AX: axs.com
CW: comedyworks.com
TM: ticketmaster.com
MUSIC
Thursday: Futurebirds — 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $22; AX.
Friday: Fruition — With The Record Company, DJ SLeePY, 6:30 p.m., Mission Ballroom, Denver, $25-$50; AX.
Friday: Parcels — 9 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood, $22.75; AX.
Saturday: Disney Princess — The Concert — 7:30 p.m., Bellco Theatre, Denver, $39-$80; AX.
Saturday: Champagne Drip — With Ravenscoon, Canabliss, Mythm, Tape B, 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $20-$30; AX.
Sunday: dodie — With Lizzy McAlpine, 7 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $43.75-$48; AX.
Monday: Glass Animals — 8 p.m., Mission Ballroom, Denver, $69.50-$90; AX.
Tuesday: The British Invasion — 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $39 and up; TM.
Tuesday: Tones and I — 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $35.75; AX.
Wednesday: Justin Bieber — 7:30 p.m., Ball Arena, Denver, $89 and up; TM.
Wednesday: Patrick Droney — 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $20; AX.
March 17: Marshall Tucker Band — With Dave Mason, 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $29 and up; TM.
March 17: The Brothers Comatose & the Sweet Lillies — 7:30 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder, $18-$22; AX.
March 17: Bonobo — 8 p.m., Mission Ballroom, Denver, $39.95-$55; AX.
STAGE
Thursday: “Dancing with the Stars: Live!” — 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $39 and up; TM.
Thursday-Saturday: Christopher Titus — 7:30 p.m. Thursday, 7 and 9:45 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Comedy Works South at the Landmark, 5345 Landmark Place, Greenwood Village, $25-$32; CW.
Thursday-Saturday: Ron Funches — 8 p.m. Thursday, 7:30 and 9:45 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Comedy Works Downtown in Larimer Square, 1226 15th St., Denver, $26-$32; CW.
Friday-April 17: “Cat on a Hot Tin Roof” — Vintage Theatre, 1468 Dayton St., Aurora, $20-$34; vintagetheatre.org.
Saturday: Daniel Habif — 7 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $39 and up; TM.
Wednesday: “L.O.L. Surprise! Live” — 6 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $29 and up; TM.
ART
Friday-May 15: “Snowbound Strength: Horses in the Rocky Mountain Winter” Pop-Up Exhibition — With works by Todd Bacon, History Colorado Center, 1200 N. Broadway, Denver, free with admission. Tickets required: historycolorado.org.
Through April 3: “Organic Tarot” — Works by Tya Alisa Anthony, Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St., Denver, go online for prices; botanicgardens.org.
Through April 3: “Cross Pollination: The Moth Migration Project” — Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St., Denver, go online for prices; botanicgardens.org.
Through April 3: “The Indelible Garden” — Prints by Taiko Chandler, Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St., Denver, go online for prices; botanicgardens.org.
Through May 8: “Traitor, Survivor, Icon: The Legacy of La Malinche” — Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway, Denver, go online for prices; denverartmuseum.org.
Through May 22: Eamon Ore-Giron: “Competing with Lightning / Rivalizando con el relampágo” Exhibition — MCA Denver, 1485 Delgany St., Denver, go online for prices; mcadenver.org.
Through May 22: Dyani White Hawk: “ Speaking to Relatives” Exhibition — MCA Denver, 1485 Delgany St., Denver, go online for prices; mcadenver.org.
Through June 30: “Skyward: Breakthroughs In Flight” — Wings over the Rockies Air & Space Museum, 7711 E. Academy Boulevard, Denver, included with museum admission. Tickets required: wingsmuseum.org/portfolio/skyward.
