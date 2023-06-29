AX: axs.com

MUSIC

Thursday: The Head and the Heart — With Rayland Baxter, Sera Cahoone, 7:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $100; AX.

Thursday: MonoNeon - Dead & Co Pre Pre Party — With Ramakhandra, 8 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder, $22.50-$25; AX.

Friday: Dirty Heads — With Lettuce, Tropidelic, 5 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $59 and up; AX.

Friday: Mota Goes Dead - Dead & Co Pre Party — With River Spell, Solvera, 9 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder; AX.

Friday-Saturday: Melvin Seals & JGB - Dead & Co Pre Party — 8 p.m. Friday, 11:30 p.m. Saturday, Boulder Theater, Boulder; AX.

Saturday: Dusty Boots — With Colter Wall, Orville Peck, Margo Price, Houndmouth, Futurebirds, Murder by Death, Nick Shoulders, Willi Carlisle, Casey James Prestwood, Kyle Moon & the Misled, Extra Gold, Honey Blazer, 2 p.m., Civic Center Park, Denver, $89.95 and up; AX.

Saturday: Brothers Osborne — With Niko Moon, Kameron Marlowe, Hailey Whitters, Randall King, Double Wide, 4 p.m., Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre, Greenwood Village, $25 and up; AX.

Saturday: 311 — With J Boog, Matisyahu and Arrested Development, 6:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $59 and up; AX.

Saturday: Futurebirds - Dusty Boots After Party Set — 10 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $35; AX.

Saturday: Steely Dead - Dead & Co After Party — 11:30 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder; AX.

Sunday: The Motet - Dead & Co After Party — 11:30 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder, $29.50-$32.50; AX.

Sunday: Spafford - Dead & Co After Party — 11:30 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder, $25-$30; AX.

Sunday-Monday: Zeds Dead — 4 p.m. Sunday, 5 p.m. Monday, Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $52 and up; AX.

Monday: blink-182 — 7:30 p.m., Ball Arena, Denver, $96 and up; TM.

Monday: Between the Buried and Me — With Thank You Scientist, Rivers of Nihil, 7:30 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $25; AX.

Monday: Yonder Mountain String Band - Dead & Co After Party — 11:30 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder, $29.50-$35; AX.

Tuesday: Blues Traveler — With Railroad Earth, North Mississippi Allstars, 6 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $46 and up; AX.

Wednesday: John Williams' Suites from Star Wars and Harry Potter — With the Colorado Symphony, 7:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $35-$75; AX.

Wednesday: The Rocket Summer — With The Juliana Theory, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $22.50; AX.

July 6: Bryan Adams — With Joan Jett and the Blackhearts, 7:30 p.m., Ball Arena, Denver, $25 and up; TM.

STAGE

Thursday: Seth Meyers — 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $39 and up; TM.

Wednesday-Aug. 13: "Cirque Du Soleil - Kooza" — Ball Arena, Denver, $54 and up; TM.

Through Saturday: "Stonewall" — Benchmark Theatre, Lakewood, $18-$30; benchmarktheatre.com.

Through Sunday: "The Book of Mormon" — Buell Theatre, Denver, $35 and up; denvercenter.org/tickets-events.

Through July 9: "Driving Miss Daisy" — Vintage Theatre, Bond-Trimble Theatre, Aurora, $20-$34; vintagetheatre.org.

Through July 29: "Sensatia, Cirque Cabaret" — The Arch, a Non Plus Ultra Venue, 3011 Walnut St., Denver, go online for prices: sensatiacabaret.com.

Through July 30: "In the Heights" — Vintage Theatre, Nickelson Auditorium, Aurora, $20-$38; vintagetheatre.org.

ART

Saturday-Aug. 30: Summer Artist in Residence - Makenzie Davis — Firehouse Art Center, Studio, 667 4th Ave., Longmont; firehouseart.org.

Sunday-Nov. 5: "Indigo" — Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St., Denver, go online for prices; botanicgardens.org.

Through Friday: Pollinator Place Exhibit — Butterfly Pavilion, 6252 W. 104th Ave., Westminster, go online for additional events and prices: butterflies.org/pollinator/palooza.

Through Tuesday: "Rainbows & Revolutions" — State-sponsored LGBTQ+ history exhibition, History Colorado Center, 1200 N. Broadway, Denver, go online for prices: historycolorado.org.

Through Tuesday: Telluride Plein Air — Celebration of outdoor painting, Telluride; telluridepleinair.com.

Through July 13: "4th Annual - Us" — Featuring artists Christopher La Fleur and Raven Rohrig, Bitfactory Gallery, 851 Santa Fe Drive, Denver; bitfactory.net.

Through July 23: "Crafted: Subverting the Frame" — Works by Layl McDill, Mary Robinson and Andrea Alonge, Firehouse Art Center, Main Gallery, 667 4th Ave., Longmont; firehouseart.org.

Through Aug. 5: "I Do/We Do/You Do" — Center for Visual Art, 965 Santa Fe Drive, Denver; 303-615-0282, [email protected].

Through Aug. 20: "Preserving Our Place: Knowledge is Power" — National Center for Atmospheric Research Mesa Lab, Boulder; ncar.ucar.edu/who-we-are/contact-us/visit-us.

Through Aug. 27: "The World is Changing" — Exhibit about the 1893 World's Fair, Molly Brown House Museum, 1340 Pennsylvania St., Denver, go online for prices: mollybrown.org.

Through Sept. 10: "Tomashi Jackson: Across the Universe" — MCA Denver, 1485 Delgany St., Denver, go online for admission prices. Tickets: mcadenver.org.

Through Sept. 10: "Anna Tsouhlarakis: Indigenous Absurdities" — MCA Denver, 1485 Delgany St., Denver, go online for admission prices. Tickets: mcadenver.org.

Through Oct. 1: Justin Favela: "Vistas in Color" — Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St., Denver, go online for prices; botanicgardens.org.

Through Oct. 1: Ansel Adams: "Early Works" — Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St., Denver, go online for prices; botanicgardens.org.

Through Dec. 30: "More Than Place: Colorado, Women, and Land" — El Pueblo History Museum, 301 N. Union Ave., Pueblo, go online for prices; elpueblohistorymuseum.org.

Through Jan. 31: "The World In Denver" Photography by Robert Weinberg — History Colorado Center, 1200 N. Broadway, Denver. Go online for prices: historycolorado.org.

Through April 1: "You Should’ve Seen It: Pueblo’s Mineral Palace" — El Pueblo History Museum, 301 N. Union Ave., Pueblo, go online for prices; elpueblohistorymuseum.org.

Through May 31: "Revolt 1680/2180: Runners + Gliders" — History Colorado Center, 1200 N. Broadway, Denver. Go online for prices: historycolorado.org.

FESTIVALS

Thursday-Aug. 6: Colorado Music Festival — Summer Concert Season of orchestral and chamber music, Chautauqua Auditorium, Boulder; coloradomusicfestival.org.

Thursday-Aug. 20: Aspen Music Festival and School — Wide variety of musical works, periods and performers, Aspen; aspenmusicfestival.com.

Saturday-Monday: Cherry Creek Arts Festival — Celebration of visual, culinary and performing arts, Cherry Creek North, Denver; cherrycreekartsfestival.org.

July 6-8: July Art Festival — Nationally ranked fine art festival, Breckenridge; mountainartfestivals.com.

July 6-9: High Mountain Hay Fever Bluegrass Festival — With Dry Branch Fire Squad, Dayton and more, Bluff and Summit Park, Westcliffe; highmountainhayfever.org.

July 6-30: Music in the Mountains — Classical music festival, Durango; musicinthemountains.com.

