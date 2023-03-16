AX: axs.com

TM: ticketmaster.com

MUSIC

Thursday: Ani DiFranco — With Pieta Brown, 8 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder, $35-$50; AX.

Thursday: Nessa Barrett — With Isabel LaRosa, 8 p.m., Mission Ballroom, Denver, $30; AX.

Friday: Southern Avenue — 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $20; AX.

Friday: Wyes Blood — With Vagabon, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood, $27.50; AX.

Friday: Sippy — With BWRZ, Planet Bloop, 9 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder, $15-$18; AX.

Friday: Trivecta — 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $25.50 and up; AX.

Friday-Saturday: Pigeons Playing Ping Pong — 8 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder, $29.50-$35; AX.

Saturday: Underoath — With Periphery, Loathe, 7 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $42.50; AX.

Saturday: Unwritten Law — With Authority Zero, Mercy Music, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $24; AX.

Saturday: Kimbra — With Tei Shi, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood, $25; AX.

Saturday: The Stews — With Barefoot in the Bathroom, Bleak Mystique, 9 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder, $15-$25; AX.

Saturday: Sidepiece — With Westend, Colverdale, Taruhh, 9 p.m., Mission Ballroom, Denver, $35 and up; AX.

Sunday: Skillet & Theory of a Deadman — With Saint Asonia, 7 p.m., Mission Ballroom, Denver, $39.50-$85; AX.

Monday: Alter Bridge — With Mammoth WVH, Pistols at Dawn, 8 p.m., Mission Ballroom, Denver, $35-$75; AX.

Monday: Whitney — With Shannon Lay, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $25; AX.

Monday: Masego — With Ogi, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $35.50-$65.50; AX.

Tuesday: The Church — 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood, $35-$69; AX.

Tuesday: The Residents — 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $35; AX.

Tuesday: Emotional Oranges — 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $25; AX.

Wednesday: Rayland Baxter — With Liz Cooper, Friko, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood, $25; AX.

Wednesday: Tank and the Bangas — With McKinley Dixon, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $30; AX.

Wednesday: Powerwolf — 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $67.50; AX.

March 23: Air Supply — 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $49 and up; TM.

March 23: Pinback — With Disheveled Cuss, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood, $27 and up; AX.

March 23: Gano & Friends II — Featuring Method with Gano, Shifty, Amici B2B Gusted, Reds B2B Rij, Jen, 8 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder, $15-$18; AX.

March 23-24: Sullivan King — 8 p.m. March 23, 9 p.m. March 24, Mission Ballroom, Denver, $29.95 and up; AX.

STAGE

Friday: Justin Willman — 4 and 7:30 p.m., The PACE Center, 20000 Pikes Peak Ave., Parker, $39 and up; parkerarts.org.

Friday-Saturday: "The Jungle Book Kids" and "Moana Jr." — Presented by the Platte Valley Players, 7 p.m. Friday, 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday, Armory Performing Arts Center, 300 Strong St., Brighton, $13, $10 for kids. Tickets: plattevalleyplayers.org.

Friday-Saturday: Heather McMahan — 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $44 and up; TM.

Friday-April 2: "Carousel" — Performed by Now Theatre Co., 7:30 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 2 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays, Lakewood Cultural Center, 470 S. Allison Parkway, Lakewood, $20 and up. Tickets: lakewood.org/lccpresents.

Friday-April 23: "Tick, Tick...Boom!" — Vintage Theatre, Aurora, $20-$38; vintagetheatre.org.

Sunday: David Cross — With Sean Patton, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood, $39.50-$49.50; AX.

Tuesday-April 2: "1776" — Buell Theatre, Denver, $35 and up; denvercenter.org/tickets-events.

Through Sunday: "Fiddler on the Roof" — Buell Theatre, Denver, $35 and up; denvercenter.org/tickets-events.

Through April 15: "Amerikin" — Curious Theatre Co., 1080 Acoma St., Denver, go online for prices: curioustheatre.org.

ART

Friday-March 31: "Generations" Photography Exhibit — Featuring Anthony Maes and ArtLabe interns, PlatteForum Annex Gallery, 2700 Arapahoe St., Denver. Gallery hours by appointment only; sstrand@platteforum.org.

Through Saturday: Gregg Deal’s “Merciless Indian Savages” — El Pueblo History Museum, 301 N. Union Ave., Pueblo; elpueblohistorymuseum.org.

Through March 31: "Women In Their Infinite Forms" — Art show with Athena Project, Dairy Block Alley, 1800 Wazee St., Denver; dairyblock.com/events.

Through May 13: "Her Brush: Japanese Women Artists from the Fong-Johnstone Collection" — Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway, Denver, go online for prices: denverartmuseum.org.

Through May 21: "Speaking with Light: Contemporary Indigenous Photography" — Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway, Denver, go online for prices: denverartmuseum.org.

Through May 22: Pages from the Original Treaty of Guadalupe Hidalgo — Will be displayed in the "Borderlands of Southern Colorado" core exhibit, History Colorado Center, 1200 N. Broadway, Denver. Go online for prices: historycolorado.org.

Through May 28: "Near East to Far West: Fictions of French and American Colonialism" — Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway, Denver, go online for prices; denverartmuseum.org.

Through May 28: "Rugged Beauty: Antique Carpets from Western Asia" — Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway, Denver, go online for prices: denverartmuseum.org.

Through May 28: "Breakthroughs: A Celebration of RedLine at 15" — MCA Denver, 1485 Delgany St., Denver, go online for admission prices. Tickets: mcadenver.org.

Through May 29: Melanie Yazzie: "Peace Walking" — Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St., Denver, go online for prices; botanicgardens.org.

Through June 18: "Renewal" Sculptures by Tamara Kostianovsky — Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St., Denver, go online for prices; botanicgardens.org.

Through Jan. 31, 2024: "The World In Denver" Photography by Robert Weinberg — History Colorado Center, 1200 N. Broadway, Denver. Go online for prices: historycolorado.org.

Through April 1, 2024: "You Should’ve Seen It: Pueblo’s Mineral Palace" — El Pueblo History Museum, 301 N. Union Ave., Pueblo, $5-$7, free for ages 18 and younger; elpueblohistorymuseum.org.

COMPILED BY CARLOTTA OLSON,

THE GAZETTE, 636-0221, CARLOTTA.OLSON@GAZETTE.COM