver, $35-$75; AX.
Monday: Colbie Caillat — With Nick Davisson, 7:30 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder, $45-$65; AX.
Monday: W.I.T.C.H. — With Night Beats, Mauskovic Dance Band, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $23; AX.
Monday: Half Alive — 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $30; AX.
Tuesday: Yves Tumor — 8 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder, $25-$30; AX.
Tuesday: Indigo De Souza — With Field Medic, 8 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder, $16-$20; AX.
Tuesday: The Tallest Man on Earth — With Uwade, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood, $35; AX.
Wednesday: alt-J & Portgual. The Man — With Cherry Glazerr, 7 p.m., 1STBANK Center, Broomfield, 49.95-$99.50; AX.
STAGE
Friday: Gilbert Gottfried — 7 p.m., The Stanley Hotel Concert Hall, Estes Park, $35 and up; stanleylive.com.
Friday-Saturday: Joe Dombrowski — 7:15 and 9:45 p.m., Comedy Works South at the Landmark, 5345 Landmark Place, Greenwood Village, $30; CW.
Friday-April 3: “1776 — Presented by Performing Now Theatre Co., 7:30 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 2 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays, Lakewood Cultural Center, 470 S. Allison Parkway, Lakewood, $20 and up; lakewood.org/tickets.
Friday-May 19: “Stick Fly” — Black Box Repertory Theatre, Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities, 6901 Wadsworth Blvd., Arvada, $45 and up; arvadacenter.org.
Saturday: Letterkenny Live — 7 p.m., Bellco Theatre, Denver, $39.50-$75; AX.
Saturday-Sunday: “Cinderella” — Presented by Littleton Youth Ballet, 6-7 p.m. Saturday, noon-1 p.m. and 5-6 p.m. Sunday, Lone Tree Arts Center, 10075 Commons St., Lone Tree, $26-$38. Tickets; lonetreeartscenter.org.
Tuesday: “Swan Lake” — Presented by the Russian Ballet Theatre, 7 p.m., Pueblo Memorial Hall, Pueblo, $38-$98; PMH.
Wednesday: Trixie and Katya — 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $97 and up; TM.
ART
Through April 3: “Organic Tarot” — Works by Tya Alisa Anthony, Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St., Denver, go online for prices; botanicgardens.org.
Through April 3: “Cross Pollination: The Moth Migration Project” — Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St., Denver, go online for prices; botanicgardens.org.
Through April 3: “The Indelible Garden” — Prints by Taiko Chandler, Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St., Denver, go online for prices; botanicgardens.org.
Through May 8: “Traitor, Survivor, Icon: The Legacy of La Malinche” — Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway, Denver, go online for prices; denverartmuseum.org.
Through May 15: “Snowbound Strength: Horses in the Rocky Mountain Winter” Pop-Up Exhibition — With works by Todd Bacon, History Colorado Center, 1200 N. Broadway, Denver, free with admission. Tickets required: historycolorado.org.
Through May 22: Eamon Ore-Giron: “Competing with Lightning / Rivalizando con el relampágo” Exhibition — MCA Denver, 1485 Delgany St., Denver, go online for prices; mcadenver.org.
Through May 22: Dyani White Hawk: “ Speaking to Relatives” Exhibition — MCA Denver, 1485 Delgany St., Denver, go online for prices; mcadenver.org.
Through June 30: “Skyward: Breakthroughs In Flight” — Wings over the Rockies Air & Space Museum, 7711 E. Academy Boulevard, Denver, included with museum admission. Tickets required: wingsmuseum.org/portfolio/skyward.
COMPILED BY CARLOTTA OLSON,
636-0221, CARLOTTA.OLSON@GAZETTE.COM