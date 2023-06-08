MUSIC

Thursday: King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard — 1:30 and 8 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $49 and up; axs.com.

Thursday-Saturday: All Them Witches — 8 p.m. Thursday, 9 a.m. Friday-Saturday, Bluebird Theater, Denver, $99 and up; axs.com.

Friday: Brit Floyd — 8 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, go online for prices; axs.com.

Friday: Old Gods of Appalachia — 8 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder, $35-$45; axs.com.

Friday-Sunday: Trey Anastasio Trio — With Dezron Douglas and Jon Fishman, 8 p.m., Mission Ballroom, Denver, $76.50; axs.com.

Saturday: Big Head Todd and the Monsters — With Grace Potter, 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $58 and up; axs.com.

Saturday: Kane Brown — With Gabby Barrett, Locash, 7 p.m., Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre, Greenwood Village, $50.50-$110.50; axs.com.

Saturday: Save Ferris & Five Iron Frenzy — With Younger Than Neil, Sorry Sweetheart, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood, $24.50; axs.com.

Saturday: Leadville Cherokee — With Dylan Kishner Band, The Diabolics, 8 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder, $15-$18; axs.com.

Sunday: Rodrigo y Gabriela — With Bahamas, 8 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $55 and up; axs.com.

Monday: Del Amitri — With Cole Scheifele, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $39.50; axs.com.

Tuesday: Barenaked Ladies — With Semisonic, Del Amitri, 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $65 and up; axs.com.

Tuesday: Ghostland Observatory — 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood, $25.50; axs.com.

Wednesday-June 15: Whiskey Myers — 6:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $48 and up; axs.com.

June 15: Lovelytheband — With Beach Weather, Ava Maybee, 7:30 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $29-$109; axs.com.

STAGE

Friday-June 25: "Dirty Rotten Scoundrels" — 7:30 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 2 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays, Lakewood Cultural Center, Lakewood, $20 and up; performancenow.org.

Friday-July 1: "Stonewall" — Benchmark Theatre, Lakewood, $18-$30; benchmarktheatre.com.

Tuesday-June 18: "Aladdin" — Buell Theatre, Denver, $35 and up; denvercenter.org.

June 15-July 29: "Sensatia, Cirque Cabaret" — The Arch, a Non Plus Ultra Venue, 3011 Walnut St., Denver, go online for prices: sensatiacabaret.com.

Through Saturday: "On the Exhale" — Curious Theatre Co., 1080 Acoma St., Denver, go online for prices: curioustheatre.org.

Through Sunday: "The Oldest Boy: A Play in Three Ceremonies" — Miners Alley Playhouse, 1224 Washington Ave., Golden, $44-$56; minersalley.com.

Through June 18: "The 39 Steps" — Singleton Theatre, Denver, $35 and up; denvercenter.org.

Through July 9: "Driving Miss Daisy" — Vintage Theatre, Bond-Trimble Theatre, Aurora, $20-$34; vintagetheatre.org.

ART

Sunday-Oct. 1: Justin Favela: "Vistas in Color" — Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St., go online for prices: botanicgardens.org.

Sunday-Oct. 1: Ansel Adams: "Early Works" — Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St., go online for prices: botanicgardens.org.

Wednesday-Sept. 10: "Tomashi Jackson: Across the Universe" — MCA Denver, 1485 Delgany St., go online for prices: mcadenver.org.

Wednesday-Sept. 10: "Anna Tsouhlarakis: Indigenous Absurdities" — MCA Denver, 1485 Delgany St., go online for prices: mcadenver.org.

Through Sunday: Colorado Governor's Art Show & Sale — Loveland Museum, 503 N. Lincoln Ave., Loveland, $7, free for ages 12 and younger. One-third of net proceeds will be donated to Thompson Education Foundation’s Resiliency Fund for Unhoused Youth; governorsartshow.org.

Through June 18: "Renewal" by Tamara Kostianovsky — Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St., Denver, go online for prices: botanicgardens.org.

Through June 30: Pollinator Place exhibit — Butterfly Pavilion, 6252 W. 104th Ave., Westminster, go online for additional events and prices: butterflies.org.

Through July 4: "Rainbows & Revolutions" — State-sponsored LGBTQ+ history exhibition, History Colorado Center, 1200 N. Broadway, Denver, go online for prices: historycolorado.org.

Through Aug. 5: "I Do/We Do/You Do" — Center for Visual Art, 965 Santa Fe Drive, Denver; 303-615-0282, jmiles@msudenver.edu.

Through Aug. 20: "Preserving Our Place: Knowledge is Power" — National Center for Atmospheric Research Mesa Lab, Boulder; ncar.ucar.edu.

Through Aug. 27: "The World is Changing" — Exhibit about the 1893 World's Fair, Molly Brown House Museum, 1340 Pennsylvania St., Denver, go online for prices: mollybrown.org.

Through Dec. 30: "More Than Place: Colorado, Women, and Land" — El Pueblo History Museum, 301 N. Union Ave., Pueblo, go online for prices: elpueblohistorymuseum.org.

Through Jan. 31: "The World In Denver" Photography by Robert Weinberg — History Colorado Center, 1200 N. Broadway, Denver. Go online for prices: historycolorado.org.

Through April 1: "You Should’ve Seen It: Pueblo’s Mineral Palace" — El Pueblo History Museum, 301 N. Union Ave., Pueblo, go online for prices: elpueblohistorymuseum.org.

Through May 31: "Revolt 1680/2180: Runners + Gliders" — History Colorado Center, 1200 N. Broadway, Denver. Go online for prices: historycolorado.org.

FESTIVALS

Thursday-Sunday: Denver Fringe Arts Festival — Diverse artistic voices in all forms of performing arts, RiNo Art District/Five Points, Denver; denverfringe.org.

Friday-Saturday: NightVision Festival — Christian music festival, Grand Junction; nightvisionphm.com.

Friday-Sunday: Palisade Bluegrass and Roots Music Festival — Guitars, fiddles and sunshine, Palisade; palisademusic.com.

Friday-Sunday: Folk n’ Bluegrass Festival — Music with views, Pagosa Springs; folkwest.com.

Saturday-Sunday: Denver Chalk Art Festival — Colorado's most colorful event, Golden Triangle Neighborhood, Denver; denverchalk.art.

Sunday-Aug. 13: Colorado Shakespeare Festival — Nation’s second-oldest Shakespeare festival, Boulder; cupresents.org.

June 15-18: Sonic Bloom Festival — Colorado’s premier electronic music festival, Hummingbird Ranch, Rye; sonicbloomfestival.com.