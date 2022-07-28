AX: axs.com
MUSIC
Thursday: Big Wild — With Drama, Biig Piig, Josh Fudge, 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $45.95-$95; AX.
Friday: Drama — 9 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood, $25-$65; AX.
Friday-Saturday: Tedeschi Trucks Band — With Los Lobos, Gabe Dixon, 6:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, go online for prices; AX.
Saturday: Kenny Chesney — 5 p.m., Empower Field at Mile High, Denver, $36 and up; TM.
Saturday: Dispatch & O.A.R. — With Robert Randolph and the Family Band, 7 p.m., Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre, Greenwood Village, $25-$95; AX.
Sunday: One Night of Queen — 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $39 and up; TM.
Sunday: Father John Misty — With the Colorado Symphony, 8 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $49.99-$95.99; AX.
Monday: Jerry Garcia’s 80th Birthday Celebration — 8 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder, $15-$20; AX.
Tuesday: The Psychedelic Furs — 8 p.m., Mission Ballroom, Denver, $45-$75; AX.
Wednesday: Local Natives — 8 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder, $36.50-$39.50; AX.
Aug. 4: K-Love Presents Live at Red Rocks — With TOBYMAC, Danny Gokey, Jordan Feliz, Dante Bowe, Cochren & Co. and Katy Nichole, 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $24-$99.75; AX.
STAGE
Wednesday-Aug. 21: “My Mother’s Italian, My Father’s Jewish & I’m in Therapy!” — Lakewood Cultural Center, 480 S. Allison Parkway, Lakewood, $45-$65; playhouseinfo.com.
ART
Through Aug. 27: 38th All Colorado Show Reception — Juried by award-winning artist Doug Dawson, Depot Art Gallery, 2069 W. Powers Ave., Littleton; depotartgallery.org.
Through Aug. 28: “Modern Women/Modern Vision” — Works from the Bank of America Collection, Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway, Denver, go online for prices; denverartmuseum.org.
Through Sept. 5: “The Dr. Seuss Experience” — Centennial Promenade, 9667 E. County Line Road, Centennial, go online for prices. Tickets: experienceseuss.com.
Through Sept. 11: “Ursula von Rydingsvard: The Contour of Feeling” — Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St., Denver, go online for prices; botanicgardens.org.
Through Sept. 5: “Age of Armor: Treasures from the Higgins Collection at the Worcester Art Museum” — Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway, Denver, go online for prices; denverartmuseum.org.
Through Nov. 11: “Georgia O’Keefe: Photographer” — Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway, Denver, go online for prices; denverartmuseum.org.
Through Dec. 31: “Colorado Through the Seasons” — Works by nature photographer Jeremy Janus, Denver International Airport, Denver; tinyurl.com/5d7xtpcj.
FESTIVALS
Friday-Sunday: Underground Music Showcase — Colorado’s premier indie festival, Denver; undergroundmusicshowcase.com.
Friday-Sunday: Jazz Festival — World-class talent, intimate venues and Rocky Mountain setting, Evergreen; evergreenjazz.org.
Friday-Sunday: RockyGrass — Originally founded by Bill Monroe, the father of bluegrass, this festival is known internationally as one of the great traditional bluegrass festivals, Lyons; bluegrass.com/rockygrass.
Friday-Aug. 9: International Dance Festival — Celebration featuring ballet, modern dance and other genres, Vail; vaildance.org.
Sunday-Aug. 12: Frequent Flyers Aerials Dance Festival — Experience the joys of dancing in the air, Boulder; frequentflyers.org/aerial-dance-festival.
Aug. 4-6: Art Festival — Breckenridge; mountainartfestivals.com.
