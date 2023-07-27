AX: axs.com

TM: ticketmaster.com

MUSIC

Thursday: Big Wild — With Neil Frances, Rubblebucket, 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $75 and up; AX.

Thursday: Summer Salt — With The Rare Occasions, Addison Grace, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood, $25.50; AX.

Thursday: Alicia - Keys to the Summer Tour — 8 p.m., Ball Arena, Denver, $49 and up; TM.

Friday: Big Wild — With Rubblebucket, 8 p.m., Mission Ballroom, Denver, $49 and up; AX.

Friday: Pool Sharks — With Phoebe Nix, Citrus, 9 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder, $15-$18; AX.

Friday-Saturday: Tedeschi Trucks — With Vincent Neil Emerson, 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $56 and up; AX.

Saturday: Luke Bryan — 7 p.m., Ball Arena, Denver, $49 and up; TM.

Saturday: Buddy Guy & Kenny Wayne Shepherd — 7:30 p.m., Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre, Greenwood Village, $45 and up; AX.

Saturday: Eprom — With With Shlohmo, Esseks B2B DMVU, Mux Mool, 8 p.m., Mission Ballroom, Denver, $40.95-$75; AX.

Saturday: Youth Lagoon — With Nina Keith, 9 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder, $22-$25; AX.

Sunday: Dispatch with the Colorado Symphony — With Amythyst Kiah, 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $55 and up; AX.

Monday: Greta Van Fleet — 7:30 p.m., Ball Arena, Denver, $49 and up; TM.

Monday: Big Thief — With Lucinda Williams, 7:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $56 and up; AX.

Monday: Dave Mason — 8 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder, $45 and up; AX.

Tuesday: Rod Stewart — With Cheap Trick, 7:30 p.m., Ball Arena, Denver, $29 and up; TM.

Tuesday: Better Than Ezra — 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $35.50; AX.

Tuesday: A Very Jerry Birthday — Hosted by Dave Abear's a Very Jerry Band & members of Steely Dead, 8 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder, $15-$18; AX.

Tuesday-Wednesday: K-Love Live— 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $75 and up; AX.

Wednesday: Parliament Funkadelic & George Clinton — With George Porter Jr., 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $59.95; AX.

Wednesday: Dave Mason — 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood, $49.95-$69.95; AX.

Aug. 3: Ween — 7:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $65 and up; AX.

STAGE

Friday-Saturday: Rachel Bloom — 8 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder, $45 and up; AX.

Friday-Aug. 13: "Reptile Logic: A Corporate Dismemberment" — Vintage Theatre, Aurora, $30; vintagetheatre.org.

Saturday: Eddie B's Teachers Only Comedy Tour — 7 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $25 and up; TM.

Saturday: Small Town Murder — With comedians and podcasters James Pietrangallo and Jimmie Whisman, 7:30 p.m., Newman Center for the Performing Arts, 2344 E. Iliff Ave., Denver, $39.50-$65; newmancenterpresents.com.

Aug. 3-20: "My Son the Waiter: A Jewish Tragedy" — Lakewood Cultural Center, 470 W. Allison Parkway, Lakewood, $45-$65; mysonthewaiter.com.

Through Saturday: "Sensatia, Cirque Cabaret" — The Arch, a Non Plus Ultra Venue, 3011 Walnut St., Denver, go online for prices: sensatiacabaret.com.

Through Sunday: "In the Heights" — Vintage Theatre, Nickelson Auditorium, Aurora, $20-$38; vintagetheatre.org.

Through Aug. 13: "Cirque Du Soleil - Kooza" — Ball Arena, Denver, $54 and up; TM.

ART

Friday-Aug. 19: "Once Lost Now Found: One Drop of Blood Between Us" — Paintings by Michael Dixon and ArtLab Interns, PlatteForum Annex Gallery, 3575 Ringsby Court, Suite 103, Denver; tinyurl.com/mud9ce7n.

Sunday-Feb. 11: "Personal Geographies: Trent Davis Bailey / Brian Adams" — Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway, Denver, go online for prices: denverartmuseum.org.

