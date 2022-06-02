AX: axs.com
MUSIC
Thursday: Tori Amos — 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $49 and up; TM.
Thursday: Lawrence and MisterWives — With Winnetka Bowling League, 7:30 p.m., Mission Ballroom, Denver, $39.50-$75; AX.
Thursday: Michael Franti & Spearhead — 8 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder, $89.50-$95; AX.
Friday: Stick Figure, Slightly Stoopid & 311 — With The Movement, Jakob Nowell, 5:15 p.m., Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre, Greenwood Village, $49.95-$149.95; AX.
Friday: Joe Russo’s Almost Dead — 7:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $55-$85; AX.
Friday: Covet — With Hikes, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $20.75; AX.
Friday: Justin Hayward — 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $35 and up; TM.
Friday: Pandas & People — 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood, $19.50; AX.
Friday: Lord Huron — 9 p.m., Mission Ballroom, Denver, $49.95-$99; AX.
Saturday: Jessie James Decker — With Adam Doleac, 8 p.m., Mission Ballroom, Denver, $39.95-$65; AX.
Sunday: Stick Figure — With The Movement, Hirie, The Elovaters, 6:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $59.50-$99.50; AX.
Sunday: Snarky Puppy — With Eric Krasno & the Assembly, 8 p.m., Mission Ballroom, Denver, $39.50-$80; AX.
Monday: Whiskey Myers — With Shane Smith & the Saints, Read Southall Band, 6:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $45-$65; AX.
Tuesday: Erykah Badu — With Robert Glasper, Jaron the Secret, 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $66.50-$149.50; AX.
Tuesday: Broods — With Ella Vos, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $29.50; AX.
Wednesday: Jai Wolf & San Holo — With Manila Killa, Tsu Nami, 6 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $59.95; AX.
June 9: Brit Floyd — 8 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $70-$85; AX.
June 9: The Revivalists — 8 p.m., Mission Ballroom, Denver, $52.95-$99.50; AX.
June 9: Town Mountain — 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $15; AX.
June 9: The Black Angles — 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $29.95-$75; AX.
June 10-11: Frankie Valli & the Four Seasons — 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $65 and up; TM.
STAGE
Friday-Saturday and June 10-11: “Rockin’ and Rollin’ With Miss Rhythm: The Story of R&B Legend Ruth Brown” — 7:30 p.m., Garner Galleria Theatre, 1101 13th St., Denver, $45; denvercenter.org/tickets-events.
Sunday: Leanne Morgan — 4 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $29 and up; TM.
Sunday: Game Grumps Live: Tournament of Gamers — 8 p.m., Ellie Caulkins Opera House, Denver, $39.50; AX.
June 10-July 3: Shakespeare in the Sangres — Outdoor amphitheater behind Jones Theater, Westcliffe; tinyurl.com/2ubav69m.
ART
Through June 30: “Skyward: Breakthroughs In Flight” — Wings over the Rockies Air & Space Museum, 7711 E. Academy Boulevard, Denver, included with museum admission. Tickets required: wingsmuseum.org/portfolio/skyward.
Through Aug. 28: “Modern Women/Modern Vision” — Works from the Bank of America Collection, Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway, Denver, go online for prices; denverartmuseum.org.
Through Sept. 5: “The Dr. Seuss Experience” — Centennial Promenade, 9667 E. County Line Road, Centennial, go online for prices. Tickets: experienceseuss.com.
FESTIVALS
June 10-12: Folk n’ Bluegrass Festival — Music with views, Pagosa Springs; folkwest.com.
June 10-12: Bluegrass and Roots Music Festival — Palisade; palisademusic.com.
