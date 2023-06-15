AX: axs.com

BG: botanicgardens.org

DC: denvercenter.org

TM: ticketmaster.com

MUSIC

Thursday: Whiskey Myers — 6:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $48 and up; AX.

Thursday: Lovelytheband — With Beach Weather, Ava Maybee, 7:30 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $29-$109; AX.

Friday: Dirty Heads, Stick Figure & Atmosphere — With Denm, The Grouch, Mike Love, 4:20 p.m., Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre, Greenwood Village, $49 and up; AX.

Friday: Prayers — With Darksiderz, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood, $32.50; AX.

Friday: Bury Mia — With Suitable Miss, Wastebasket, Losers Club, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $20; AX.

Friday-Saturday: Umphrey's McGee — With moe., 6:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $50 and up; AX.

Saturday: Illenium: Trilogy — 5 p.m., Empower Field at Mile High, Denver, $15-$76; TM.

Saturday: The Blue Stones — With Compass & Cavern, Jack, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $22.50; AX.

Saturday: T-Pain — With Tobi Lou, 8 p.m., Mission Ballroom, Denver, $39.95-$89.50; AX.

Saturday: Fancy: Queens of Country Party — 9 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder, $12-$25; AX.

Saturday: EELS — With Austin Antoine, 9 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood, $38-$39.95; AX.

Sunday: Stick Figure — With Pepper, The Elovaters, 6 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $75 and up; AX.

Sunday: Rival Sons — With The Black Angels, Starcrawler, 7 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $37 and up; AX.

Monday: Grandson & K.Flay — With Jack Kays, 8 p.m., Mission Ballroom, Denver, $33 and up; AX.

Monday: Temples — With Post Animal, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $25; AX.

Tuesday: Oliver Tree — With Tai Verdes, Upshal, Little Ricky ZR3, 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $79.60 and up; AX.

Tuesday: Palace — With Human Barbie, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $30; AX.

Wednesday: Louis Tomlinson — With The Snuts, Andrew Cushin, 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $24 and up; AX.

Wednesday: Melissa Etheridge — Acoustic performance, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, go online for prices; AX.

Wednesday: Pedro the Lion — With Erik Walters, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood, $25; AX.

June 22: Shakey Graves — With Katie Pruitt, Neal Francis, 6:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $50 and up; AX.

June 22: The Flaming Lips, Eric Andre, Reggie Watts — With DJ Chris Holmes, 7:30 p.m., Mission Ballroom, Denver, $74.50; AX.

STAGE

Thursday-July 29: "Sensatia, Cirque Cabaret" — The Arch, a Non Plus Ultra Venue, 3011 Walnut St., Denver, go online for prices; sensatiacabaret.com.

Friday-Saturday: "Father Featherbottom’s Forgotten Fairytales" — Presented by Audacious Theatre, 6:30 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. Saturday, Hudson Gardens, 6115 S. Santa Fe Drive, Littleton, pay what you can; audacioustheatre.com.

Saturday: Ben Schwartz & Friends — 7 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $45-$79.50; TM.

Wednesday-July 2: "The Book of Mormon" — Buell Theatre, Denver, $35 and up; DC.

June 22: Sam Morril — 7 and 9:30 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $35-$45; TM.

Through Sunday: "Aladdin" — Buell Theatre, Denver, $35 and up; DC.

Through Sunday: "The 39 Steps" — Singleton Theatre, Denver, $35 and up; DC.

Through June 25: "Dirty Rotten Scoundrels" — Lakewood Cultural Center, Lakewood, $20 and up; performancenow.org.

Through July 1: "Stonewall" — Benchmark Theatre, Lakewood, $18-$30; benchmarktheatre.com.

Through July 9: "Driving Miss Daisy" — Vintage Theatre, Bond-Trimble Theatre, Aurora, $20-$34; vintagetheatre.org.

ART

Through Sunday: "Renewal" by Tamara Kostianovsky — Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St., go online for prices; BG.

Through June 30: Pollinator Place exhibit — Butterfly Pavilion, 6252 W. 104th Ave., Westminster, go online for prices; butterflies.org.

Through July 4: "Rainbows & Revolutions" — State-sponsored LGBTQ+ history exhibition, History Colorado Center, 1200 N. Broadway, Denver, go online for prices; historycolorado.org.

Through Aug. 5: "I Do/We Do/You Do" — Center for Visual Art, 965 Santa Fe Drive, Denver; 303-615-0282, jmiles@msudenver.edu.

Through Aug. 20: "Preserving Our Place: Knowledge is Power" — National Center for Atmospheric Research Mesa Lab, Boulder; ncar.ucar.edu.

Through Aug. 27: "The World is Changing" — Exhibit about the 1893 World's Fair, Molly Brown House Museum, 1340 Pennsylvania St., Denver, go online for prices; mollybrown.org.

Through Sept. 10: "Tomashi Jackson: Across the Universe" — MCA Denver, 1485 Delgany St., go online for prices; mcadenver.org.

Through Sept. 10: "Anna Tsouhlarakis: Indigenous Absurdities" — MCA Denver, 1485 Delgany St., go online for prices; mcadenver.org.

Through Oct. 1: Justin Favela: "Vistas in Color" — Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St., go online for prices; BG.

Through Oct. 1: Ansel Adams: "Early Works" — Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St, go online for prices; BG.

Through Dec. 30: "More Than Place: Colorado, Women, and Land" — El Pueblo History Museum, 301 N. Union Ave., Pueblo, go online for prices; elpueblohistorymuseum.org.

Through Jan. 31: "The World In Denver" Photography by Robert Weinberg — History Colorado Center, 1200 N. Broadway, Denver, go online for prices; historycolorado.org.

Through April 1: "You Should’ve Seen It: Pueblo’s Mineral Palace" — El Pueblo History Museum, 301 N. Union Ave., Pueblo, go online for prices; elpueblohistorymuseum.org.

Through May 31: "Revolt 1680/2180: Runners + Gliders" — History Colorado Center, 1200 N. Broadway, Denver, go online for prices; historycolorado.org.

FESTIVALS

Thursday-Sunday: Sonic Bloom Festival — Colorado’s premier electronic music festival, Hummingbird Ranch, Rye; sonicbloomfestival.com.

Friday-Sunday: Arts Festival — More than 60 artists, Vail; vailartsfestival.com.

Friday-July 9: Shakespeare in the Sangres — Outdoor amphitheater behind Jones Theater, Westcliffe; jonestheater.com.

Saturday: Leftapalooza — Tribute band competition, Left Hand Brewing, Longmont; tinyurl.com/ymsuyz4z.

Saturday: Yampa River Reggae Festival — With bands, food, art and craft venders and more, Loudy-Simpson Park, Craig; visitmoffatcounty.com.

Saturday-Aug. 6: Colorado Renaissance Festival — Flash back to the 16th century and journey through a medieval city, Saturdays and Sundays, Larkspur; coloradorenaissance.com.

June 22-23: Country Jam Music Festival — With Dustin Lynch, Whiskey Myers and more, Grand Junction; countryjam.com.

June 22-25: Jazz Aspen Snowmass June Experience — Twelve venues, more than 40 performances, downtown Aspen; jazzaspensnowmass.org.

June 22-Aug. 3: Bravo! Vail Music Festival — Celebrating more than 30 years of music in the mountains, Vail; bravovail.org.