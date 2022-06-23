AX: axs.com
MUSIC
Saturday: Crystal Skies — 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $19-$27.95; AX.
Monday: Third Eye Blind — With Taking Back Sunday, Hockey Dad, 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $49.75-$89.75; AX.
Tuesday: Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue — 6:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $46.75-$75; AX.
Tuesday: Fleet Foxes — 7:30 p.m., Mission Ballroom, Denver, $55-$99.50; AX.
June 30: Kraftwerk 3-D — 7:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $49.95-$129.95; AX.
June 30: Bright Eyes — 8 p.m., Mission Ballroom, Denver, $42.50-$85; AX.
July 1: Dirty Heads — With Soja, Tribal Seeds, Artikal Sound System, 6:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $59.50-$89.50; AX.
July 2: Wallows — 8 p.m., Mission Ballroom, Denver, $39.95-$79.95; AX.
STAGE
Saturday: The Wait Wait Stand-Up Tour — Presented by Colorado Public Radio, 7 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $39.50 and up; ticketmaster.com.
June 30-July 2: Neal Brennan — 8 p.m. June 30, 7:30 and 9:45 p.m. July 1-2, Comedy Works Downtown in Larimer Square, 1226 15th St., Denver, $35; comedyworks.com.
Through July 17: “Dixie’s Never Wear a Tube Top While Riding a Mechanical Bull (and 16 Other Things I Learned While I Was Drinking Last Thursday)” — Garner Galleria Theatre, 1101 13th St., Denver, $46-$80. Tickets: denvercenter.org/tickets-events.
ART
July 3-Nov. 11: “Georgia O’Keefe: Photographer” — Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway, go online for prices; denverartmuseum.org.
Through Aug. 28: “Modern Women/Modern Vision” — Works from the Bank of America Collection, Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway, go online for prices; denverartmuseum.org.
Through Sept. 5: The Dr. Seuss Experience — Centennial Promenade, 9667 E. County Line Road, Centennial, go online for prices. Tickets: experienceseuss.com.
Through Sept. 11: “Ursula von Rydingsvard: The Contour of Feeling” — Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St., go online for prices; botanicgardens.org.
Through Sept. 5: “Age of Armor: Treasures from the Higgins Collection at the Worcester Art Museum” — Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway, go online for prices; denverartmuseum.org.
Through Dec. 31: “Colorado Through the Seasons” — Works by nature photography Jeremy Janus, Denver International Airport; tinyurl.com/5d7xtpcj.
FESTIVALS
Thursday-Saturday: Country Jam Music Festival — Grand Junction; countryjam.com.
Thursday-Saturday: Beanstalk Music and Mountain Festival — Bond; beanstalkfestival.com.
Thursday-Sunday: Denver Fringe Arts Festival — RiNo Art District/Five Points; denverfringe.org.
Thursday-Aug. 4: Bravo! Vail Music Festival — Celebrating more than 30 years of music in the mountains; bravovail.org.
Friday-Sunday: Color Field — Music and art festival, Levitt Pavilion, Denver; colorfieldcolorado.com.
Friday-Sunday: Blues from the Top Music Festival — Dedicated to the future of the young musicians, Winter Park; grandblues.org/bluesfromthetop.
June 30-Aug. 7: Colorado Music Festival — Summer Concert Season of Orchestral and Chamber Musi, Boulder; coloradomusicfestival.org.
June 30-Aug. 21: Aspen Music Festival and School — Wide variety of musical works, periods and performers, Aspen; aspenmusicfestival.com.
CARLOTTA OLSON, THE GAZETTE