Through Aug. 5: "I Do/We Do/You Do" — Center for Visual Art, 965 Santa Fe Drive, Denver; 303-615-0282, [email protected].

Through Aug. 20: "Preserving Our Place: Knowledge is Power" — National Center for Atmospheric Research Mesa Lab, Boulder; ncar.ucar.edu/who-we-are/contact-us/visit-us.

Through Aug. 27: "The World is Changing" — Exhibit about the 1893 World's Fair, Molly Brown House Museum, 1340 Pennsylvania St., Denver, go online for prices: mollybrown.org.

Through Aug. 30: Summer Artist in Residence - Makenzie Davis — Firehouse Art Center, Studio, 667 4th Ave., Longmont; firehouseart.org.

Through Sept. 10: "Tomashi Jackson: Across the Universe" — MCA Denver, 1485 Delgany St., Denver, go online for admission prices. Tickets: mcadenver.org.

Through Sept. 10: "Anna Tsouhlarakis: Indigenous Absurdities" — MCA Denver, 1485 Delgany St., Denver, go online for admission prices. Tickets: mcadenver.org.

Through Sept. 10: "Oh, Honey! The World of Encaustic Art" — The PACE Center, 20000 Pikes Peak Ave., Parker; parkerarts.org.

Through Sept. 22: "Locus of Control" — Works by Joanna Hoge, Wolf Den Gallery, 6640 E. Colfax Ave., Denver; thewolfdentattoo.com.

Through Sept. 24: "Desert Rider: Dreaming in Motion" — Featuring artworks exploring lowrider and skateboard culture in Denver and across the American Southwest, Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway, Denver, go online for prices: denverartmuseum.org.

Through Oct. 1: Justin Favela: "Vistas in Color" — Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St., Denver, go online for prices; botanicgardens.org.

Through Oct. 1: "Bright Nights" — Larger-than-life illuminated sculptures, interactive exhibits and more, 7-10 p.m. Wednesdays, Thursdays, Sundays; 7-11 p.m. Fridays & Saturdays, Four Mile Historic Park, Denver, $7-$8, free for ages 6 and younger. Tickets: fourmilepark.org/brightnights.

Through Oct. 1: Ansel Adams: "Early Works" — Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St., Denver, go online for prices; botanicgardens.org.

Through Nov. 5: "Indigo" — Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St., Denver, go online for prices; botanicgardens.org.

Through Dec. 30: "More Than Place: Colorado, Women, and Land" — El Pueblo History Museum, 301 N. Union Ave., Pueblo, go online for prices; elpueblohistorymuseum.org.

Through Jan. 31: "The World In Denver" Photography by Robert Weinberg — History Colorado Center, 1200 N. Broadway, Denver. Go online for prices: historycolorado.org.

Through April 1: "You Should’ve Seen It: Pueblo’s Mineral Palace" — El Pueblo History Museum, 301 N. Union Ave., Pueblo, go online for prices; elpueblohistorymuseum.org.

Through May 31: "Revolt 1680/2180: Runners + Gliders" — History Colorado Center, 1200 N. Broadway, Denver. Go online for prices: historycolorado.org.

FESTIVALS

Friday-Sunday: Underground Music Showcase — Featuring more than 700 artists from Colorado and national headliner acts, Denver; undergroundmusicshowcase.com.

Friday-Sunday: Jazz Festival — World-class talent, intimate venues and Rocky Mountain setting, Evergreen; evergreenjazz.org.

Friday-Aug. 7: International Dance Festival — Celebration featuring ballet, modern dance and other genres, Vail; vaildance.org.

Saturday-Sunday: SummerFest — With more than 100 artists from all over the country, Evergreen; evergreenarts.org/summerfest-2023.

Sunday-Aug. 11: Frequent Flyers Aerials Dance Festival — Experience the joys of dancing in the air, Boulder; frequentflyers.org/aerial-dance-festival.

Aug. 3-5: August Art Festival — Nationally ranked art festival, Breckenridge; mountainartfestivals.com.

COMPILED BY CARLOTTA OLSON,

THE GAZETTE, 636-0221, [email protected]