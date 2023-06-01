AX: axs.com

TM: ticketmaster.com

MUSIC

Thursday: Lord Huron — 7:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $45 and up; AX.

Thursday: Anees — With Michael Minelli, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $25 and up; AX.

Thursday: Cailyn Smith — With Alex Hall, 8 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder, $18-$20; AX.

Friday: Michael Franti & Spearhead — With Lawrence, 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $70 and up; AX.

Friday: Andy Sydow Band — With Cody Qualls, Mike Ring, 7:30 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $20; AX.

Friday: Valentino Khan — 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $25-$85; AX.

Saturday: Kreator & Sepultura — With Death Angel, Spiritworld, 6:30 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $29 and up; AX.

Saturday: Michael Franti & Spearhead — 8 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder, $72 and up; AX.

Saturday: Wood Belly — With Meadow Mountain, 8 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder, $15-$18; AX.

Saturday: Blue Oyster Cult — 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $45 and up; TM.

Saturday: Sam Burchfield & the Scoundrels & of Good Nature — With Cousin Curtiss, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $20; AX.

Saturday-Sunday: Joe Russo's Almost Dead — 7:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $55 and up; AX.

Sunday: Michael Franti & Spearhead — 8 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder, $89.50 and up; AX.

Monday: Yeah Yeah Yeahs — With Perfume Genius, 8 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $65 and up; AX.

Tuesday: CNCO — With Ultima Cita, 7 p.m., Mission Ballroom, Denver, $49 and up; AX.

Tuesday: Matchbox Twenty — 7:30 p.m., Ball Arena, Denver, $24 and up; TM.

Tuesday: Quinn XCII — With Arizona, Julia Wolf, 7:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $49 and up; AX.

Tuesday: Ringo Starr & His All Starr Band — 7:30 p.m., Bellco Theatre, Denver, $49 and up; AX.

Tuesday: Rolo Tomassi — With The Callous Daoboys, Pound, 7:30 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $22.50; AX.

Wednesday: Jeleel — 7 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $20; AX.

Wednesday-June 8: King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard — 7 p.m. June 7, 1:30 and 8 p.m. June 8, Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $49 and up; AX.

June 8-10: All Them Witches — 8 p.m. June 8, 9 a.m. June 9-10 Bluebird Theater, Denver, $99 and up; AX.

STAGE

Friday-July 9: "Driving Miss Daisy" — Vintage Theatre, Bond-Trimble Theatre, Aurora, $20-$34; vintagetheatre.org.

Sunday: Straight Up with Stassi Live — 7 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $39 and up; TM.

Through June 10: "On the Exhale" — Curious Theatre Co., 1080 Acoma St., Denver, go online for prices: curioustheatre.org.

Through June 11: "The Oldest Boy: A Play in Three Ceremonies" — Miners Alley Playhouse, 1224 Washington Ave., Golden, $44-$56; minersalley.com.

Through June 18: "The 39 Steps" — Singleton Theatre, Denver, $35 and up; denvercenter.org/tickets-events.

ART

Thursday-Aug. 20: "Preserving Our Place: Knowledge is Power" — National Center for Atmospheric Research Mesa Lab, Boulder; ncar.ucar.edu/who-we-are/contact-us/visit-us.

Through Tuesday: "To Dusk" Kenzie Sitterud — Featuring ArtLab, PlatteForum Annex Gallery on the Taxi Campus, 3575 Ringsby Court, Suite 103, Denver. Gallery hours, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Wednesday, Thursdays and Saturdays or by appointment only; sstrand@platteforum.org.

Through June 11: Colorado Governor's Art Show & Sale — Loveland Museum, 503 N. Lincoln Ave., Loveland, $7 admission, free for ages 12 and younger. One third of net proceeds will be donated to Thompson Education Foundation’s Resiliency Fund for Unhoused Youth; governorsartshow.org.

Through June 18: "Renewal" Sculptures by Tamara Kostianovsky — Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St., Denver, go online for prices; botanicgardens.org.

Through June 30: Pollinator Place Exhibit — Butterfly Pavilion, 6252 W. 104th Ave., Westminster, go online for additional events and prices: butterflies.org/pollinator/palooza.

Through Aug. 5: "I Do/We Do/You Do" — Center for Visual Art, 965 Santa Fe Drive, Denver; 303-615-0282, jmiles@msudenver.edu.

Through Aug. 27: "The World is Changing" — Exhibit about the 1893 World's Fair, Molly Brown House Museum, 1340 Pennsylvania St., Denver, go online for prices: mollybrown.org.

Through Jan. 31: "The World In Denver" Photography by Robert Weinberg — History Colorado Center, 1200 N. Broadway, Denver. Go online for prices: historycolorado.org.

Through April 1: "You Should’ve Seen It: Pueblo’s Mineral Palace" — El Pueblo History Museum, 301 N. Union Ave., Pueblo, $5-$7, free for ages 18 and younger; elpueblohistorymuseum.org.

FESTIVALS

Friday-June 10: Denver Chamber Music Festival — With Alice Yoo, Matthew Zalkind and more, various locations, Denver; denverchambermusicfestival.org.

Friday-June 10: Alla Prima Westcliffe Plein Air Paint-Out — Presented by Sangres Art Guild, Westcliffe; sangresartguild.org.

June 8-11: Denver Fringe Arts Festival — Diverse artistic voices in all forms of performing arts, RiNo Art District/Five Points, Denver; denverfringe.org.

