AX: axs.com
CW: comedyworks.com
MUSIC
Thursday: Kraftwerk 3-D — 7:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $49.95-$129.95; AX.
Thursday: Bright Eyes — 8 p.m., Mission Ballroom, Denver, $42.50-$85; AX.
Friday: Dirty Heads — With Soja, Tribal Seeds, Artikal Sound System, 6:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $59.50-$89.50; AX.
Saturday: Wallows — 8 p.m., Mission Ballroom, Denver, $39.95-$79.95; AX.
Saturday: The Expendables — 9 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder, $25-$28; AX.
Saturday-Sunday: Zeds Dead — 5 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $52.80-$85; AX.
Monday: Zeds Dead — With Ternion Sound, 8 p.m., Mission Ballroom, Denver, $49.50-$89; AX.
Tuesday-Wednesday: Bob Dylan — 8 p.m., Buell Theatre, Denver, $59.50-$142.50; AX.
Wednesday: Halsey — With The Marías, Abby Roberts, 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $59.50-$149.50; AX.
Wednesday: Puscifer — With Moodie Black, 8 p.m., Mission Ballroom, Denver, $59.95-$90; AX.
July 7: Don McLean — 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $19 and up; ticketmaster.com.
STAGE
Thursday-Saturday: Neal Brennan — 8 p.m. Thursday, 7:30 and 9:45 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Comedy Works Downtown in Larimer Square, 1226 15th St., Denver, $35; CW.
Friday-Saturday: Josh Blue — 7 p.m. Friday, 6 and 8:15 p.m. Saturday, Comedy Works South at the Landmark, 5345 Landmark Place, Greenwood Village, $28; CW.
Friday-July 31: “Gypsy” — Vintage Theatre, 1468 Dayton St., Aurora, $20-$38; vintagetheatre.org.
Through July 17: “Dixie’s Never Wear a Tube Top While Riding a Mechanical Bull (and 16 Other Things I Learned While I Was Drinking Last Thursday)” — Garner Galleria Theatre, 1101 13th St., Denver, $46-$80. Tickets: denvercenter.org/tickets-events.
ART
Sunday-Nov. 11: “Georgia O’Keefe: Photographer” — Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway, go online for prices; denverart museum.org.
Through Aug. 28: “Modern Women/Modern Vision” — Works from the Bank of America Collection, Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway, go online for prices; denverart museum.org.
Through Sept. 5: “The Dr. Seuss Experience” Exhibit — Centennial Promenade, 9667 E. County Line Road, Centennial, go online for prices. Tickets: experienceseuss.com.
Through Sept. 11: “Ursula von Rydingsvard: The Contour of Feeling” — Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St., go online for prices; botanicgardens.org.
Through Sept. 5: “Age of Armor: Treasures from the Higgins Collection at the Worcester Art Museum” — Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway, go online for prices; denverart museum.org.
Through Dec. 31: “Colorado Through the Seasons” — Works by nature photography Jeremy Janus, Denver International Airport; tinyurl.com/5d7xtpcj.
FESTIVALS
Friday-Sunday: Cherry Creek Arts Festival — Celebration of visual, culinary and performing arts, Cherry Creek North, Denver; cherrycreekartsfestival.org.
Saturday-Monday: Snowmass Art Festival — Base Village Events Lawn, Snowmass Village; gosnowmass.com/events.
Saturday-July 31: Opera Festival — With “The Light in the Piazza,” “Die Fledermaus” and more, Central City; centralcityopera.org/2022-festival.
Wednesday-July 10: The Ride Festival — Stellar rock and roll music, Telluride; ridefestival.com.
July 7-9: July Art Festival — Breckenridge; mountainartfestivals.com.
July 7-10: High Mountain Hay Fever Bluegrass Festival — Westcliffe; highmountainhayfever.org.
July 7-31: Music in the Mountains — Classical music festival, Durango; musicinthemountains.com.
COMPILED BY CARLOTTA OLSON, THE GAZETTE