AX: axs.com
MUSIC
Thursday: Chicago and Brian Wilson — With Al Jardine and Blondie Chaplin, 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $40.50 and up; AX.
Friday: The Wrecks — With Girlhouse, Mothe, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood, $22.50; AX.
Friday: Pink Talking Fish are Dead — Performing the music of Pink Floyd, Talking Heads, Phish, Grateful Dead, 11:30 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder, $12.50-$15; AX.
Friday-Saturday: Umphrey’s McGee — 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $55-$80; AX.
Saturday: Summer Jam — Featuring Russ, YG, Vince Staples & Cordae with Jnr Choi, Kendra Jae, Trev Rich & TheyCallHimAP, 4:30 p.m., Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre, Greenwood Village, $29.50-$99.50; AX.
Saturday: Boz Scaggs — 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $59 and up; ticketmaster.com.
Saturday: Baside/Thrice — With Anxious, 8 p.m., Mission Ballroom, Denver, $30-$75; AX.
Sunday: Neha Kakkar — 7 p.m., Ellie Caulkins Opera House, Denver, $59.50-$249.50; AX.
Monday: Bleachers — With Wolf Alice, 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $45-$70; AX.
Tuesday: BENEE — 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood, $25; AX.
Tuesday: Midlake — 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $22.50; AX.
Tuesday: The Steel Woods — 9 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder, $15-$18; AX.
Wednesday: Billy Howerdel — 7:30 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood, $39.50; AX.
Wednesday: Windhand — With Un, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $20; AX.
June 23: A Wilhelm Scream — 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $20; AX.
STAGE
Thursday-Sunday: “Say My Name” — The People’s Building, 9995 E. Colfax Ave., Aurora, $20-$30; insightcolab.org.
Tuesday: Chris Rock — 8 p.m., Bellco Theatre, Denver, $49.50-$125; AX.
Wednesday-July 17: “Dixie’s Never Wear a Tube Top While Riding a Mechanical Bull (and 16 Other Things I Learned While I Was Drinking Last Thursday)” — Garner Galleria Theatre, 1101 13th St., Denver, $46-$80. Tickets: denvercenter.org/tickets-events.
ART
Through June 30: “Skyward: Breakthroughs In Flight” — Wings over the Rockies Air & Space Museum, 7711 E. Academy Boulevard, Denver, included with museum admission. Tickets required: wingsmuseum.org/portfolio/skyward.
Through Aug. 28: “Modern Women/Modern Vision” — Works from the Bank of America Collection, Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway, go online for prices; denverart museum.org.
Through Sept. 5: The Dr. Seuss Experience — Centennial Promenade, 9667 E. County Line Road, Centennial, go online for prices. Tickets: experienceseuss.com.
Through Sept. 11: “Ursula von Rydingsvard: The Contour of Feeling” — Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St., go online for prices; botanicgardens.org.
Through Sept. 5: “Age of Armor: Treasures from the Higgins Collection at the Worcester Art Museum” — Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway, go online for prices; denverartmuseum.org.
Through Dec. 31: “Colorado Through the Seasons” — Works by nature photography Jeremy Janus, Denver International Airport; tinyurl.com/5d7xtpcj.
FESTIVALS
Thursday-Sunday: Sonic Bloom Festival — Colorado’s premier electronic music festival, Rye; sonicbloomfestival.com.
Thursday-Sunday: Bluegrass Festival — Telluride; bluegrass.com/telluride.
Friday-Saturday: Spanish Peaks Music Festival — With lineup of country music, La Veta; spanishpeakscountry.com.
Friday-Sunday: Arts Festival — An Avalanche of Arts — Silverton; silvertoncolorado.com.
Friday-Sunday: Arts Festival — More than 80 artists, Vail; vailartsfestival.com.
Sunday: Fete de la Musique — With musicians from all genres, Ridgway; ridgwayfete.com.
June 23-26: Denver Fringe Arts Festival — RiNo Art District/Five Points, Denver; denverfringe.org.
June 23-25: Country Jam Music Festival — Grand Junction; countryjam.com.
COMPILED BY CARLOTTA OLSON, THE GAZETTE