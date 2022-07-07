AX: axs.com
TM: ticketmaster.com
MUSIC
Thursday: Don McLean — 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $19 and up; TM.
Friday: Intocable — 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $39 and up; TM.
Friday-Saturday: The SteelDrivers — 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood, $29.50-$45; AX.
Saturday: Regina Spektor — 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $45 and up; TM.
Saturday: Man Man — 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $20; AX.
Monday-Tuesday: Rainbow Kitten Surprise — 7:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $52.80-$80.50; AX.
Tuesday: King Princess — With Dora Jar, 8 p.m., Mission Ballroom, Denver, $35-$85; AX.
Tuesday: Warren Zeiders — 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $25; AX.
Wednesday: The Black Keys — With Band of Horses & Ceramic Animal, 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $69.50-$219; AX.
July 14: Trampled by Turtles — With Ruston Kelly, 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $55-$99; AX.
STAGE
Through July 17: “Dixie’s Never Wear a Tube Top While Riding a Mechanical Bull (and 16 Other Things I Learned While I Was Drinking Last Thursday)” — Garner Galleria Theatre, 1101 13th St., Denver, $46-$80. Tickets: denvercenter.org/tickets-events.
Through July 31: “Gypsy” — Vintage Theatre, 1468 Dayton St., Aurora, $20-$38; vintagetheatre.org.
ART
Through Aug. 28: “Modern Women/Modern Vision” — Works from the Bank of America Collection, Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway, Denver, go online for prices; denverartmuseum.org.
Through Sept. 5: “The Dr. Seuss Experience” — Centennial Promenade, 9667 E. County Line Road, Centennial, go online for prices. Tickets: experienceseuss.com.
Through Sept. 11: “Ursula von Rydingsvard: The Contour of Feeling” — Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St., Denver, go online for prices; botanicgardens.org.
Through Sept. 5: “Age of Armor: Treasures from the Higgins Collection at the Worcester Art Museum” — Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway, Denver, go online for prices; denverartmuseum.org.
Through Nov. 11: “Georgia O’Keefe: Photographer” — Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway, Denver, go online for prices; denverartmuseum.org.
Through Dec. 31: “Colorado Through the Seasons” — Works by nature photography Jeremy Janus, Denver International Airport, Denver; tinyurl.com/5d7xtpcj.
FESTIVALS
Thursday-Saturday: July Art Festival — Breckenridge; mountainartfestivals.com.
Thursday-Sunday: High Mountain Hay Fever Bluegrass Festival — Westcliffe; highmountain hayfever.org.
Thursday-July 31: Music in the Mountains — Classical music festival, Durango; musicinthemountains.com.
Friday-Saturday: NightVision Festival — Christian music festival, Grand Junction; nightvisionphm.com.
Friday-Sunday: Colorado Black Arts Festival — Showcasing the talents of local, regional and national African Americans in art and culture, City Park West, Denver; colbaf.org.
Friday-Sunday: Drishti Beats Yoga & Music Festival — Explores the symbiotic connection between yoga, music and the outdoors, Snowmass Village; gosnowmass.com/events.
Saturday and July 30 Mountain Town Music Series — Keystone; keystonefestivals.com/festivals.
July 14-17: Boulder Environmental/Nature/Outdoors Film Festival — Dairy Arts Center, Boulder; bouldercoloradousa.com/events/ annual-events.
July 14-17: Americana Music Festival & Songwriters Showcase — Telluride; tellurideamericana.com.
COMPILED BY CARLOTTA OLSON, Carlotta.olson@gazette.com