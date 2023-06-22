AX: axs.com

TM: ticketmaster.com

MUSIC

Thursday: Shakey Graves — With Katie Pruitt, Neal Francis, 6:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $50 and up; AX.

Thursday: The Flaming Lips, Eric Andre, Reggie Watts — With DJ Chris Holmes, 7:30 p.m., Mission Ballroom, Denver, $74.50; AX.

Friday: Gaelic Storm — 8 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder, $22.50-$27.50; AX.

Friday: Cake — 8 p.m., Levitt Pavilion, Denver, $55-$70; AX.

Friday: Crystal Skies — With N3wport, Man Cub, Leuthero, 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $20-$29.50; AX.

Friday-Sunday: Widespread Panic — 7 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 6 p.m. Sunday, Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $103 and up; AX.

Saturday: George Strait — 5:45 p.m., Empower Field at Mile High, Denver, go online for prices; TM.

Saturday: Trve Bacchanal 2023 — Featuring Godflesh with Summerlands, Storm Keep, Spectral Voice, Street Tombs, 6 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood, $32.50; AX.

Saturday: Emancipator — With RJD2, Cloudchord, 8 p.m., Mission Ballroom, Denver, $34.95-$39.95; AX.

Saturday: Classixx — With Bodega Cats, Wobble Haus, 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $19.95-$25; AX.

Saturday: Equanimous & Kr3ture — With Ruby Chase, Bloomurian, 9 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder, $15-$18; AX.

Sunday: Jonathan McReynolds — 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $35 and up; TM.

Monday: Erykah Badu — 7:30 p.m., Ball Arena, Denver, $39.95 and up; TM.

Tuesday: Charlie Puth — With Alexander Stewart, 7:30 p.m., Bellco Theatre, Denver, $35 and up; AX.

Tuesday: Ruel — With Sam MacPherson, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $35.50-$79.50; AX.

Tuesday: Pallbearer — 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $25; AX.

Wednesday: Lyle Lovett and His Large Band — With the Colorado Symphony, 7:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $49.95 and up; AX.

Wednesday: The Head and the Heart — 8 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder, $50-$55; AX.

Wednesday: Nita Strauss — With Lions at the Gate, Lola Black, Carnal Contempt, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $25; AX.

June 29: The Head and the Heart — With Rayland Baxter, Sera Cahoone, 7:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $100; AX.

June 29: MonoNeon - Dead & Co Pre Pre Party — 8 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder, $22.50-$25; AX.

STAGE

Thursday: Sam Morril — 7 and 9:30 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $35-$45; TM.

Friday-July 30: "In the Heights" — Vintage Theatre, Nickelson Auditorium, Aurora, $20-$38; vintagetheatre.org.

June 29: Seth Meyers — 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $39 and up; TM.

Through Sunday: "Dirty Rotten Scoundrels" — Lakewood Cultural Center, Lakewood, $20 and up; performancenow.org.

Through July 1: "Stonewall" — Benchmark Theatre, Lakewood, $18-$30; benchmarktheatre.com.

Through July 2: "The Book of Mormon" — Buell Theatre, Denver, $35 and up; denvercenter.org/tickets-events.

Through July 9: "Driving Miss Daisy" — Vintage Theatre, Bond-Trimble Theatre, Aurora, $20-$34; vintagetheatre.org.

Through July 29: "Sensatia, Cirque Cabaret" — The Arch, a Non Plus Ultra Venue, 3011 Walnut St., Denver, go online for prices: sensatiacabaret.com.

ART

Wednesday-July 4: Telluride Plein Air — Celebration of outdoor painting, Telluride; telluridepleinair.com.

Through June 30: Pollinator Place Exhibit — Butterfly Pavilion, 6252 W. 104th Ave., Westminster, go online for additional events and prices: butterflies.org/pollinator/palooza.

Through July 4: "Rainbows & Revolutions" — State-sponsored LGBTQ+ history exhibition, History Colorado Center, 1200 N. Broadway, Denver, go online for prices: historycolorado.org.

Through Aug. 5: "I Do/We Do/You Do" — Center for Visual Art, 965 Santa Fe Drive, Denver; 303-615-0282, jmiles@msudenver.edu.

Through Aug. 20: "Preserving Our Place: Knowledge is Power" — National Center for Atmospheric Research Mesa Lab, Boulder; ncar.ucar.edu/who-we-are/contact-us/visit-us.

Through Aug. 27: "The World is Changing" — Exhibit about the 1893 World's Fair, Molly Brown House Museum, 1340 Pennsylvania St., Denver, go online for prices: mollybrown.org.

Through Sept. 10: "Tomashi Jackson: Across the Universe" — MCA Denver, 1485 Delgany St., Denver, go online for admission prices. Tickets: mcadenver.org.

Through Sept. 10: "Anna Tsouhlarakis: Indigenous Absurdities" — MCA Denver, 1485 Delgany St., Denver, go online for admission prices. Tickets: mcadenver.org.

Through Oct. 1: Justin Favela: "Vistas in Color" — Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St., Denver, go online for prices; botanicgardens.org.

Through Oct. 1: Ansel Adams: "Early Works" — Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St., Denver, go online for prices; botanicgardens.org.

Through Dec. 30: "More Than Place: Colorado, Women, and Land" — El Pueblo History Museum, 301 N. Union Ave., Pueblo, go online for prices; elpueblohistorymuseum.org.

Through Jan. 31: "The World In Denver" Photography by Robert Weinberg — History Colorado Center, 1200 N. Broadway, Denver. Go online for prices: historycolorado.org.

Through April 1: "You Should’ve Seen It: Pueblo’s Mineral Palace" — El Pueblo History Museum, 301 N. Union Ave., Pueblo, go online for prices; elpueblohistorymuseum.org.

Through May 31: "Revolt 1680/2180: Runners + Gliders" — History Colorado Center, 1200 N. Broadway, Denver. Go online for prices: historycolorado.org.

FESTIVALS

Thursday-Friday: Country Jam Music Festival — With Dustin Lynch, Whiskey Myers and more, Grand Junction; countryjam.com.

Thursday-Sunday: Jazz Aspen Snowmass June Experience — Twelve venues, more than 40 performances, downtown Aspen; jazzaspensnowmass.org.

Thursday-Aug. 9: Bravo! Vail Music Festival — Celebrating more than 30 years of music in the mountains, Vail; bravovail.org.

Friday-Sunday: Blues from the Top Music Festival — Dedicated to the future of the young musicians, Winter Park; grandblues.org/bluesfromthetop.

Saturday-Sunday: Artsweek Golden Festival — 12th & Arapahoe Streets, Golden; tinyurl.com/2p8rd9s7.

Saturday-Sunday: Snowmass Art Festival —Snowmass Mall, Aspen Snowmass Village; coloradoevents.org/snowmass-art-festival.

Saturday-Aug. 6: Central City Opera Festival — With three musical adaptations of timeless Shakespearian stories, Central City; centralcityopera.org.

Sunday: Fete de la Musique — With musicians from all genres, Ridgway; ridgwayfete.com.

June 29-Aug. 6: Colorado Music Festival — Summer Concert Season of orchestral and chamber music, Chautauqua Auditorium, Boulder; coloradomusicfestival.org.

June 29-Aug. 20: Aspen Music Festival and School — Wide variety of musical works, periods and performers, Aspen; aspenmusicfestival.com.

COMPILED BY CARLOTTA OLSON,

THE GAZETTE, 636-0221, CARLOTTA.OLSON@GAZETTE.COM