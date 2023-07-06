AX: axs.com

TM: ticketmaster.com

MUSIC

Thursday: Bryan Adams — With Joan Jett and the Blackhearts, 7:30 p.m., Ball Arena, Denver, $25 and up; TM.

Friday: 38 Special — 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $50 and up; TM.

Friday: Odesza — 8 and 10:50 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder, $12; AX.

Friday-Sunday: The Avett Brothers — 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, go online for prices; AX.

Sunday: Fall Out Boy — With Bring Me the Horizon, Royal and the Serpent, Daisy Grenade, 6:30 p.m., Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre, Greenwood Village, $41 and up; AX.

Sunday: Ricardo Arjona — 8 p.m., 1STBANK Center, Broomfield, $62.99 and up; AX.

Sunday: Sparks — 8 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder, $39.50-$79.50; AX.

Tuesday: Disturbed — 6:30 p.m., Ball Arena, Denver, $29 and up; TM.

Tuesday: Falling in Reverse — With Ice Nine Kills, Underoath, Catch Your Breath, 6:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $69.50-$99.50; AX.

Tuesday: Jesse & Joy — 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $25 and up; TM.

Wednesday: Snoop Dogg, Wiz Khalifa, Too $hort & More — 6 p.m., Ball Arena, Denver, $38 and up; TM.

Wednesday: Al Green with the Colorado Symphony — With Keb' Mo', 7:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $77 and up; AX.

July 13: Paramore — 7 p.m., Ball Arena, Denver, $80 and up; TM.

July 13: Trampled by Turtles — With Amigo the Devil, 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $56 and up; AX.

STAGE

Friday-July 22: "Things We Will Miss" — Carsen Theater at Dairy Arts Center, 2590 Walnut St., Boulder, $5-$50; tinyurl.com/mra9spws.

Wednesday: RuPaul's Drag Race — 8 p.m., Bellco Theatre, Denver, $59 and up; AX.

Through Sunday: "Driving Miss Daisy" — Vintage Theatre, Bond-Trimble Theatre, Aurora, $20-$34; vintagetheatre.org.

Through July 29: "Sensatia, Cirque Cabaret" — The Arch, a Non Plus Ultra Venue, 3011 Walnut St., Denver, go online for prices: sensatiacabaret.com.

Through July 30: "In the Heights" — Vintage Theatre, Nickelson Auditorium, Aurora, $20-$38; vintagetheatre.org.

Through Aug. 13: "Cirque Du Soleil - Kooza" — Ball Arena, Denver, $54 and up; TM.

ART

Sunday-Sept. 24: "Desert Rider: Dreaming in Motion" — Featuring artworks exploring lowrider and skateboard culture in Denver and across the American Southwest, Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway, Denver, go online for prices: denverartmuseum.org.

Through July 13: "4th Annual - Us" — Featuring artists Christopher La Fleur and Raven Rohrig, Bitfactory Gallery, 851 Santa Fe Drive, Denver; bitfactory.net.

Through July 23: "Crafted: Subverting the Frame" — Works by Layl McDill, Mary Robinson and Andrea Alonge, Firehouse Art Center, Main Gallery, 667 4th Ave., Longmont; firehouseart.org.

Through Aug. 5: "I Do/We Do/You Do" — Center for Visual Art, 965 Santa Fe Drive, Denver; 303-615-0282, [email protected].

Through Aug. 20: "Preserving Our Place: Knowledge is Power" — National Center for Atmospheric Research Mesa Lab, Boulder; ncar.ucar.edu/who-we-are/contact-us/visit-us.

Through Aug. 27: "The World is Changing" — Exhibit about the 1893 World's Fair, Molly Brown House Museum, 1340 Pennsylvania St., Denver, go online for prices: mollybrown.org.

Through Aug. 30: Summer Artist in Residence - Makenzie Davis — Firehouse Art Center, Studio, 667 4th Ave., Longmont; firehouseart.org.

Through Sept. 10: "Tomashi Jackson: Across the Universe" — MCA Denver, 1485 Delgany St., Denver, go online for admission prices. Tickets: mcadenver.org.

Through Sept. 10: "Anna Tsouhlarakis: Indigenous Absurdities" — MCA Denver, 1485 Delgany St., Denver, go online for admission prices. Tickets: mcadenver.org.

Through Oct. 1: Justin Favela: "Vistas in Color" — Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St., Denver, go online for prices; botanicgardens.org.

Through Oct. 1: Ansel Adams: "Early Works" — Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St., Denver, go online for prices; botanicgardens.org.

Through Nov. 5: "Indigo" — Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St., Denver, go online for prices; botanicgardens.org.

Through Dec. 30: "More Than Place: Colorado, Women, and Land" — El Pueblo History Museum, 301 N. Union Ave., Pueblo, go online for prices; elpueblohistorymuseum.org.

Through Jan. 31: "The World In Denver" Photography by Robert Weinberg — History Colorado Center, 1200 N. Broadway, Denver. Go online for prices: historycolorado.org.

Through April 1: "You Should’ve Seen It: Pueblo’s Mineral Palace" — El Pueblo History Museum, 301 N. Union Ave., Pueblo, go online for prices; elpueblohistorymuseum.org.

Through May 31: "Revolt 1680/2180: Runners + Gliders" — History Colorado Center, 1200 N. Broadway, Denver. Go online for prices: historycolorado.org.

FESTIVALS

Friday-Sunday: Drishti Beats Yoga & Music Festival — Explores the symbiotic connection between yoga, music and the outdoors, Snowmass Village; festival.drishtibeats.com.

Saturday-Sunday: Fine Art Street Festival — Local and national artists and crafters, Twenty Ninth Street, Boulder; bouldercoloradousa.com/events/annual-events.

July 13-16: Telluride Americana Music Festival — Singer-songwriter event celebrating the best of Americana music, Telluride; tellurideamericana.com.

COMPILED BY CARLOTTA OLSON,

THE GAZETTE, 636-0221, [email protected]