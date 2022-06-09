AX: axs.com
TM: ticketmaster.com
MUSIC
Thursday: Brit Floyd — 8 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $70-$85; AX.
Thursday: The Revivalists — 8 p.m., Mission Ballroom, Denver, $52.95-$99.50; AX.
Thursday: Town Mountain — 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $15; AX.
Thursday: The Black Angles — 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $29.95-$75; AX.
Friday-Saturday: Frankie Valli & the Four Seasons — 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $65 and up; TM.
Saturday: Jack White — 8 p.m., 1STBANK Center, Broomfield, $55-$105; AX.
Sunday: Tash Sultana — 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $49.95-$70; AX.
Tuesday: Kings Kaleidoscope — 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $25; AX.
June 16: Chicago and Brian Wilson — With Al Jardine and Blondie Chaplin, 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $40.50 and up; AX.
STAGE
Friday-Saturday: ”Rockin’ and Rollin’ With Miss Rhythm: The Story of R&B Legend Ruth Brown” — 7:30 p.m., Garner Galleria Theatre, 1101 13th St., Denver, $45; denvercenter.org/tickets-events.
Friday-June 26: “Nice Work if You Can Get it” — 7:30 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 2 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays, Lakewood Cultural Center, 470 S. Allison Parkway, Lakewood, $20-$36; performancenow.org.
Friday-July 3: Shakespeare in the Sangres — Outdoor amphitheater behind Jones Theater, Westcliffe; tinyurl.com/2ubav69m.
Sunday: My Name is NOT Mom — 4 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $30 and up; TM.
Monday: She & Him — With Zooey Deschanel & M. Ward, 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $49 and up; TM.
Wednesday: Alyssa Edwards — 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $35-$75; AX.
June 16-19: “Say My Name” — The People’s Building, 9995 E. Colfax Ave., Aurora, $20-$30; insightcolab.org.
ART
Through June 30: “Skyward: Breakthroughs In Flight” — Wings over the Rockies Air & Space Museum, 7711 E. Academy Boulevard, Denver, included with museum admission. Tickets required: wingsmuseum.org/portfolio/skyward.
Through Aug. 28: “Modern Women/Modern Vision” — Works from the Bank of America Collection, Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway, Denver, go online for prices; denverartmuseum.org.
Through Sept. 5: “The Dr. Seuss Experience” — Centennial Promenade, 9667 E. County Line Road, Centennial, go online for prices. Tickets: experienceseuss.com.
Through Sept. 11: “Ursula von Rydingsvard: The Contour of Feeling” — Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St., Denver, go online for prices; botanicgardens.org.
Through Sept. 5: “Age of Armor: Treasures from the Higgins Collection at the Worcester Art Museum” — Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway, Denver, go online for prices; denverartmuseum.org.
Through Dec. 31: “Colorado Through the Seasons” — Works by nature photography Jeremy Janus, Denver International Airport, Denver; tinyurl.com/5d7xtpcj.
FESTIVALS
Friday-Sunday: Folk n’ Bluegrass Festival — Music with views, Pagosa Springs; folkwest.com.
Friday-Sunday: Bluegrass and Roots Music Festival — Palisade; palisademusic.com.
Saturday: The BigWonderful Brews and Bluegrass — With Tenth Mountain Division and Jon Stickley Trio, Belleview Station, Denver thebigwonderful.com.
Compiled by CARLOTTA OLSON, THE GAZETTE, 636-0221, CARLOTTA.OLSON@GAZETTE.COM